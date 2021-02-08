Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

84 %
Expert Rating
Peugeot e-208 (2020 onwards) - Expert Rating

Peugeot e-208

(2020 - present)

The Peugeot e-208 is a fully-electric version of the regular Peugeot 208 supermini hatchback. It was launched alongside the petrol and diesel versions in late 2019, with the first cars hitting UK roads in early 2020.

The 208 family shares most of its components with the Vauxhall Corsa, so the e-208 runs the same electric motor and battery as the Corsa-e.

The Peugeot e-208 has received very positive reviews from most of the UK motoring media. It has also won several awards – mostly shared with its combustion-engined siblings – including the prestigious European Car of the Year award in 2020. As with the regular 208, there has been considerable praise for its design and interior quality.

Interestingly, the e-208 has an Expert Rating some six points higher than the regular 208 (as of February 2021), and a full ten points better than than the mechanically identical Vauxhall Corsa-e.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £26,725 on-road*
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Peugeot e-208 (2020 onwards) - front view
Peugeot e-208 (2020 onwards) - rear view
Peugeot e-208 (2020 onwards) - interior and dashboard

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

Autocar

Business Car

Car

Car Keys

Carbuyer

Carwow

Company Car Today

Daily Mail

Eurekar

Fleetworld

Green Car Guide

Honest John

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

What Car?

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: November 2019

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

56%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

71%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Peugeot e-208 shares its safety rating with the petrol-powered Peugeot 208, which was tested in late 2019.
(This is not always the case with electric versions of petrol cars, as there are often significant differences that affect the test results).

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Peugeot e-208 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-208 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Peugeot e-208 hasn’t specifically been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research, but the closely related Vauxhall Corsa and DS 3 Crosssback have both been tested.

The Corsa and DS 3 Crossback both received a Poor rating from Thatcham because they failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. This means the car is susceptible to thieves intercepting its keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

If Thatcham tests the Peugeot 208 range, we’ll update the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot e-208 has received

2021

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Electric Car

2020

  • European Car of the Year
  • Autocar ‘Britain’s Best Cars’ Awards – Best Electric Car
  • What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Small Car
  • Red Dot Awards – Product Design
  • Company Car and Van Awards – Best Small EV

2019

  • carwow Awards – Little Legend Award

BMW i3 | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | Mini Electric | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Toyota Yaris Hybrid | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The Peugeot e-208 shares its electric motor and battery pack, as well as most of its other key components, with the Vauxhall Corsa-e. The Mini Electric and Renault Zoe are a similar size to the Corsa-e, while the Honda e and SEAT Mii/Skoda Citigo/Volkswagen Up trio are smaller cars.

This page last updated:
