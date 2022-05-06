fbpx

Expert Rating

Peugeot 508 PSE

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

66%

Expert Rating

Peugeot 508 PSE

(2021 - present)

    Peugoet 508 PSE | Expert Rating

    Summary

    A high-performance plug-in hybrid, the Peugeot 508 PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineered) is the flagship version of the Peugeot 508, offered in both liftback and estate body styles.

    As well as the car’s sportier bodywork that the manufacturer says improves aerodynamics, the Peugeot 508 PSE produces more than double the power of the standard 508 saloon, thanks to its 355hp plug-in hybrid powertrain which combines a petrol engine with two electric motors.

    Peugeot says that the 508 PSE can complete a 0-60mph sprint in 5.2 seconds, and travel a maximum of 26 miles on just electric power.

    This is the most expensive model that Peugeot has ever sold, and by current plug-in hybrid standards, that all-electric range is middling. The cheaper Volvo V60 Recharge comparatively has an electric range of 54 miles, while What Car? points out that the BMW M340i Touring is more exciting on the road and that the Skoda Octavia vRS plug-in hybrid is a more practical choice.

    Despite its flaws, a number of outlets argue that the 508 PSE has some definite charms – Carwow explains that this sports saloon and estate is “extremely handsome, fast and comfortable”, while Auto Express says that this is “a versatile machine loaded with kit that also boasts strong efficiency”.

    If you find this flagship performance model intriguing, you may be deterred by its price tag. Parkers comments that, “with a list price of more than £50,000, the 508 PSE is a tough sell for private buyers”.

    As of May 2022, the Peugeot 508 PSE holds an Expert Rating of 66%, based on 12 reviews published by the UK media.

    508 PSE highlights

    • Impressive performance
    • Low running costs
    • Agile handling and body control
    • Comfortable on long cruises
    • Distinctive styling

    508 PSE lowlights

    • Average interior quality
    • Small battery range
    • Unreasonably expensive to buy outright
    • Slightly cramped rear seating
    • Infotainment lags behind rivals

    Key specifications

    Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate
    Engines:     Plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £54,665 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2020
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Peugeot 508 PSE front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 508 PSE
    Peugeot 508 PSE rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 508 PSE
    Peugeot 508 PSE interior view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 508 SW PSE front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 508 SW PSE
    Peugeot 508 SW PSE rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 508 SW PSE

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Company Car Today

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Evo

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 86%
    Vulnerable road users: 71%
    Safety assist: 79%

    The Peugeot 508 PSE has not directly been tested by Euro NCAP, but the Peugeot 508 it is based on was awarded a full-five star crash test rating in 2018, with a notably high adult occupant score of 96%.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Peugeot 508 PSE has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot 508 PSE, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio | Audi S4 | BMW 3 Series | BMW M3 | Cupra Leon Estate | Ford Mustang | Mercedes-AMG C 63 | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Skoda Octavia vRS | Volvo V60 Recharge

    This page last updated:

    This page last updated:

    Reviewers agree that the Peugeot 508 PSE is a handome plug-in hybrid with serious pace, though many find it hard to justify its high pricing.Sean ReesPeugeot 508 PSE

