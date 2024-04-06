Summary

The Peugeot e-308 is the all-electric version of the third-generation 308 hatchback and estate. The mid-sized EV became available to order in the UK in Autumn 2023.

Sharing its foundations with the Vauxhall Astra Electric, the e-308 has accumulated a decent set of UK review scores since its arrival, with verdicts ranging from average to very good. Reviewers like the Peugeot’s comfortable ride and plush interior trim, but many outlets find it hard to recommend the car over rivals in the very competitive medium electric class.

“It doesn’t stand out from rivals and it’s more expensive to buy than most of them”, says What Car?‘s Doug Revolta, who adds that the MG 5 estate offers better value for money.

Electrifying.com’s Nicola Hume agrees, commenting that the EV is “crazily expensive for a car with its limited performance and a non-prestige badge.”

That said, the Auto Trader team concludes that the e-308 is “the best version of the 308 family” as it’s “quick, quiet, cheap to run, has decent battery range, and is every bit as practical as a petrol version.”

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 64%. The e-308 scores top marks for its low running costs and zero tailpipe emissions, which somewhat makes up for its rather mediocre review scores.

e-308 highlights Comfortable and controlled driving experience

High-quality interior

Well-equipped as standard e-308 lowlights Many rival are cheaper

Battery range isn’t that competitive

Fiddly touchscreen controls

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback and estate car

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £40,050 on-road Launched: Autumn 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: SW estate range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot e-308 SW is a well-resolved and practical EV with a premium finish – a car that certainly merits consideration in what remains a very young market for zero-emissions estates. Its EV powertrain delivers sensible performance and solid range – and while slicker rivals will probably arrive in the next 12 to 18 months, for now, this has to be one of the best electric load-luggers out there.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Model reviewed: e-308 GT

Score: 7 / 10

“In its transition from an internal combustion-engined hatch to a fully electric one, Peugeot has managed to carry over the strengths of the 308 into a package which is now quieter, smoother and more pleasant to drive. Yet while it feels like a higher-quality product than many of its rivals, other figures, particularly battery capacity and range, don’t stack up – especially when much of the competition is less expensive.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Long story short, the fully electric Peugeot e-308 is the best version of the 308 family. It’s quick, quiet, cheap to run, has decent battery range, and is every bit as practical as a petrol version. The SW estate, in particular, will be a great choice for those who want SUV-like practicality but without following the SUV crowd. It’s very expensive, though; you’ll have to really love it to justify spending £40,000 on what is basically a mid-sized Peugeot hatchback.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-308 rides and handles well, and looks the part. But the hatchback doesn’t have the space, pace or versatility to easily carry off a £40k price tag.” (Matt Saunders)

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“The Peugeot e-308 certainly corrects some of what was wrong with the (closely related) Vauxhall Astra Electric, but unfortunately it creates different problems for itself. We can appreciate the focus on ride comfort given the gentle acceleration on offer and the interior is plusher, but it’s not as easy to use inside and the Astra steers more naturally. Besides, an MG4 is quicker, drives better than both and costs an awful lot less despite having more range.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.6 / 10

“If you don’t mind the van-like looks, the Peugeot e-308 is a great family car with loads of space inside.”

Author: Sam Naylor

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The electric Peugeot e-308 is here – it gets the same stylish looks and lovely cabin as the petrol and hybrid options, but its range isn’t as good as alternatives and it’s quite expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“In spite of its sharp looks, the Peugeot e-308 struggles to stand out amongst the already established competition.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“We love the e308’s efficiency, practicality and the way it makes big SUVs seem cumbersome when you’re driving. The interior is a noice place to be too. But it looks crazily expensive for a car with its limited performance and a non-prestige badge.”

Author: Nicola Hume

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: e-308 SW

Score: 8 / 10

“In a sea of electric SUVs, the Peugeot e-308 SW is a practical alternative. The best electric estate car you can buy… for now at least.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.2 / 10

“Although it does a few things well, the E-308 is just too expensive to recommend. Cheaper rivals offer similar or more range, whilst similarly priced ones can go far farther on a charge and are more spacious, too.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The e-308 offers a better balance than the petrol 308 and smooths out the road with more aplomb. The fossil burner is decently pleasing to drive but the electric model, with extra weight and tweaked suspension as a result, along with a lower centre of gravity, is actually a joy to hustle along B-roads as well as pootle around in around town.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-308 is an electric car that behaves like a good old-fashioned hatchback. We rather like that.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Peugeot e-308 has a good interior and is comfortable on the move, but doesn’t stand out from rivals and it’s more expensive to buy than most of them.”

Author: Doug Revolta

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The safety body has tested the petrol-powered 308, giving it a four-star rating in 2022, but Euro NCAP is yet to announce whether that assessment can also stand for the e-308.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the Peugeot e-308 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-308 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-308 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-308, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of April 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available to display for the Peugeot e-308. Check back again soon.





