fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Peugeot 408

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

67%

Expert Rating

Peugeot 408

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Peugeot 408 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Based on the 308 hatchback and estate car, the Peugeot 408 is a five-door liftback which sits somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle.

    Like an increasing number of new cars, it sits taller than a conventional saloon car but lower than a regular SUV. The 408 range includes traditional petrol and plug-in hybrid models, all paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    The 408 line-up will also soon include the all-electric ‘e-408’, but that will receive its own Expert Rating when it becomes available to purchase – check back soon!

    The 408 has been well-received by UK reviewers since its recent launch, mostly due to its stylish exterior looks that The Sun‘s Rob Lewis compares favourably to the much more expensive Lamborghini Urus SUV.

    The Carbuyer team concludes that the crossover “has even more space and style than the 308 hatchback”, while Carwow is more impressed by the car’s interior refinement, commenting that “material quality is really good across the board.”

    While Business Car‘s Martyn Collins agrees that the 408 is a sharp alternative to the increasingly overcrowded SUV market, he also questions whether Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis is cannibalising its own sales – “is it too close in execution to the Citroën C5 X?”

    The similar C5 X crossover is cheaper to buy, and What Car? adds that the Citroën is more comfortable on the road too.

    As of January 2022, the Peugeot 408 holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 15 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    Please note that all of these reviews were published after the car’s European launch. Therefore, this score could significantly increase or decrease in the coming months as reviewers get their hands on UK spec models.

    408 highlights

    • Standout exterior looks
    • Stylish interior
    • Generous rear legroom
    • PHEV models offer competitive battery range

    408 lowlights

    • No four-wheel drive
    • Not much rear headroom
    • Citroën C5 X is cheaper
    • Boot space is fairly average

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium five-door liftback
    Engines:     petrol, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £31,050 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2022/23
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Peugeot 408 front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 408 rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 408 interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: December 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 76%
    Child protection: 84%
    Vulnerable road users: 78%
    Safety assist: 65%

    In December 2022, the Peugeot 408 has received a four-star crash safety rating from Euro NCAP. The safety body says that it carried over many of the assessments made on the structurally similar 308 to give the 408 this set of scores.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of January 2023, the Peugeot 408 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of January 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot 408 to generate a reliability rating as it is a brand-new model.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the 408, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot 408, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi A5 Sportback | Audi Q5 SportbackBMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | BMW X4 | Citroën C5 X | DS 7 | Genesis G70 | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé | Polestar 2 | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Octavia | Volkswagen Arteon | Volvo V60 | Volvo XC60

    More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 408 at The Car Expert

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    MG 4 achieves top marks in crash safety test

    New Peugeot 408 fastback unveiled

    New Peugeot 408 fastback unveiled

    Buy a Peugeot 408

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Peugeot 408, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Lease a Peugeot 408

    If you’re looking to lease a new Peugeot 408, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Peugeot 408

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars