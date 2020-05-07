Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

72 %
Peugeot Rifter (2018 onwards)

Peugeot Rifter

(2018 - present)

The Peugeot Rifter is a small van-based people carrier. Based on the Peugeot Partner compact van, it is almost identical to the Citroën Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo Life.

The Rifter is available with either five or seven seats, in either short or long versions. The long model gets extra boot space behind the rear seats. The Rifter is pitched as a more flexible vehicle than a conventional car. In five-seat form, it is very similar in length to a family hatchback like the Peugeot 308 but, owing to its van platform, can carry a lot more kit when you start folding the seats down.

The Peugeot Rifter has received positive ratings from the UK motoring media. There are not as many reviews available as we would normally see for a family car, but this is more of a niche model. The Rifter has been praised for its versatility and practicality, although most reviews point out that its van origins are still evident – particular in terms of overall refinement and interior quality.

Body style: Small MPV
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £21,795 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: October 2018

91%

ADULT OCCUPANT

81%

CHILD OCCUPANT

58%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

68%

SAFETY ASSIST

The Peugeot Rifter has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2020

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV

2019

  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best MPV
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best MPV
  • Parkers Awards – Best Medium Family Car
  • DieselCar & EcoCar Awards – Best Utility Vehicle

Citroën Berlingo | Fiat Doblò Passenger | Ford Tourneo Connect | Vauxhall Combo Life | Volkswagen Caddy Life

