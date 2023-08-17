Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2018)

Summary

The Peugeot 508 is a medium-sized liftback and estate model. This is the original version, which was launched in the UK in 2011. It was given a major update in 2014 and then replaced by a completely new model in 2018.

The 508 was a replacement for two previous Peugeot models, the 407 and 607 saloons. It lined up against what was then a large market of rival large cars, including the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volkswagen Passat.

The Peugeot 508 was available in both liftback and estate body styles, with petrol and diesel engine choices. There was also a more off-road all-wheel-drive version called the RXH, which followed similar concepts like the Audi A4 allroad and Volvo XC70. The RXH sat slightly higher off the ground and had some styling changes to make it look more SUV-ish.

In 2014, the 508 range was given a mid-life update, with refreshed front-end styling, improved engines and upgraded interior technology. This then continued on sale until early 2018, when it was replaced by the second-generation 508 range.

As of August 2023, the Peugeot 508 has a Used Car Expert Rating of 54%, based on 48 different reviews published by UK titles.

Peugeot 508 highlights More stylish than Ford/VW/Vauxhall rivals

Heavy depreciation means bargain used prices

Good equipment levels as standard

Reliability has proved to be good

RXH model was quite competent off-road Peugeot 508 lowlights Driving experience largely underwhelming

Cramped rear cabin space

Uncomfortable ride on poor road surfaces

Steep pricing and unfavourable reputation hurt sales

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid

Price: From £22,054 on-road Launched: Spring 2011

Mid-life update: Summer 2014

Discontinued: Summer 2018

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: May 2011

Date expired: January 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 41%

Safety assist: 97%

Notes on safety rating

The Peugeot 508 was awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back when this model was launched in 2011. However, this rating expired in January 2018 as the 508 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot 508 to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Peugeot 508 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life as it pre-dated the launch of Green NCAP in 2018.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy Total claims: 30

Average repair cost: £332.67

Last updated: December 2022 Reliability score « » All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The Peugeot 508 family has a reliability score that’s better than average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. The above score covers both this original-generation 508 and newer (2018 onwards) version.

The most costly item to date has been engine repairs, with an average repair bill of nearly £900. That’s considerably more than the cost of a used car warranty, which it worth keeping in mind if you own or are looking at buying a used 508.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 508 received

2011 Fleet World Awards – Best New Car

Next Green Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

