Based on the 308 hatchback and estate car, the Peugeot 408 is a five-door liftback which sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

Like an increasing number of new cars, it sits taller than a conventional saloon car but lower than a regular SUV. The 408 range includes traditional petrol and plug-in hybrid models, all paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The 408 line-up will also soon include the all-electric ‘e-408’, but that will receive its own Expert Rating when it becomes available to purchase – check back soon!

The 408 has been well-received by UK reviewers since its recent launch, mostly due to its stylish exterior looks that The Sun‘s Rob Lewis compares favourably to the much more expensive Lamborghini Urus SUV.

The Carbuyer team concludes that the crossover “has even more space and style than the 308 hatchback”, while Carwow is more impressed by the car’s interior refinement, commenting that “material quality is really good across the board.”

While Business Car‘s Martyn Collins agrees that the 408 is a sharp alternative to the increasingly overcrowded SUV market, he also questions whether Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis is cannibalising its own sales – “is it too close in execution to the Citroën C5 X?”

The similar C5 X crossover is cheaper to buy, and What Car? adds that the Citroën is more comfortable on the road too.

As of January 2022, the Peugeot 408 holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

Please note that all of these reviews were published after the car’s European launch. Therefore, this score could significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as reviewers get their hands on UK spec models.

408 highlights Standout exterior looks

Stylish interior

Generous rear legroom

PHEV models offer competitive battery range 408 lowlights No four-wheel drive

Not much rear headroom

Citroën C5 X is cheaper

Boot space is fairly average

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-door liftback

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £31,050 on-road Launched: Winter 2022/23

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot 408 is a niche but appealing alternative to traditional family hatchbacks, taking the inoffensive ingredients of the smaller 308 and reinventing them in a more practical and stylish package.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Stylish, spacious and distinctive, the Peugeot 408 is a sleek alternative for those stepping away from SUVs and crossovers.” (Erin Baker)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“For most people most of the time, it will be a comfortable, hassle-free and stylish companion. It’s also remarkably spacious, well equipped and well built – plus we have to give thanks that it’s not just another SUV.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid GT

Score: 8 / 10

“Should you go for a Peugeot 408 or 308? The 408 is a niche option in the C-segment, but on top of the sharp looks, it is still a practical alternative to an SUV, wrapped in sharp styling. But is it too close in execution to the Citroen C5 X?” (Martyn Collins)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The fundamental question is about the 408 Hybrid 225’s design: do you feel allure or allergic? If it’s the former, and you relish a comfortable ride, then this novel choice could prove a sophisticated way to travel – and get you well and truly noticed in the company car park.” (Phil McNamara)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Peugeot 408 has even more space and style than the 308 hatchback, although it’s quite a bit more expensive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot 408 is an SUV pretending to be a saloon – though does a nice job of combing the two.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Emphasis is placed on the quality of the interior space and on connectivity, with the latest technologies making the driving and travelling experience more intuitive and rewarding.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The fundamental question to ask yourself about the 408 is, do you love or hate the design? If it’s the former, and you relish a comfortable ride, then this novel choice will prove a sophisticated way to travel. If you don’t gel with the looks, there are better options out there.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“When you boil everything right down to it, the 408 is merely a 308 hatch with trendier tailoring. Yet it feels so much more than that.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The steering is well-weighted and surprisingly direct which, combined with Peugeot’s continued penchant for a tiny steering wheels, makes for a pleasingly engaging drive. The ride resists being overly firm or soft, dealing with sub-par road surfaces rather well.” (Rob Lewis)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“Like all plug-in hybrids, the 408 PHEV will only make sense to a specific sort of driver. While the styling isn’t to our tastes, many people we’ve spoken with think it looks good, and the interior quality is impressive. It’s a shame that tall people will find neither the driving position nor headroom in the rear acceptable, but performance, handling, refinement and ride quality are all aspects of the 408 Hybrid that drivers will appreciate.” (Will Dron)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This striking large family hatchback is refreshingly different but lacks a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to finesse.” (Andrew English)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot 408 turns out to be a tempting concept. It also drives more engagingly than most crossovers.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The 408 is pleasant inside and fairly well equipped. The closely-related Citroën C5 X is more comfortable and cheaper to buy, but the plug-in hybrid 408’s slightly longer electric range makes it a better choice for company car buyers.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 76%

Child protection: 84%

Vulnerable road users: 78%

Safety assist: 65%

In December 2022, the Peugeot 408 has received a four-star crash safety rating from Euro NCAP. The safety body says that it carried over many of the assessments made on the structurally similar 308 to give the 408 this set of scores.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2023, the Peugeot 408 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 408 to generate a reliability rating as it is a brand-new model.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 408, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 408, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi A5 Sportback | Audi Q5 Sportback | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | BMW X4 | Citroën C5 X | DS 7 | Genesis G70 | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé | Polestar 2 | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Octavia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volvo V60 | Volvo XC60

