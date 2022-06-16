fbpx

Model update

Peugeot updates all-electric e-Rifter

Peugeot's electric van-based small people carrier has been given a light update, with a few minor tweaks and a revised entry-level spec

Sean Rees

Peugeot has given its van-based e-Rifter people carrier a light mid-life update, consisting of a few exterior styling alterations and a new entry-level trim.

The Rifter people carrier range consists of two lengths, a five-seat and a seven-seat configuration as before, but the lead-in trim level has been altered, now coming with independent seats in the second row as standard – previously an optional extra.

This new entry-level ‘Allure’ trim, which replaces the outgoing ‘Allure Premium’, reduces the starting price of the range by £350, and also comes with a key fob that features a new button that only unlocks the boot.

Other than a new white exterior colour option, the equipment list remains the same, with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, electrically folding door mirrors, black roof bars for extra storage, electrically folding door mirrors, front and rear parking sensors and a lane departure warning system available on the standard model.

Able to tow up to 750kg of weight, the Peugeot e-Rifter also comes with trailer stability technology that reduces the speed of the car when it detects the trailer has started to swerve.

The specifications for the range-topping ‘GT’ trim remains the same, including 17-inch alloy wheels, sportier exterior styling tweaks and automatic dual-zone climate control, though Peugeot has cut its price by £1,060.

The powertrain is also unchanged – all e-Rifter models are powered by a 50kWh battery pack mated to a 100kW electric motor, producing 136hp and a promised all-electric range of 172 miles from full charge. With the battery fitted beneath the cabin floor, the e-Rifter offers 775 litres of boot space, and an extra 186 litres of space in cubbies throughout the cabin.

This range update follows the decision to make the Rifter people carrier range electric-only, like other van-based people carriers built on the same Stellantis platform, such as the Citroën e-Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo-e Life.

