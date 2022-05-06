Summary

A high-performance plug-in hybrid, the Peugeot 508 PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineered) is the flagship version of the Peugeot 508, offered in both liftback and estate body styles.

As well as the car’s sportier bodywork that the manufacturer says improves aerodynamics, the Peugeot 508 PSE produces more than double the power of the standard 508 saloon, thanks to its 355hp plug-in hybrid powertrain which combines a petrol engine with two electric motors.

Peugeot says that the 508 PSE can complete a 0-60mph sprint in 5.2 seconds, and travel a maximum of 26 miles on just electric power.

This is the most expensive model that Peugeot has ever sold, and by current plug-in hybrid standards, that all-electric range is middling. The cheaper Volvo V60 Recharge comparatively has an electric range of 54 miles, while What Car? points out that the BMW M340i Touring is more exciting on the road and that the Skoda Octavia vRS plug-in hybrid is a more practical choice.

Despite its flaws, a number of outlets argue that the 508 PSE has some definite charms – Carwow explains that this sports saloon and estate is “extremely handsome, fast and comfortable”, while Auto Express says that this is “a versatile machine loaded with kit that also boasts strong efficiency”.

If you find this flagship performance model intriguing, you may be deterred by its price tag. Parkers comments that, “with a list price of more than £50,000, the 508 PSE is a tough sell for private buyers”.

As of May 2022, the Peugeot 508 PSE holds an Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK media.

508 PSE highlights Impressive performance

Low running costs

Agile handling and body control

Comfortable on long cruises

Distinctive styling 508 PSE lowlights Average interior quality

Small battery range

Unreasonably expensive to buy outright

Slightly cramped rear seating

Infotainment lags behind rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate

Engines: Plug-in hybrid

Price: From £54,665 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Genuine pace done differently and chassis revisions that help round the package into a different take on a practical performance car. It’s a versatile machine loaded with kit that also boasts strong efficiency – its rivals can’t match that. However, it looks pricey in areas, even if it does have exclusivity on its side.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 508 PSE Hybrid4 SW

Score: 8 / 10

“It is an expensive car, the 508 PSE. It’s also heavier than rivals and does without their cylinder count – or their rear-biased powertrains. However, handling in the spirit of the finest four-wheel-drive hot hatches and an ability to genuinely engage its driver propel the PSE high up into the fast estate (and saloon) ranks.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“What makes this car stand out against rival performance PHEVs is the fact it gives away very little in terms of outright practicality. The boot capacity is the same as a non-plug-in Pug at 487 litres, and despite being way more fun and accomplished to drive than the standard 508, it’s barely any less comfortable day-to-day.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot 508 PSE is an extremely handsome, fast and comfortable performance plug-in hybrid. Electric range is a bit limited, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed:

“The 508 PSE’s sporting nature is instantly noticeable through the hard ride quality, but that does translate into sharp handling, in what is a very composed and rapid cross-country machine. That combination of powertrains provides performance that feels quicker than the figures suggest.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Practical, efficient and fast, the 508 SW Peugeot Sport Engineered is an unlikely but worthy rival to the more established sporty saloon and estate offerings from German brands.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the 508 is a really strong design, especially so in SW guise (the most popular of the 508’s two body styles) it’s only available in grey, black or white with black wheels, which strikes us as being a little too bland and unadventurous for a car that is anything but to drive.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid SW estate

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s much to enjoy about the Peugeot 508 PSE. It looks fantastic, is interesting and fun to drive in equal measure, and its rarity makes you feel part of a select and rather special club.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“On paper, the 508 PSE seems to tick a lot of boxes, offering sharp looks, everyday practicality, performance and low running costs, but with a list price of more than £50,000, it’s a tough sell for private buyers.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Peugeot can be as proud as it likes about this car but people will only pay what they think it’s worth. At £35k, with all that kit, it dances all over a basic Beemer. But £54k? Rising to £56k for the estate?”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Peugeot describes the 508 PSE as a ‘halo’ car, which is industry speak for saying it’s more about creating buzz than bolstering profit margins. We don’t expect to see many of these around, but we’ll salute anyone we do see driving one.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Volvo V60 T6, which offers similar pace. Add in the V60’s near identical pace and practicality, its superior refinement and the fact you can buy one privately for around £10,000 less, and the 508 PSE is a difficult car to recommend, despite some definite charms.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 71%

Safety assist: 79%

The Peugeot 508 PSE has not directly been tested by Euro NCAP, but the Peugeot 508 it is based on was awarded a full-five star crash test rating in 2018, with a notably high adult occupant score of 96%.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the Peugeot 508 PSE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot 508 PSE, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi S4 | BMW 3 Series | BMW M3 | Cupra Leon Estate | Ford Mustang | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Skoda Octavia vRS | Volvo V60 Recharge

Buy a new or used Peugeot 508 PSE

If you’re looking to buy a Peugeot 508 PSE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Lease a new Peugeot 508 PSE

If you’re looking to lease a new Peugeot 508 PSE, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Peugeot 508 PSE on car subscription

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)