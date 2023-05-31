Pint-sized Fiat Topolino makes debut

Fiat has unveiled a new compact electric quadricycle for inner-city travel – the Topolino – with an exterior design that is inspired by early derivatives of the Fiat 500.

You may recognise its boxy silhouette – this new model is essentially Fiat’s version of the agile Citroën Ami that arrived on UK roads at the end of last year. It takes its name from the nickname given to the original Fiat 500 model that was sold from 1936 to 1955, which means ‘little mouse’ in Italian.

This isn’t a car by legal standards. It is a quadricycle, which puts it in the same automotive league as electric quad bikes, mopeds and e-bikes, though the manufacturer prefers to call it an “urban mobility solution”. This means that it doesn’t have to meet the same safety standards as a conventional car.

By comparison, its Ami sister model does not come with airbags, is illegal to drive on the motorway here in the UK and has a maximum speed of 28mph. One image of the vehicle has been released so far, which displays the Topolino without doors. The model is instead fitted with barrier ropes on either side.

Topolino details are a little thin on the ground at the moment – Fiat is yet to announce any pricing or technical information, but has said that the quadricycle’s purpose is to appeal to younger generations, and offer a greener and more affordable vehicle for inner-city driving.

The Citroën Ami is currently the cheapest new vehicle in our Expert Rating index, with pricing starting at just over £8k. The Topolino’s UK pricing, and other details, are sure to follow in the coming months.