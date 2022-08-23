Peugeot 3008 and 5008 get trim level updates

Peugeot is rolling out minor model-year updates to its 3008 and 5008 SUV models, with minor cosmetic changes and increased availability of the 3008 plug-in hybrid engine option.

Mirroring similar changes to the smaller 208 and 2008 ranges, the latest updates bring changes to the entry-level ‘Active Premium’ and mid-range ‘Allure Premium’ trim grades, which are now called ‘Active Premium+’ and ‘Allure Premium+’.

These consist predominantly of dark tinted windows and either aluminium or black body trim pieces, depening on model.

The most notable change to the 3008 range is the addition of a cheaper plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option. Previously, it was only available on mid-range and top-spec models, but has now been extended across the 3008 range.

This means the entry-level price for a 3008 plug-in hybrid is now around £1,500 cheaper than before. Priced at just north of £37k, this basic model also comes with more equipment than equivalent entry-level petrol and diesel models, such as a larger ten-inch infotainment screen and faux-leather upholstery.

There are no exterior styling or powertrain changes to either the 3008 or 5008 models, and top-spec ‘GT’ and ‘GT Premium’ models remain the same.

On sale now at Peugeot dealerships and online via Peugeot’s website, entry-level 3008 models start at just over £31k, while the cheapest 5008 model starts at just above £33k.

Expert Ratings

The Peugeot 3008 has been well regarded by UK reviewers, with praise for its design, comfort and practicality, though some have taken issue with its interior design. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 77% on our award-winning Expert Rating Index.

The larger Peugeot 5008 has faced the same interior design criticisms, although it’s a comfortable family SUV with a bit more space than its smaller brother. As of August 2022, it holds an Expert Rating of 74%.