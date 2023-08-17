Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2018)

Summary
The Peugeot 508 is a medium-sized liftback and estate model. This is the original version, which was launched in the UK in 2011. It was given a major update in 2014 and then replaced by a completely new model in 2018.
The 508 was a replacement for two previous Peugeot models, the 407 and 607 saloons. It lined up against what was then a large market of rival large cars, including the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volkswagen Passat.
The Peugeot 508 was available in both liftback and estate body styles, with petrol and diesel engine choices. There was also a more off-road all-wheel-drive version called the RXH, which followed similar concepts like the Audi A4 allroad and Volvo XC70. The RXH sat slightly higher off the ground and had some styling changes to make it look more SUV-ish.
In 2014, the 508 range was given a mid-life update, with refreshed front-end styling, improved engines and upgraded interior technology. This then continued on sale until early 2018, when it was replaced by the second-generation 508 range.
As of August 2023, the Peugeot 508 has a Used Car Expert Rating of 54%, based on 48 different reviews published by UK titles.
Peugeot 508 highlights
- More stylish than Ford/VW/Vauxhall rivals
- Heavy depreciation means bargain used prices
- Good equipment levels as standard
- Reliability has proved to be good
- RXH model was quite competent off-road
Peugeot 508 lowlights
- Driving experience largely underwhelming
- Cramped rear cabin space
- Uncomfortable ride on poor road surfaces
- Steep pricing and unfavourable reputation hurt sales
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid
Price: From £22,054 on-road
Launched: Spring 2011
Mid-life update: Summer 2014
Discontinued: Summer 2018
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
The Car Expert
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.9 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW is a car to turn the heads of those looking for a premium estate, offering striking visuals, efficient engines and plenty of technology.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SW GT
Score: 6 / 10
“The 508 SW GT might look good on paper, but in the flesh it feels confused and unresolved. If you want this rakish estate’s good looks and slick interior, a lesser model will feel more rounded – and cost much less.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: SW
Score: 6 / 10
“Luxurious with sleek styling, the practical Peugeot 508 SW estate is a compelling all-rounder.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (2014)
Score: 6 / 10
“Peugeot’s 508 has been on the receiving end of a facelift that boosts its styling and fuel efficiency.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The 508’s so-so image means heavy depreciation, but potentially excellent value when buying used.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is a comfortable saloon that has been outclassed by rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The diesel-electric Peugeot 508 HYbrid4 saloon is clever but expensive.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW has a lot going for it, with a striking exterior, shed loads of equipment thrown in as standard, and some very efficient diesel engines.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is a classy car, with economical engines.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SW
Score: 5.6 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW has a lot going for it, with a striking exterior, loads of equipment thrown in as standard, and some very efficient diesel engines, which should attract plenty of fleet buyers.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is is better all round than its predecessor, and should be a fleet favourite.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Hybrid4
“The 508 Hybrid4 powertrain is unresponsive, inflexible and almost entirely one-dimensional.”
Read review
Model reviewed: RXH
“The 508 RXH’s all-wheel-drive traction works well with the RXH’s ‘soft road’ equipment.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed:
“New engines, noticeable front and rear refreshes and upgrades to the interior and equipment, the 508’s is more hefty a mid-life revision than some cars get.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 508 SW
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW is an impressive entry into the upper medium estate sector.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: GT (2017)
Score: 4 / 10
“With a knobbly ride, irritating ergonomics and less rear space than some of its rivals, the 508 GT is hard to justify.|
Read review
Model reviewed: SW HDI 140 Allure (2015)
Score: 6 / 10
“The revised Peugeot 508 is pretty decent. It won’t uproot many 3-series drivers but makes an affable alternative choice.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre GT Line
Score: 8 / 10
“The 508 is still a great car with plenty of style, practicality and luxury on offer.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 isn’t necessarily better than its more established rivals, but it is certainly on a par, offering an excellent all-round package of driving dynamics, comfort, space and spec.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW is the estate version of the company’s sleek saloon, offering great practicality, attractive styling and a good drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed: RXH
“The Peugeot 508 RXH is definitely a car with potent pros and cons, so if you are looking to buy one you will want to carefully weigh these up – especially when you consider that it starts from £31,495.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.4 / 10
“Peugeot 508 feels high-quality and owner satisfaction has improved in recent years.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: SW
“This stylish Peugeot 508 SW is really rather good.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“Peugeot’s 508 is a plush, upmarket saloon or estate with an excellent ride, safe handling and very good road-holding.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“This is a big car and feels it, but the steering is precise and progressive and the Peugeot 508 RXH is easy to place.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0 HDi SR
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 2.0 HDi SR is cheap to run and dynamically very good.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.2 HDi 204 GT
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 looks good, drives well, and offers lots of kit.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 offers German-rivaling build and proper French dynamics.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Hybrid4 HDi
Score: 8 / 10
” The Peugeot 508 HYbrid4 has emissions of just 95g/km CO2, together with official combined economy of 78.5mpg – impressive figures for a large family saloon that also has four-wheel drive capability.”
