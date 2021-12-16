fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

Plug-in grant cut by £1,000 to target cheaper EVs

The latest cut in the government's Plug-in Car Grant has sparked criticism from the UK car industry, despite it being widely expected.

Andrew Charman

The latest cut in the government’s Plug-in Car Grant has sparked predictable criticism from the UK automotive industry, despite it being precisely in line with long-standing government policy.

The grant, designed to encourage consumers to replace their petrol or diesel cars with electric vehicles (EVs), has been reduced by £1,000, from £2,500 to £1,500. It applies to cars under the price threshold that produce CO2 emissions of less than 50g/km and can travel at least 70 miles with no CO2 emissions.

The price threshold of qualifying cars has also been cut – previously any car with a recommended retail price of up to £35,000 was eligible, now the upper limit is £32,000. The changes came into effect immediately.

Announcing the changes, the government said that the scheme was being re-focused to target less expensive models, allowing the funding to go further and to help more people make the switch to an EV.

“The market is charging ahead in the switch to electric vehicles,” said transport minister, Trudy Harrison. “This, together with the increasing choice of new vehicles and growing demand from customers, means that we are refocusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable vehicles and reducing grant rates to allow more people to benefit, and enable taxpayers’ money to go further.”

The minister added that new rules would also be introduced to make it easier to find EV charge points and to make payments at them.

This week’s reductions are simply the latest changes to the application of the Plug-in Car Grant, which was initially a maximum £5,000 and available for both EVs and plug-in hybrids. It was always intended to reduce over time as the cost of electric cars reduced, and the government has steadily followed that path over several years.

As usual, industry bodies criticised both the changes and the speed of them, just as they have done on every other occasion that the grant has been reduced. Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) chief executive Mike Hawes argued that the changes could not come at a worse time, “with inflation at a ten-year high and pandemic-related economic uncertainty looming large.”

Vauxhall managing director Paul Willcox claimed that the changes provided a confusing message to UK consumers. “(They) will harm EV adoption at a time when we need to be doing all we possibly can if we are to stand a chance to move the UK to electrified only vehicles by 2030,” he said, adding that EVs still represent only a small percentage of UK vehicle sales.

Other industry observers argue, however, that with plug-in vehicles now claiming 30% of sales figures and growing in popularity each month, there is less need to subsidise the market, while it’s right that any grants available should be targeted at the most affordable EVs.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Genesis G70

Mercedes-Benz EQS

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved