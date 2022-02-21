fbpx

Expert Rating

Peugeot 308

Expert Rating

72%
Summary

Now in its third generation, the Peugeot 308 is a mid-sized family hatchback and estate car – the latest iteration being the first car to wear the new-look Peugeot badge.

Challenging mainstream rivals like the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon and Volkswagen Golf, the Peugeot 308 is structurally identical to the latest iteration of the DS 4 and is available as a petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid model. A battery-powered version, the e-308, is set to arrive sometime in 2023. All models are fitted with an automatic gearbox.

With sharper exterior styling and an upmarket interior trim fitted with Peugeot’s latest on-board tech features and infotainment, the third-generation 308 has received a positive reception from the UK media since its arrival in early 2022 – Business Car describes the new-look 308 as “a vast improvement over its predecessor”, while Auto Express calls it an “accomplished all-rounder with its sights set firmly on the best cars in this class”.

Reviewers often highlight the Peugeot 308 for its wide range of efficient engines and its comfortable and refined cabin. Autotrader adds that a new 308 is a durable choice as well as a sensible one – thanks to the brand’s “strong reputation for reliability”.

“Rivals offer more space and keener handling, though”, What Car? comments, adding that the Ford Focus and SEAT Leon offer more driver appeal and more practicality in the rear. Many UK publications are also not too impressed by the 308’s pricing – explaining that top-spec models don’t offer enough value-for-money – particularly the range-topping plug-in hybrid model.

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 19 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Peugeot 308 highlights

  • Low running costs
  • Comfortable cabin
  • Agile handling
  • Plenty of on-board tech as standard
  • Intuitive infotainment

Peugeot 308 lowlights

  • Rear seats rather cramped
  • Rivals have more driver appeal
  • Limited model range at launch
  • No all-electric model until 2023
  • Top-spec models get expensive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,635 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Peugeot 308 (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating
Peugeot 308 (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
Peugeot 308 (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Peugeot 308 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

This page last updated:

