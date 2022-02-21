Summary

Now in its third generation, the Peugeot 308 is a mid-sized family hatchback and estate car – the latest iteration being the first car to wear the new-look Peugeot badge.

Challenging mainstream rivals like the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon and Volkswagen Golf, the Peugeot 308 is structurally identical to the latest iteration of the DS 4 and is available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid model. A battery-powered version, the e-308, is set to arrive sometime in 2023. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

With sharper exterior styling and an upmarket interior trim fitted with Peugeot’s latest on-board tech features and infotainment, the third-generation 308 has received a positive reception from the UK media since its arrival in early 2022 – Business Car describes the new-look 308 as “a vast improvement over its predecessor”, while Auto Express calls it an “accomplished all-rounder with its sights set firmly on the best cars in this class”.

Reviewers often highlight the Peugeot 308 for its wide range of efficient engines and its comfortable and refined cabin. Autotrader adds that a new 308 is a durable choice as well as a sensible one – thanks to the brand’s “strong reputation for reliability”.

“Rivals offer more space and keener handling, though”, What Car? comments, adding that the Ford Focus and SEAT Leon offer more driver appeal and more practicality in the rear. Many UK publications are also not too impressed by the 308’s pricing – explaining that top-spec models don’t offer enough value-for-money – particularly the range-topping plug-in hybrid model.

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 19 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Peugeot 308 highlights Low running costs

Comfortable cabin

Agile handling

Plenty of on-board tech as standard

Intuitive infotainment Peugeot 308 lowlights Rear seats rather cramped

Rivals have more driver appeal

Limited model range at launch

No all-electric model until 2023

Top-spec models get expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,635 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Peugeot 308 is an accomplished all-rounder with its sights set firmly on the best cars in this class. Visually it stands out from the crowd, it’s good to drive, has a beautifully built interior, and whichever version you go for, it won’t cost the earth to run.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GT Premium Estate

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Peugeot 308 SW estate looks great and boasts plenty of tech, but this pricey plug-in model is not the pick of the range.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“All-new Peugeot 308 goes after the VW Golf with a compelling combination of French style, clever tech and plug-in hybrid power.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic GT Premium estate

Score: 8 / 10

“Blends practicality and French flair in an attractive package that offers a welcome alternative in its class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Allure hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Peugeot reinvents its family hatchback with a sharp new look and the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GT Premium hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“Perhaps the biggest compliment we can pay the 308 is to say it is a vast improvement over its predecessor and if the items we’ve highlighted can be addressed, and providing you can get on with the driving position, then the 308 hybrid should definitely be on your radar come 2022.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 308 offers a strong range with the handsome but practical estate, and an agile petrol engine for eager drivers, and two plug-in hybrids at launch. The Hybrid 180 is the engine to pick – so long as you can plug it in. It’s refined, sophisticated air makes it the top cat right now.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot 308 is a comfortable, stylish family hatchback with a great interior but it’s not the most practical.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Peugeot 308 SW is certainly versatile thanks to a big boot and the option of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot 308 is arguably one of the most eye-catching hatchbacks on sale, but its plush interior, intuitive infotainment tech and comfortable cruising ability mean it’s not just a pretty face. Its tiny steering wheel might take some getting used to, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Allure hatchback

“The Peugeot 308 is good to drive and good to look at, while being packed with some excellent technology and offering buyers a choice between conventional engines and plug-in hybrids in the same car.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“This plug-in Volkswagen Golf rival stands out thanks to its styling, interior and handling – however, its boot capacity and rear cabin space aren’t class-leading.”

Read review Model reviewed: Estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“Plug-in hybrid power helps the new Peugeot 308 SW offer refinement, efficiency and a good amount of on-board technology – however, rear cabin space falls short compared to rivals.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hyvbrid hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“With more than 1.3 million global sales and a European Car of the Year award in 2014, the previous Peugeot 308 could never be accused of being unpopular. It may not have enjoyed the same high profile as its Golf and Focus rivals, but this latest generation of 308 might change all that.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

“The Peugeot 308 gets a significant update as it moves into its third generation – with the handsome new hatchback seeing a new design, new logo, upgraded interior and introduction of hybrid engines into the line-up.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Smooth new Peugeot 308 challenges the class-leading hatchbacks”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid 225 GT Premium

Score: 8 / 10

“if it’s drag-strip grunt you are looking for, along with company-car-tax friendly benefit-in-kind, then the Peugeot 308 PHEV will do nicely. It’s a very expensive proposition for private buyers, but if you plug in at every opportunity, it’s also low CO2, low tax and high-style family motoring.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“Fresh design inside and out, with quality execution, lots of tech and more competent dynamics.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot 308 offers a lot of what family car buyers are looking for, including low running costs, a decent driving style and a comfortable interior. Rivals offer more space and keener handling, though.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 308, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

