Summary
The Peugeot e-308 is the all-electric version of the third-generation 308 hatchback and estate. The mid-sized EV became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.
Sharing its foundations with the Vauxhall Astra Electric, the e-308 has accumulated a decent set of UK review scores since its arrival, with verdicts ranging from average to very good. Reviewers like the Peugeot’s comfortable ride and plush interior trim, but many outlets find it hard to recommend the car over rivals in the very competitive medium electric class.
“It doesn’t stand out from rivals and it’s more expensive to buy than most of them”, says What Car?‘s Doug Revolta, who adds that the MG 5 estate offers better value for money.
Electrifying.com’s Nicola Hume agrees, commenting that the EV is “crazily expensive for a car with its limited performance and a non-prestige badge.”
That said, the Auto Trader team concludes that the e-308 is “the best version of the 308 family” as it’s “quick, quiet, cheap to run, has decent battery range, and is every bit as practical as a petrol version.”
As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 64%. The e-308 scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, which somewhat makes up for its rather mediocre review scores.
e-308 highlights
- Comfortable and controlled driving experience
- High-quality interior
- Well-equipped as standard
e-308 lowlights
- Many rival are cheaper
- Battery range isn’t that competitive
- Fiddly touchscreen controls
Key specifications
Body style: Medium hatchback and estate car
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £40,050 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2023
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: SW estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot e-308 SW is a well-resolved and practical EV with a premium finish – a car that certainly merits consideration in what remains a very young market for zero-emissions estates. Its EV powertrain delivers sensible performance and solid range – and while slicker rivals will probably arrive in the next 12 to 18 months, for now, this has to be one of the best electric load-luggers out there.”
Author: John McIlroy
Read review
Model reviewed: e-308 GT
Score: 7 / 10
“In its transition from an internal combustion-engined hatch to a fully electric one, Peugeot has managed to carry over the strengths of the 308 into a package which is now quieter, smoother and more pleasant to drive. Yet while it feels like a higher-quality product than many of its rivals, other figures, particularly battery capacity and range, don’t stack up – especially when much of the competition is less expensive.”
Author: Alex Ingram
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Long story short, the fully electric Peugeot e-308 is the best version of the 308 family. It’s quick, quiet, cheap to run, has decent battery range, and is every bit as practical as a petrol version. The SW estate, in particular, will be a great choice for those who want SUV-like practicality but without following the SUV crowd. It’s very expensive, though; you’ll have to really love it to justify spending £40,000 on what is basically a mid-sized Peugeot hatchback.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot e-308 rides and handles well, and looks the part. But the hatchback doesn’t have the space, pace or versatility to easily carry off a £40k price tag.” (Matt Saunders)
Read review
Car
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot e-308 certainly corrects some of what was wrong with the (closely related) Vauxhall Astra Electric, but unfortunately it creates different problems for itself. We can appreciate the focus on ride comfort given the gentle acceleration on offer and the interior is plusher, but it’s not as easy to use inside and the Astra steers more naturally. Besides, an MG4 is quicker, drives better than both and costs an awful lot less despite having more range.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 7.6 / 10
“If you don’t mind the van-like looks, the Peugeot e-308 is a great family car with loads of space inside.”
Author: Sam Naylor
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The electric Peugeot e-308 is here – it gets the same stylish looks and lovely cabin as the petrol and hybrid options, but its range isn’t as good as alternatives and it’s quite expensive.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 7 / 10
“In spite of its sharp looks, the Peugeot e-308 struggles to stand out amongst the already established competition.”
Author: Tom Jervis
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“We love the e308’s efficiency, practicality and the way it makes big SUVs seem cumbersome when you’re driving. The interior is a noice place to be too. But it looks crazily expensive for a car with its limited performance and a non-prestige badge.”
Author: Nicola Hume
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: e-308 SW
Score: 8 / 10
“In a sea of electric SUVs, the Peugeot e-308 SW is a practical alternative. The best electric estate car you can buy… for now at least.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.2 / 10
“Although it does a few things well, the E-308 is just too expensive to recommend. Cheaper rivals offer similar or more range, whilst similarly priced ones can go far farther on a charge and are more spacious, too.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The e-308 offers a better balance than the petrol 308 and smooths out the road with more aplomb. The fossil burner is decently pleasing to drive but the electric model, with extra weight and tweaked suspension as a result, along with a lower centre of gravity, is actually a joy to hustle along B-roads as well as pootle around in around town.”
Author: Will Dron
Read review
Top Gear
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot e-308 is an electric car that behaves like a good old-fashioned hatchback. We rather like that.”
Author: Stephen Dobie
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot e-308 has a good interior and is comfortable on the move, but doesn’t stand out from rivals and it’s more expensive to buy than most of them.”
Author: Doug Revolta
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The safety body has tested the petrol-powered 308, giving it a four-star rating in 2022, but Euro NCAP is yet to announce whether that assessment can also stand for the e-308.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-308 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-308 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-308, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
No data yet
As of April 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available to display for the Peugeot e-308. Check back again soon.
