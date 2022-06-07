Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Peugeot 208 is a compact five-door hatchback and a leftfield rival to established supermini class leaders like the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo. This page is dedicated to the first-generation model which first arrived in 2012, which was replaced by the current generation at the end of 2019.

The 208 range included a number of petrol and diesel engine options fitted with either a manual or automatic gearbox, and was topped by the performance-tuned 208 GTI model. The supermini had a mild update in early 2015, consisting of new on-board tech additions and revisions to its engine line-up.

A direct successor to the popular Peugeot 207 supermini, the 208 needed to be bold to live up to Peugeot’s successful supermini lineage, and Top Gear concluded that it met those high expectations. “Its reinvention of the supermini, a car that looks back to the 205 for design cues but also looks forward in finish, engineering and interior features.”

Auto Trader complemented the 208 for its smart exterior styling and its interior comfort, but nevertheless explained that the hatchback is “way too compromised in too many other areas to trouble the class leaders.”

The motoring media often note that the Ford Fiesta has better driving dynamics and more driver appeal, and that the 208 has some rather noisy petrol engine options.

No longer on sale, the Peugeot 208 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 30 reviews published by the British media.

208 highlights Efficient engines with low emissions

Stylish exterior

Comfortable interior that has aged well

Suited to agile city driving 208 lowlights Rather rough automatic gearbox

Noisy petrol engines

Ill-equipped entry-level trim

Fiesta has better driving dynamics

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £11,695 on-road Launched: Autumn 2012

Last updated: Spring 2015

Replaced: Winter 2019/20

Safety rating

No safety rating

The first-generation Peugoet 208 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

No longer in production, the first-generation Peugoet 208 range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Peugoet 208 has an excellent reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the first-generation 208 and the current (post-2020) version.

Half of all reported problems with the 208 relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of just over £330. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for just under a third of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £360. In fact, the MotorEasy data indicates that 208 repairs are relatively inexpensive across the board, with no logged warranty claim surpassing expenses of £400.

Regardless, if you’re looking at a used Peugeot 208, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers these potential problem areas.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 208 has received

2015 Next Green Car Awards – Best Supermini 2014 Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car 2013 Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year

CarSite Awards – Best Supermini

2012 Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini

Company Car of the Year Awards – Most Cost-Efficient Car

Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car

