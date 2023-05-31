fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pint-sized Fiat Topolino makes debut

Fiat has unveiled a new compact electric quadricycle with an exterior design that is inspired by early derivatives of the Fiat 500.

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Elmo logo 2022

EV subscriptions from Elmo
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Onto logo 600x300

EV subscriptions from Onto
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Fiat has unveiled a new compact electric quadricycle for inner-city travel – the Topolino – with an exterior design that is inspired by early derivatives of the Fiat 500.

You may recognise its boxy silhouette – this new model is essentially Fiat’s version of the agile Citroën Ami that arrived on UK roads at the end of last year. It takes its name from the nickname given to the original Fiat 500 model that was sold from 1936 to 1955, which means ‘little mouse’ in Italian.

This isn’t a car by legal standards. It is a quadricycle, which puts it in the same automotive league as electric quad bikes, mopeds and e-bikes, though the manufacturer prefers to call it an “urban mobility solution”. This means that it doesn’t have to meet the same safety standards as a conventional car.

By comparison, its Ami sister model does not come with airbags, is illegal to drive on the motorway here in the UK and has a maximum speed of 28mph. One image of the vehicle has been released so far, which displays the Topolino without doors. The model is instead fitted with barrier ropes on either side.

Topolino details are a little thin on the ground at the moment – Fiat is yet to announce any pricing or technical information, but has said that the quadricycle’s purpose is to appeal to younger generations, and offer a greener and more affordable vehicle for inner-city driving.

The Citroën Ami is currently the cheapest new vehicle in our Expert Rating index, with pricing starting at just over £8k. The Topolino’s UK pricing, and other details, are sure to follow in the coming months.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022*
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

* and has been shortlisted again for 2023

Newspress Awards 2023 small

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice