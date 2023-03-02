fbpx

Expert Rating

Peugeot e-Rifter

59%

Expert Rating

Peugeot e-Rifter

(2021 - present)

    Peugeot e-Rifter | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Peugeot e-Rifter is an electric people carrier available in five- or seven-seat configurations, and currently the only compact Peugeot people carrier available in the UK after the petrol-powered Rifter was discontinued in 2022.

    The e-Rifter is based on the Peugeot e-Partner compact electric van, which is based on the petrol/diesel Peugeot Partner van.

    It has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British media, with battery range being the key criticism levelled against the electric family car. “It’s great for both large families and businesses”, says Discover EV, “just plan in advance if you want to go anywhere over 150 miles!”

    Reviewers frequently comment that the e-Rifter carries forward the positive traits of the discontinued Rifter – a practical interior with plenty of space, agile handling and a comfortable ride, and adds the low emissions and economy boost an electric car provides.

    Its Stellantis stablemates, the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Electric Life, offer similar amounts of space and performance, but the e-Rifter currently comes with more equipment as standard than the ë-Berlingo, and the entry-level e-Rifter model is cheaper than its Combo Electric Life equivalent.

    As of March 2023, the Peugeot e-Rifter holds an Expert Rating of 59%, based on nine reviews published by the British motoring media.

    e-Rifter highlights

    • Very spacious, practical cabin
    • Comfortable on the road
    • Agile handling for a car of this size
    • Just as powerful as combustion-powered Rifter

    e-Rifter lowlights

    • Comparatively small battery range
    • Fiddly infotainment controls
    • Van-like shape won’t be for everyone
    • Its Citroën and Vauxhall stablemates just as capable

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small people carrier
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £33,120 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2021
    Last updated: Summer 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: October 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 81%
    Vulnerable road users: 58%
    Safety assist: 68%

    The Peugeot e-Rifter people carrier shares its four-star safety rating with the combustion-powered Rifter range that was discontinued in 2022.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Peugeot e-Rifter has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-Rifter is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-Rifter to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-Rifter, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-Rifter, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën ë-Berlingo | Mercedes-Benz EQT | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Vauxhall Combo Electric Life | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

    More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot Rifter and e-Rifter at The Car Expert

    Peugeot updates all-electric e-Rifter

    Peugeot updates all-electric e-Rifter

    Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën make MPVs EV-only

    Vauxhall, Peugeot and Citroën make MPVs EV-only

    Britain’s best-selling cars, April 2020

    Britain’s best-selling cars, April 2020

    Peugeot Rifter (2018 to 2022)

    Peugeot Rifter (2018 to 2022)

    Crash test thumbs-up for hydrogen Hyundai Nexo

    Crash test thumbs-up for hydrogen Hyundai Nexo

