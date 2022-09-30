Peugeot e-208 to receive another battery upgrade

The compact all-electric Peugeot e-208 supermini will be offered with a 11% longer battery range and 15% more power from next year.

Following the e-208’s 2022 update that increased the supermini’s all-electric range to 225 miles, Peugeot has announced that its smallest battery-powered model will be able to muster a class-leading distance of 248 miles from full charge as of next year.

This upgrade is thanks to the introduction of a more efficient battery, and a more powerful electric motor that will be used to power the bigger e-308 hatchback that will also arrive in 2023.

The Peugeot already offers the one of the longest battery ranges in the electric supermini class, surpassing the maximum range of rivals like the Honda e, Mini Electric and Vauxhall Corsa-e. The longest battery range in the small car class is currently offered by the Kia Soul EV, which can travel up to 280 miles on a single charge according to its manufacturer.

The update also ups the hatchback’s power output from 138hp to 158hp, and Peugeot adds that the 2023 e-208 will be able to charge from 0% to 80% in 25 minutes using a 100kW charger – 5 minutes faster than the figure quoted for the current model.

There are no exterior or interior styling changes planned as part of this minor refresh, nor will there be any changes to the car’s trim grades or on-board safety and driving assistance features.

Peugeot has not yet announced exactly when this updated version will be available in 2023, and has not said whether the powertrain upgrade will increase the electric supermini’s UK pricing, which currently starts at just over £30k.

Praised for its design inside and out, as well as its low running costs, the Peugeot e-208 currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%.