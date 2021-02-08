The Peugeot e-208 is a fully-electric version of the regular Peugeot 208 supermini hatchback. It was launched alongside the petrol and diesel versions in late 2019, with the first cars hitting UK roads in early 2020.

The 208 family shares most of its components with the Vauxhall Corsa, so the e-208 runs the same electric motor and battery as the Corsa-e.

The Peugeot e-208 has received very positive reviews from most of the UK motoring media. It has also won several awards – mostly shared with its combustion-engined siblings – including the prestigious European Car of the Year award in 2020. As with the regular 208, there has been considerable praise for its design and interior quality.

Interestingly, the e-208 has an Expert Rating some six points higher than the regular 208 (as of February 2021), and a full ten points better than than the mechanically identical Vauxhall Corsa-e.

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £26,725 on-road*

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 is a cute and comprehensively high-tech small electric car that feels fun and youthful in a way that few rivals do. Others go further between charges, though, and knobbly ride comfort lets it down.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“As a small electric car, however, the Peugeot e-208 is certainly good enough to lead its niche, thanks to its blend of style, performance, refinement, drivability and that all-important range.”

Read review Business Car + Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 comes with a strident battery, which is located evenly under the floor rather than behind the rear seats to help achieve a balanced weight distribution and ensure interior space isn’t compromised.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“With its compact package, peppy take-off from traffic lights and zero-emissions capability, the Peugeot e-208 should feel is at home in the city. But with its comfy, civilised air at motorway speeds and 200-odd miles of range, it won’t be stuck there.”

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The e-208 is not perfect, but it’s a superb first effort for Peugeot’s first true EV, with an impressive powertrain and glamourous looks helping to cement its place as one of the more appealing electric cars available.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 is a mainstream electric car that offers 211 miles of range while looking just as stylish as the conventionally powered 208 models.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 9 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 looks just as fantastic inside and out as petrol and diesel 208s and is great to drive. It’s pricey in comparison, though, and still tight in the back.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: e-208 GT

Score: 8.1 / 10

“Peugeot’s first in a new generation of EVs is a great start for the next wave of tech; smart, practical, efficient and with limited drawbacks, apart from price.”

Read review Daily Mail + “The Peugeot e-208 is a little electric pocket rocket, very nippy and would be perfect for commuting.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Allure

“The Peugeot e-208 looks good, drives like a warm hatch and feels as well built as cars with posher badges and bigger bottom lines.”

Read review Fleetworld + “The Peugeot e-208 feels torquey and quick off the mark and can be charged from zero to 80% capacity in just eight hours.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Score: 10 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 looks great on the outside, it has a stylish interior, it’s excellent to drive, and it has zero tailpipe emissions.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“Easy to drive, smartly styled and capable of covering over 200 miles on a single charge, the Peugeot e-208 is an impressive and likeable EV.”

Read review The Sunday Times + “With its nippy performance, snappy charging and sharp design, Peugeot’s charming electric supermini could soon become top dog in the compact EV market.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 is one of my favourite all-time cars. Comfy, cute, practical and affordable, it’s everything it needs to be and nothing more. That authenticity is a rare quality in a market all too easily swayed by pretense.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208’s combination of range, easy personality, value and surprising desirability make it a strong contender.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 10 / 10

“The Peugeot e-208 looks the part, has a great interior and is decent to drive to boot. Some rivals are cheaper or can go farther between charges, but the comfortable e-208 is the best all-round small electric car there is.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: November 2019 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 56% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 71% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Peugeot e-208 shares its safety rating with the petrol-powered Peugeot 208, which was tested in late 2019.

(This is not always the case with electric versions of petrol cars, as there are often significant differences that affect the test results).

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Peugeot e-208 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-208 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Peugeot e-208 hasn’t specifically been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research, but the closely related Vauxhall Corsa and DS 3 Crosssback have both been tested.

The Corsa and DS 3 Crossback both received a Poor rating from Thatcham because they failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. This means the car is susceptible to thieves intercepting its keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

If Thatcham tests the Peugeot 208 range, we’ll update the results here.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot e-208 has received

2021 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Electric Car 2020 European Car of the Year

Autocar ‘Britain’s Best Cars’ Awards – Best Electric Car

What Car? Electric Car Awards – Best Electric Small Car

Red Dot Awards – Product Design

Company Car and Van Awards – Best Small EV 2019 carwow Awards – Little Legend Award

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Peugeot e-208, you might also like to consider these alternatives

BMW i3 | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | Mini Electric | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Toyota Yaris Hybrid | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

The Peugeot e-208 shares its electric motor and battery pack, as well as most of its other key components, with the Vauxhall Corsa-e. The Mini Electric and Renault Zoe are a similar size to the Corsa-e, while the Honda e and SEAT Mii/Skoda Citigo/Volkswagen Up trio are smaller cars.