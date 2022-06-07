Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Peugeot 208 is a compact five-door hatchback and a leftfield rival to established supermini class leaders like the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo. This page is dedicated to the first-generation model which first arrived in 2012, which was replaced by the current generation at the end of 2019.
The 208 range included a number of petrol and diesel engine options fitted with either a manual or automatic gearbox, and was topped by the performance-tuned 208 GTI model. The supermini had a mild update in early 2015, consisting of new on-board tech additions and revisions to its engine line-up.
A direct successor to the popular Peugeot 207 supermini, the 208 needed to be bold to live up to Peugeot’s successful supermini lineage, and Top Gear concluded that it met those high expectations. “Its reinvention of the supermini, a car that looks back to the 205 for design cues but also looks forward in finish, engineering and interior features.”
Auto Trader complemented the 208 for its smart exterior styling and its interior comfort, but nevertheless explained that the hatchback is “way too compromised in too many other areas to trouble the class leaders.”
The motoring media often note that the Ford Fiesta has better driving dynamics and more driver appeal, and that the 208 has some rather noisy petrol engine options.
No longer on sale, the Peugeot 208 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 30 reviews published by the British media.
208 highlights
- Efficient engines with low emissions
- Stylish exterior
- Comfortable interior that has aged well
- Suited to agile city driving
208 lowlights
- Rather rough automatic gearbox
- Noisy petrol engines
- Ill-equipped entry-level trim
- Fiesta has better driving dynamics
Key specifications
Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £11,695 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Spring 2015
Replaced: Winter 2019/20
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
“The efficiency updates for the BlueHDi diesels are a welcome addition to the Peugeot 208, but overall there are more talented rivals in the marketplace.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 Mk1 is a stylish supermini with good equipment levels and efficient engines, but some alternatives are nicer to drive”
Read review
Model reviewed: Style
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 Style is a special edition and so it comes equipped with a host of standard kit including electric windows, cruise control, rear parking sensors, sat nav with DAB and Peugeot’s Cielo panoramic glass roof to name a few.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Allure 2015
Score: 5.6 / 10
“The personalisation options inject new appeal into the strong-selling supermini. The three-cylinder turbo offers enough to become our pick of the updated 208 range.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 has its plus points, such as the way it looks and the quality feel of the interior; but it’s way too compromised in too many other areas to trouble the class leaders.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 is a car to have on your shortlist; but it would be hard to choose over a Fiesta, Polo or Jazz. If you don’t mind taking style over substance in some respects, it might be up your street.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The new three-pot Puretech engine is certainly likeable. It performs as well as rivals’ equivalent units and is as economical and efficient.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 2015 update
Score: 8 / 10
“Efficiency improvements give 208 a boost in a sector full of good product.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 offers a great interior and impressive economy.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Peugeot 208 offers something sufficiently distinctive to make Brits question their devotion to the stuck-in-a-rut Ford Fiesta, and sufficiently samey to pose a dilemma for Vauxhall Corsa loyalists.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2015
Score: 7 / 10
“Eye-catching looks and a strong engine line-up are just a couple of things that support the 208’s cause.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Allure
“The 208 is comfortable and quiet inside. It’s a hatchback that’s designed to be easy to live with and comfortable on the road, so it’s perfect for buyers who want little fuss from their car.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 drives like a small city car should: it’s fairly fun at lower speeds, but is also surprisingly capable at long-distance driving thanks to a comfy ride.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed:
“The 208 is a well-built hatchback with a fine choice of engines, delivering impressive fuel and CO2 figures. There should be something to suit all tastes.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“Peugeot has injected some style and excitement back into its B-segment offering with the 208, and with female buyers targeted it’s become an affordable and stylish car.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.6 BlueHDi 100
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 has had a mid-life refresh, but the highlights are still the small steering wheel and the potential 83.1mpg economy from the 1.6 BlueHDi 100 diesel engine.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 is a good-looking new supermini that’s lighter than the 207 that it replaces, and it has some efficient powertrains including a 3-cylinder petrol unit returning 65.7mpg along with 99g/km CO2 emissions.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“”The Peugeot 208 is an upmarket-looking small hatch that is really ageing well.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The 208 is an appealing hatchback. The styling has aged as well as any of its rivals, and running costs should be low.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: 208
“The 208 is a strong contender, but ultimately we still prefer the Fiesta for its engaging handling.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 is attractively styled and well-equipped.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The Peugeot 208 is clearly a serious contender.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
“The Peugeot 208 definitely has the styling, although the Fiesta remains the better driving car — but not by much.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The 208 is the best small Peugeot in years, but still a flawed proposition.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Peugeot 208 is significantly lighter, to the benefit of the ride and handling, and of course efficiency. One of the stars of the line-up is the new three-cylinder petrol engine tested here.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“One of the classiest small cars on sale, the Peugeot 208 is also an affordable choice.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Peugeot needed to be bold to regain ground in a sector it once led. The 208 delivers.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The 208’s cute detailing, tidy curves and beaming face give it instant kerb appeal, arguably more so than rivals such as the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Peugeot 208 has plenty of showroom appeal, thanks to the 208’s stylish looks and classy cabin. What’s more, buyers can choose from a wide range of fuel-efficient engines.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The 208 hatchback is roomy, refined, and well equipped, as well as being good-looking and value for money.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The first-generation Peugoet 208 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
No longer in production, the first-generation Peugoet 208 range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
The Peugoet 208 has an excellent reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the first-generation 208 and the current (post-2020) version.
Half of all reported problems with the 208 relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of just over £330. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for just under a third of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £360. In fact, the MotorEasy data indicates that 208 repairs are relatively inexpensive across the board, with no logged warranty claim surpassing expenses of £400.
Regardless, if you’re looking at a used Peugeot 208, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 208 has received
2015
- Next Green Car Awards – Best Supermini
2014
- Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car
2013
- Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year
- CarSite Awards – Best Supermini
2012
- Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
- Company Car of the Year Awards – Most Cost-Efficient Car
- Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Peugeot 208, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo
Buy a used Peugeot 208
If you’re looking to buy a Peugeot 208, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more
Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more
Car subscriptions
If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
Find out more
Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
Find out more