The Peugeot Rifter is a small van-based people carrier. Based on the Peugeot Partner compact van, it is almost identical to the Citroën Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Life.

The Rifter is available with either five or seven seats, in either short or long versions. The long model gets extra boot space behind the rear seats. The Rifter is pitched as a more flexible vehicle than a conventional car. In five-seat form, it is very similar in length to a family hatchback like the Peugeot 308 but, owing to its van platform, can carry a lot more kit when you start folding the seats down.

The Peugeot Rifter has received positive ratings from the UK motoring media. There are not as many reviews available as we would normally see for a family car, but this is more of a niche model. The Rifter has been praised for its versatility and practicality, although most reviews point out that its van origins are still evident – particular in terms of overall refinement and interior quality.

Body style: Small MPV

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £21,795 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: GT Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Peugeot Rifter MPV nails its brief by being as practical as possible and ruthlessly well-focused”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot Rifter MPV is cost-effective, family-friendly transport that masks its van roots well”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Peugeot has worked hard to make the Rifter MPV look more appealing to young families and, to an extent, the design direction has worked. Inside, the cabin has an upmarket ambience compared to its predecessor, and the Rifter is smooth to drive, making it ideal as a family car.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“I am definitely not the target demographic for this car, but the Peugeot Rifter is just so refreshingly honest and just a little bit funky.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel automatic

Score: 7 / 10

“The Peugeot Rifter manages to inject a hint of style into a class that’s usually lacking it, but is still impressively practical and offering all the versatility you would expect from a van-derived MPV.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot Rifter is an unpretentious family workhorse that takes everyday tasks in its stride”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Peugeot Rifter is ideal if you’re looking for a spacious and practical family car but don’t want to pay for an expensive SUV – just don’t expect it to be in any way sophisticated.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual GT-Line

“For those that need maximum space from their car, the Peugeot Rifter is a viable and appealing alternative to either estate cars, mini-MPVs or SUVs.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Despite its van origins, the Peugeot Rifter is packed with modern kit and all versions are available with touchscreen infotainment, blind-spot warning, adaptive cruise control and Peugeot’s excellent digital i-Cockpit system.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Practical MPV is a sensible and refreshing SUV alternative”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Allure

Score: 6 / 10

“Top-notch practicality and versatility, but the Peugeot Rifter often feels as it is – a car based on a van. No bad thing if that’s what you’re after, but the problem is others do it better, for less cash – and without downsides that come with its the faux-SUV ride height.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

“You could pack your entire life into this and disappear. Why, there’s even a mains-voltage socket so you can still have the comforts of home when you’re away off-grid. Which is really the pitch for the Peugeot Rifter as a whole: it’s somewhat the outsider, but it’s not too punishing.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It may not have the class of more mainstream MPVs, but the Peugeot Rifter offers class-leading space, and is surprisingly good to drive.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Long

Score: 6.5 / 10

“Being based on a van has both advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side, there’s a vast amount of space for passengers and luggage, and visibility is very good. However, although it’s reasonably comfortable to drive, there’s no escaping the basic nature of its cabin design.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: October 2018 91% ADULT OCCUPANT 81% CHILD OCCUPANT 58% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 68% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Peugeot Rifter has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot Rifter has received

2020 Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV 2019 UK Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV

Parkers Awards – Best Medium Family Car

DieselCar & EcoCar Awards – Best Utility Vehicle

