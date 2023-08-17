fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

54%

Expert Rating

Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2018)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2018) - greyscale

    Summary

    The Peugeot 508 is a medium-sized liftback and estate model. This is the original version, which was launched in the UK in 2011. It was given a major update in 2014 and then replaced by a completely new model in 2018.

    The 508 was a replacement for two previous Peugeot models, the 407 and 607 saloons. It lined up against what was then a large market of rival large cars, including the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volkswagen Passat.

    The Peugeot 508 was available in both liftback and estate body styles, with petrol and diesel engine choices. There was also a more off-road all-wheel-drive version called the RXH, which followed similar concepts like the Audi A4 allroad and Volvo XC70. The RXH sat slightly higher off the ground and had some styling changes to make it look more SUV-ish.

    In 2014, the 508 range was given a mid-life update, with refreshed front-end styling, improved engines and upgraded interior technology. This then continued on sale until early 2018, when it was replaced by the second-generation 508 range.

    As of August 2023, the Peugeot 508 has a Used Car Expert Rating of 54%, based on 48 different reviews published by UK titles.

    Peugeot 508 highlights

    • More stylish than Ford/VW/Vauxhall rivals
    • Heavy depreciation means bargain used prices
    • Good equipment levels as standard
    • Reliability has proved to be good
    • RXH model was quite competent off-road

    Peugeot 508 lowlights

    • Driving experience largely underwhelming
    • Cramped rear cabin space
    • Uncomfortable ride on poor road surfaces
    • Steep pricing and unfavourable reputation hurt sales

    Key specifications

    Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate
    Engines: petrol, diesel, hybrid
    Price: From £22,054 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2011
    Mid-life update: Summer 2014
    Discontinued: Summer 2018

    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017) - front
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017)
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017) - rear
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017)
    Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2014) - rear
    Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2014)
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017) - dashboard
    Peugeot 508 (2014 to 2017)
    Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2014) - front
    Peugeot 508 (2011 to 2014)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Evo

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: May 2011
    Date expired: January 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 90%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 41%
    Safety assist: 97%

    Notes on safety rating

    The Peugeot 508 was awarded a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back when this model was launched in 2011. However, this rating expired in January 2018 as the 508 no longer met the requirements for a five-star car. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

    However, if you are comparing a used Peugeot 508 to vehicles of similar age, whose ratings will have probably also expired, its safety rating score is still useful.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    The Peugeot 508 was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life as it pre-dated the launch of Green NCAP in 2018.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 30
    Average repair cost: £332.67
    Last updated: December 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    The Peugeot 508 family has a reliability score that’s better than average, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. The above score covers both this original-generation 508 and newer (2018 onwards) version.

    The most costly item to date has been engine repairs, with an average repair bill of nearly £900. That’s considerably more than the cost of a used car warranty, which it worth keeping in mind if you own or are looking at buying a used 508.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 508 received

    2011

    • Fleet World Awards – Best New Car
    • Next Green Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot 508, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Skoda Superb | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

    More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot 508 at The Car Expert

    Peugeot 508 PSE

    Peugeot 508 PSE

    Peugeot offers up to £7K off 508 PSE models

    Peugeot offers up to £7K off 508 PSE models

    Peugeot 508 SW review

    Peugeot 508 SW review

    Peugeot 508

    Peugeot 508

    Geneva debut for potent Peugeot 508 hybrid

    Geneva debut for potent Peugeot 508 hybrid

    The ten safest new cars for 2019

    The ten safest new cars for 2019

    Five-star safety ratings for seven new models

    Five-star safety ratings for seven new models

    Peugeot 508 review

    Peugeot 508 review

    Peugeot reveals 508 SW estate in Paris

    Peugeot reveals 508 SW estate in Paris

    First look – the real Geneva show stars

    First look – the real Geneva show stars

    Peugeot 508 shapes up to fight SUVs

    Peugeot 508 shapes up to fight SUVs

    Buy a Peugeot 508

    If you’re looking to buy a used Peugeot 508, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Peugeot 508

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Drive Fuze logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022