Read review
Model reviewed: e-HDI 112
Score: 7 / 10
“The 508 scores well for its economy and low emissions, but for us it certainly loses marks for its EGC gearbox.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Hybrid4 HDi
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 HYbrid4 is expensive to buy but it does have a low benefit in kind tax rating, so it’s likely to appeal to company car buyers.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: SW
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 SW is a large family estate car that looks gorgeous.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is a car that’s well worth a closer look if you’re considering used premium-badged cars and fancy something newer and better-equipped.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“After years of dull and lacklustre family cars, the 508 was the first sign that Peugeot had rediscovered its mojo.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Not only is it one of the best looking cars on sale today, it also offers a driving experience that few off-roaders can match.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is nice to drive and efficient, but overly priced.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Stylish saloon that’s both rare and good value.”
Read review
Model reviewed: RXH
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 offers an interesting combination of diesel hybrid power and limited off-road ability.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SW
Score: 8 / 10
“For business drivers looking for more practicality than the saloon, the Peugeot 508 SW could be the car to choose.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The 508 trumps the VW Passat for design and the cabin is top drawer.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is the best French saloon of the past 15 years.”
Read review
Model reviewed: RXH Hybrid4 estate
Score: 4 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 RXH is an interesting alternative to the likes of an Audi A6 allroad and Volvo XC70, mixing estate car space with some off-road ability and, unusually, diesel-electric hybrid power.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 is a great looking car, partly because it’s a hatchback with frameless side windows, partly based on the Exalt concept from the 2014 Paris motor show.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The 508 SW is a decent effort from Peugeot that deserves more attention than it gets.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 508 SW GT
“The 508 SW GT is a seriously engaging car, tackling the twisty, bumpy and greasy but quick test routes like it was made for them.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: SW
Score: 4 / 10
“The Peugeot 508 Estate isn’t quite as aloof to drive as the Volkswagen Passat Estate, but it can’t quite match the Ford Mondeo Estate or the BMW 3 Series Touring for overall involvement. However, its turn-in on the way into a corner is quite sharp and its body movements are kept nicely in check. Unfortunately, though, the 508 SW tends to shudder over small surface imperfections and its ride is quite firm around town.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: SW RXH
“This high-riding, body-kitted diesel hybrid version of the 508 SW has plenty of appeal and the potential for excellent fuel economy.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The 508 is a surprisingly convincing alternative to the premium saloon car choices: it has a plush cabin feel, is comprehensively equipped and comfortable – and is very good to drive, especially in GT spec.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: May 2011
Date expired: January 2018
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 90%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 41%
Safety assist: 97%
Notes on safety rating
The Peugeot 508 was awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back when this model was launched in 2011. However, this rating expired in January 2018 as the 508 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot 508 to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Peugeot 508 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life as it pre-dated the launch of Green NCAP in 2018.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 30
Average repair cost: £332.67
Last updated: December 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
The Peugeot 508 family has a reliability score that’s better than average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. The above score covers both this original-generation 508 and newer (2018 onwards) version.
The most costly item to date has been engine repairs, with an average repair bill of nearly £900. That’s considerably more than the cost of a used car warranty, which it worth keeping in mind if you own or are looking at buying a used 508.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 508 received
2011
- Fleet World Awards – Best New Car
- Next Green Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Peugeot 508, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Skoda Superb | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60
