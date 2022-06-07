fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Peugeot 208 (2012 – 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

55%

Expert Rating

Peugeot 208 (2012 – 2019)

Not a current model

    Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Peugeot 208 is a compact five-door hatchback and a leftfield rival to established supermini class leaders like the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo. This page is dedicated to the first-generation model which first arrived in 2012, which was replaced by the current generation at the end of 2019.

    The 208 range included a number of petrol and diesel engine options fitted with either a manual or automatic gearbox, and was topped by the performance-tuned 208 GTI model. The supermini had a mild update in early 2015, consisting of new on-board tech additions and revisions to its engine line-up.

    A direct successor to the popular Peugeot 207 supermini, the 208 needed to be bold to live up to Peugeot’s successful supermini lineage, and Top Gear concluded that it met those high expectations. “Its reinvention of the supermini, a car that looks back to the 205 for design cues but also looks forward in finish, engineering and interior features.”

    Auto Trader complemented the 208 for its smart exterior styling and its interior comfort, but nevertheless explained that the hatchback is “way too compromised in too many other areas to trouble the class leaders.”

    The motoring media often note that the Ford Fiesta has better driving dynamics and more driver appeal, and that the 208 has some rather noisy petrol engine options.

    No longer on sale, the Peugeot 208 holds an Expert Rating of 55%, based on 30 reviews published by the British media.

    208 highlights

    • Efficient engines with low emissions
    • Stylish exterior
    • Comfortable interior that has aged well
    • Suited to agile city driving

    208 lowlights

    • Rather rough automatic gearbox
    • Noisy petrol engines
    • Ill-equipped entry-level trim
    • Fiesta has better driving dynamics

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatchback
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £11,695 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2012
    Last updated: Spring 2015
    Replaced: Winter 2019/20

    Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    Peugeot 208 (2012 - 2019) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Fleetworld

    +

    Green Car Guide

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The first-generation Peugoet 208 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    No longer in production, the first-generation Peugoet 208 range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Peugoet 208 has an excellent reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. This score covers both the first-generation 208 and the current (post-2020) version.

    Half of all reported problems with the 208 relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of just over £330. The other area to look out for is the fuel system, which accounts for just under a third of repair claims. Fortunately, the average bill for these was only about £360. In fact, the MotorEasy data indicates that 208 repairs are relatively inexpensive across the board, with no logged warranty claim surpassing expenses of £400.

    Regardless, if you’re looking at a used Peugeot 208, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Peugeot 208 has received

    2015

    • Next Green Car Awards – Best Supermini

    2014

    • Fleet News AwardsBest Small Car

    2013

    • Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year
    • CarSite Awards – Best Supermini

    2012

    • Auto Express Awards – Best Supermini
    • Company Car of the Year Awards – Most Cost-Efficient Car
    • Fleet News Awards – Best Small Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Peugeot 208, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | MG 3 | Mini hatch | Mitsubishi Mirage | Nissan Micra | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Good-looking and economical, the first iteration of the Peugeot 208 is a capable supermini with character, though it is not a fun as a Ford Fiesta.Sean ReesPeugeot 208 (2012 - 2019)

