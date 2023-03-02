Summary

The Peugeot e-Rifter is an electric people carrier available in five- or seven-seat configurations, and currently the only compact Peugeot people carrier available in the UK after the petrol-powered Rifter was discontinued in 2022.

The e-Rifter is based on the Peugeot e-Partner compact electric van, which is based on the petrol/diesel Peugeot Partner van.

It has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British media, with battery range being the key criticism levelled against the electric family car. “It’s great for both large families and businesses”, says Discover EV, “just plan in advance if you want to go anywhere over 150 miles!”

Reviewers frequently comment that the e-Rifter carries forward the positive traits of the discontinued Rifter – a practical interior with plenty of space, agile handling and a comfortable ride, and adds the low emissions and economy boost an electric car provides.

Its Stellantis stablemates, the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Electric Life, offer similar amounts of space and performance, but the e-Rifter currently comes with more equipment as standard than the ë-Berlingo, and the entry-level e-Rifter model is cheaper than its Combo Electric Life equivalent.

As of March 2023, the Peugeot e-Rifter holds an Expert Rating of 59%, based on nine reviews published by the British motoring media.

e-Rifter highlights Very spacious, practical cabin

Comfortable on the road

Agile handling for a car of this size

Just as powerful as combustion-powered Rifter e-Rifter lowlights Comparatively small battery range

Fiddly infotainment controls

Van-like shape won’t be for everyone

Its Citroën and Vauxhall stablemates just as capable

Key specifications

Body style: Small people carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £33,120 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: Summer 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“Both the standard and long-wheelbase versions can be specified with five or seven seats; we’d only recommend the larger model if you frequently have bulky cargo to shift.”

Read review Discover EV + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-Rifter is a very practical, versatile, spacious five or seven-seater, an option currently lacking in the EV space, and for the money, it’s great for both large families and businesses – just plan in advance if you want to go anywhere over 150 miles! However, unless you’re sold on the Peugeot lion badge, you may want to consider the Vauxhall Combo-e Life or Citroën ë-Berlingo equivalents, given it’s the most expensive of the three.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot e-Rifter offers practicality and versatility that few other family cars, electric or otherwise, can match. However, Peugeot’s electric MPV is more expensive than its sister models.” (Ellis Hyde)

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: e-Rifter Allure Premium Long 50kWh

“The e-Rifter delivers a more car like experience and a more stylish interior than rivals with a good range and useful 100 kW charge capability. It retains all of the seating options of the ICE Rifter so there is no difference in practicality.”

Read review Model reviewed: e-Rifter Allure Premium Long 50 kWh

“The e-Rifter delivers a more car like experience and a more stylish interior than rivals with a good range and useful 100 kW charge capability. A well priced electric MPV and a welcome addition to the market.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s no doubting the e-Rifter is an incredibly practical family car. Regardless of the version you go for, there’s a massive boot and lots of space inside for people, especially given how much it costs.”

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“If you can afford the higher asking price and can cope with the 172 mile driving range, then there aren’t too many other downsides in opting for the fully electric Peugeot e-Rifter, the only Rifter variant now on offer.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Standard GT

Score: 6 / 10

“The Peugeot e-Rifter is a good family car, but its relatively limited range means it isn’t that well suited to longer trips and its cheap interior limits its appeal. But if you have a specific need, namely that of a second car for short- to medium-range work with the whole family – and perhaps a dog, or a couple of mountain bikes – and if you can charge it at home, the e-Rifter is remarkably well suited to your needs.” (Alex Robbins)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Nicely refined and hugely practical, the Peugeot e-Rifter is miles ahead of the Nissan e-NV200, and its Allure Premium trim comes with a lot more kit than the entry-level Citroën e-Berlingo.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: October 2018

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 58%

Safety assist: 68%

The Peugeot e-Rifter people carrier shares its four-star safety rating with the combustion-powered Rifter range that was discontinued in 2022.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2023, the Peugeot e-Rifter has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-Rifter is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-Rifter to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-Rifter, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-Rifter, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Citroën ë-Berlingo | Mercedes-Benz EQT | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Vauxhall Combo Electric Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot Rifter and e-Rifter at The Car Expert

