Peugeot e-308

(2023 - present)

Peugeot e-308 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

57
%
D

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

71
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Peugeot e-308 is the all-electric version of the third-generation 308 hatchback and estate. The mid-sized EV became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

Sharing its foundations with the Vauxhall Astra Electric, the e-308 has accumulated a decent set of UK review scores since its arrival, with verdicts ranging from average to very good. Reviewers like the Peugeot’s comfortable ride and plush interior trim, but many outlets find it hard to recommend the car over rivals in the very competitive medium electric class.

“It doesn’t stand out from rivals and it’s more expensive to buy than most of them”, says What Car?‘s Doug Revolta, who adds that the MG 5 estate offers better value for money.

Electrifying.com’s Nicola Hume agrees, commenting that the EV is “crazily expensive for a car with its limited performance and a non-prestige badge.”

That said, the Auto Trader team concludes that the e-308 is “the best version of the 308 family” as it’s “quick, quiet, cheap to run, has decent battery range, and is every bit as practical as a petrol version.”

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 64%. The e-308 scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, which somewhat makes up for its rather mediocre review scores.

e-308 highlights

  • Comfortable and controlled driving experience
  • High-quality interior
  • Well-equipped as standard

e-308 lowlights

  • Many rival are cheaper
  • Battery range isn’t that competitive
  • Fiddly touchscreen controls

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and estate car
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £40,050 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2023
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

e-308 hatchback
e-308 hatchback
e-308 SW estate
e-308 SW estate

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The safety body has tested the petrol-powered 308, giving it a four-star rating in 2022, but Euro NCAP is yet to announce whether that assessment can also stand for the e-308.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-308 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-308 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-308, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available to display for the Peugeot e-308. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-308, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Fiat 600eKia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | MG 5 | Mini Countryman | Nissan LeafRenault Mégane E-Tech | Smart #3 | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot e-308 at The Car Expert

Electric Peugeot e-308 hatchback now on sale

Electric Peugeot e-308 hatchback now on sale

All-electric Peugeot e-308 to arrive in 2023

All-electric Peugeot e-308 to arrive in 2023

This page last updated:

