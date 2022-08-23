fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Model update

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Minor updates to 3008 and 5008 SUV models include a few cosmetic tweaks and more 3008 plug-in hybrid tyrim levels

Sean Rees

Peugeot is rolling out minor model-year updates to its 3008 and 5008 SUV models, with minor cosmetic changes and increased availability of the 3008 plug-in hybrid engine option.

Mirroring similar changes to the smaller 208 and 2008 ranges, the latest updates bring changes to the entry-level ‘Active Premium’ and mid-range ‘Allure Premium’ trim grades, which are now called ‘Active Premium+’ and ‘Allure Premium+’.

These consist predominantly of dark tinted windows and either aluminium or black body trim pieces, depening on model.

The most notable change to the 3008 range is the addition of a cheaper plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option. Previously, it was only available on mid-range and top-spec models, but has now been extended across the 3008 range.

This means the entry-level price for a 3008 plug-in hybrid is now around £1,500 cheaper than before. Priced at just north of £37k, this basic model also comes with more equipment than equivalent entry-level petrol and diesel models, such as a larger ten-inch infotainment screen and faux-leather upholstery.

There are no exterior styling or powertrain changes to either the 3008 or 5008 models, and top-spec ‘GT’ and ‘GT Premium’ models remain the same.

On sale now at Peugeot dealerships and online via Peugeot’s website, entry-level 3008 models start at just over £31k, while the cheapest 5008 model starts at just above £33k.

Expert Ratings

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

The Peugeot 3008 has been well regarded by UK reviewers, with praise for its design, comfort and practicality, though some have taken issue with its interior design. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% on our award-winning Expert Rating Index.

The larger Peugeot 5008 has faced the same interior design criticisms, although it’s a comfortable family SUV with a bit more space than its smaller brother. As of August 2022, it holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen Tiguan R

Dacia Duster (2010 to 2017)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved