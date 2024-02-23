Sales of plug-in hybrid cars staged a bit of a recovery in 2023 after a disastrous year in 2022 which had seen sales plummet.

The picture changes again in 2024, however, as the government’s zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate comes into effect. This requires at least 22% of a manufacturer’s sales to be of zero-emission electric vehicles (EVs), and that’s a third more than were sold in 2023.

As a result, there are a whole lot of brand-new EVs heading for showrooms in 2024, as our special feature reveals, and we can expect makers to be heavily pushing their all-electric models. In contrast. we’ll see fewer new plug-in hybrids (also referred to as PHEVs) launching in 2024.

So is the era of the plug-in hybrid coming to an end? The picture remains confused – Jaguar Land Rover, for example is reported to be actually delaying launches of new EVs because it has seen a spike in demand for its plug-in hybrids.

Whatever the future holds, the plug-in hybrid will be with us for a while yet and there remains a wide, and changing, choice for potential buyers, as our guide reveals.

You may also like:

Existing brands

Most of the car companies you know currently offer some plug-in hybrid options. Here’s what they already have on the market and what they’ll be bringing to showrooms over the next 12 months.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo finally joined the plug-in hybrid set in 2023, offering the drivetrain on its Tonale small SUV, which is also available with a regular petrol engine (albeit with mild hybrid assistance). Reviewers rated the plug-in version variant rather higher than those models without a plug.

There’s no current hint of any new plug-in models on the way from the Italian brand. Its big forthcoming launch is the Milano electric SUV, which is due to be unveiled in coming weeks.

Plug-in hybrids on sale now Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in hybrids launching this year None

Audi

Audi Q5

Audi dived long-ago into all forms of electrification and, alongside a range of EVs, the plug-in hybrid line-up now extends to ten different models, the latest additions in 2023 being the Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback.

Surprisingly we still haven’t seen a plug-in hybrid variant of that middle-manager staple, the Audi A4. An all-new A4 is expected later this year, but will be an electric vehicle (part of Audi’s new and equally-confusing naming strategy is that all even-numbered models will be electric). The next-generation A5 will essentially replace today’s petrol A4 and A5 models, and is expected to include a plug-in hybrid version.

Similarly, an all-new A7 will replace the current petrol A6 and A7, and is also likely to offer a plug-in version. We may see this model later this year as well.

Bentley

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley has offered plug-in versions of both its Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur luxury saloon for a couple of years now. This year we can expect them to be joined by the Bentley that most people know the best, the Continental GT sports coupe – particularly as some time ago Bentley stated that all its models would be “electrified” by 2025.

The current Bentley Continental GT has been around since 2018, so normal car industry practice would suggest a new model being launched in the next year or two. It may be that Bentley waits to a plug-in model when the new model debuts.

On sale now Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Flying Spur Launching this year Bentley Continental

BMW

BMW 5 Series (next generation)

Like Audi, BMW offers plug-in hybrid models right across its model line-up. The latest plug-in models to join the line-up in 2023 were the XM SUV and versions of the new 7 Series saloon, also offered as a performance M model in plug-in hybrid form.

An all-new BMW 5 Series arrived in late 2023, but only as a saloon and only with petrol engines. The estate version, known as Touring in BMW-speak, was unveiled recently and will arrive later this year. Plug-in hybrid versions of both saloon and estates should join the line-up at the same time.

Citroën

Citroën C5 Aircross

Not a lot has changed for Citroën’s plug-in hybrid offering. There are two choices available in the company’s largest models, the C5 Aircross SUV and C5 X large saloon.

Don’t expect that to change in 2024. While a new version of the C3 small hatch and C3 Aircross SUV are expected, they will offer petrol and electric versions, with no plug-in hybrids in the plan.

On sale now Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 X Launching this year None

Cupra

Cupra Leon

Cupra, the sporty spin-off from SEAT, currently offers a two-strong plug-in hybrid range – the Formentor and Leon. The Formentor is due an update over the next year.

Set to appear later in 2024 is the Cupra Terramar – an all-new SUV described as a more family-pitched version of the Formentor and also likely to be the last Cupra release with a combustion engine, which will include a plug-in hybrid.

On sale now Cupra Leon

Cupra Formentor Launching this year Cupra Terramar

DS Automobiles

DS 7

The upmarket French brand currently offers plug-in hybrid variants of its DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 models and these will be the last. DS has announced that 2024 will see it become an electric-only brand, with a new DS 4 EV being launched this year alongside a new full-electric model that has yet to be announced.

The slow-selling DS 7 and DS 9 plug-in hybrids will presumably be discontinued before the end of the year, and their eventual replacements will be purely electric models.

On sale now DS 4

DS 7

DS 9 Launching this year None

Ferrari

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Yes you can buy plug-in hybrid Ferraris – not one but two, which are the flagship SF90 Stradale and smaller 296. Both are available in coupé or convertible versions.

Two new cars are rumoured to be appearing in 2024. The first is a replacement for the 812 Superfast and the other is a new hypercar, successor to the LaFerrari from a decade ago. The revered Italian brand is giving no clues but either or both could include plug-in hybrid power.

On sale now Ferrari 296

Ferrari SF90 Stradale Launching this year None

Ford

Ford Kuga – 2024 update

Ford is another brands that has prioritised going straight to fully electric rather than offering an intermediate plug-in hybrid step. Its two plug-in hybrid models are versions of the Kuga SUV (which gets a major update in 2024, shown above) and the new Tourneo Custom van-based MPV, but the company doesn’t plan to add any more for the foreseeable future.

On sale now Ford Kuga

Ford Tourneo Custom Launching this year None

Honda

Honda CR-V

Honda rivalled Toyota for the title of earliest adopter of hybrid models, but not until last year did the brand offer its first plug-in hybrid model in the new CR-V. Don’t expect this to change in 2024, with Honda apparently focusing on what it describes as “revolutionary” all-electric vehicles coming in the new few years.

On sale now Honda CR-V Launching this year None

Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai now has just two plug-in hybrids in its line-up, versions of the Tucson mid-size SUV and its big sister, the Santa Fe. The Tucson is expected to have a mid-life facelift this year and there will be an all-new Santa Fe launched – whether the plug-in powertrains will survive is yet to be revealed.

On sale now Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe Launching this year None

Jaguar

Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar continues in a holding pattern as it awaits its next major relaunch in 2025. The E-Pace and F-Pace SUVs have been on sale for a while with plug-in hybrid options in the drivetrain range, and will soldier on for at least another year.

With the company’s major focus on a £2.5 billion new plant being built at Solihull to build electric powertrains for both Jaguar and Land Rover, you won’t see any new Jaguar models in 2024.

Having said that, recent reports suggest that parent JLR is planning to go against the grain and slow down its launch of electric models across both Jaguar and Land Rover, due to strong demand for its plug-in hybrid models.

On sale now Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar E-Pace Launching this year None

Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep’s three-strong plug-in range of a year ago has remained unchanged in 2023, with two small SUVs in the Compass and Renegade and a big one, the Grand Cherokee.

New electric Jeeps are coming in 2024, as well as the latest version of the popular Wrangler off-road model. But while it has been offered as a plug-in hybrid in other markets, that variant does not appear set for UK sale.

On sale now Jeep Compass

Jeep Renegade

Jeep Grand Cherokee Launching this year None

Kia

Kia Sportage

Kia offers the XCeed crossover, Niro mid-sized car and Sportage SUV as plug-in hybrid models and will continue to do so in 2024. The Sorento large SUV is no longer available with a plug-in version but it’s due to be replaced by a new model this year, when the plug-in hybrid version is expected to return.

The styling of the new Sorento is inspired by its new full-electric sister, the EV9, and Kia’s main focus appears to be on pure EVs, with the EV9 the first of nine new models by 2027. No such promises for new plug-in hybrids, though.

On sale now Kia XCeed

Kia Niro

Kia Sportage Launching this year Kia Sorento (new version)

Land Rover

Range Rover (2022 onwards)

It remains a mystery as to why Jaguar can only muster two plug-in hybrids in its range when sister brand Land Rover has over the past year offered plug-in versions of all seven vehicles in its line-up – from the traditionally utilitarian Defender to the brand’s flagship model, the Range Rover.

In 2024 six of those seven remain on sale. The Discovery is no longer on offer in plug-in hybrid form, and there’s not much new to look forward to with the main focus being on the launch of a fully-electrified Range Rover.

Lexus

Lexus RX

Lexus has long been known for its basic hybrid models charged by the engine, but its plug-in range doubled in size in 2023 – from one model to two. The mid-sized NX, best-selling model in the Lexus range, was joined by a new version of the RX large SUV.

There won’t be any new plug-ins in 2024 – Lexus is working on new electric models but we won’t get more details on them, and any potential plug-in hybrid options, for a while yet.

On sale now Lexus NX

Lexus RX Launching this year None

Maserati

A year ago the word was that Maserati’s forthcoming mid-sized SUV, the Grecale, could include the brand’s first plug-in hybrid drivetrain. But, like other Maseratis, only mild-hybrid assistance is an option on the newcomer at the moment, with a fully electric model to come in future.

In fact Maserati seems very turned off by the whole plug-in hybrid equation, indicating that the weight penalties outweigh the perceived benefits. Instead, the Italian brand is pledging its future on purely electric ‘Folgore’ models.

Mazda

Mazda CX-60

Mazda has been something of a laggard in electrifying its model range, insisting that it can deliver continued improvements in combustion engines. That has proved to be a major political miscalculation as most developed markets have started applying deadlines and targets for switching new cars from fossil fuels to electricity.

The company now offers two plug-in hybrid models, one more conventional than the other. The CX-60 is a large SUV available with plug-in hybrid power, which was launched in 2022 and is a rival for every other large SUV in the market.

The MX-30 is a small SUV, originally launched as a purely electric model but now available as a range-extender plug-in hybrid version. In this model, the petrol engine acts purely as a generator, charging up the battery for the electric motor that actually drives the vehicle.

We’re not likely to see anything new for 2024. A model called the CX-80, a new large SUV flagship model with a plug-in hybrid option, was expected this year but appears to have been delayed to 2025.

On sale now Mazda CX-60 Launching this year None

McLaren

McLaren Artura

Yes, UK supercar maker McLaren has a plug-in hybrid – it’s called the Artura and is a two-door coupe with some 670hp on offer. The powertrain is widely expected to be fitted to more models in future, but so far no details have been released.

On sale now McLaren Artura Launching this year None

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG GLC

Mercedes-Benz vies with BMW for the prize of the largest choice of plug-in hybrid cars on the market – it offers plug-in options in a remarkable nine model lines, and that’s before you take into account long-wheelbase versions and AMG models. It is one model less than less than a year ago, however – the B-class mini MPV is no longer available with a plug-in hybrid option, and is rumoured to be on the way to being entirely discontinued.

Plans for 2024 at Mercedes-Benz appear to centre mainly on mid-life restyles of several models, although we’re likely to see new versions of some of the brand’s most potent cars with plug-in hybrid power.

The new E-Class, which arrived last year, is set to get an AMG variant with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain pushing power past 500hp and in both saloon and estate formats. Similarly, the GLC coupe range will expand with a couple of AMG variants likely to be plug-in hybrids. There’s also likely to be a very powerful plug-in hybrid AMG variant of the new CLE coupé, but this may not reach showrooms until 2025.

MG

MG HS

MG continues to offer just one plug-in hybrid option, the HS SUV, which has been around a while now. No new plug-in hybrid models are on the horizon, either – like most Chinese brands, MG is firmly focused on the electric market.

MG’s most significant launch of 2023 will be an all-new MG 3, set to make be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March. This will debut a new hybrid which is likely to be a regular (not plug-in) system.

On sale now MG HS Launching this year None

Mini

Back in 2021, the then-boss of Mini indicated that the brand did not see much future in fitting plug-in hybrid powertrains to its cars. This has now come to pass, with the only plug-in hybrid model it ever offered, the Countryman SUV, now in the process of being replaced by an-all new Countryman model. It will be available in either fully electric or petrol versions, but there are no more plug-in hybrid Mini models on the horizon.

On sale now Mini Countryman Launching this year None

Peugeot

Peugeot 408

Peugeot’s three-strong plug-in hybrid range gained a fourth member in 2023, but only right at the end of the year. The 408 fastback model is only now on its way to showrooms to line up alongside the 308 in both family hatch and SW estate variants and the 3008 SUV.

The big launch of 2024 is the all-new 3008, the third generation of the model. This will be spearheaded by an all-electric e-3008 model, but we might see a plug-in hybrid 3008 before the end of the year.

With the new 3008 taking on a sleeker, more coupé-like design, the new 5008 SUV will be pitched as the big family transport in the Peugeot line-up. This is set to be revealed this year, with a plug-in hybrid among its engine options, but likely won’t go on sale until 2025.

Porsche

Porsche Cayenne

Another year and the same pair of Porsche models available to those of a plug-in hybrid preference – the Cayenne SUV and Panamera large saloon. The Cayenne received a substantial update in 2023, and the Panamera will get an even bigger freshen-up this year. The plug-in hybrid remains as the range-topper, likely to cost from not far short of £150,000.

On sale now Porsche Panamera

Porsche Cayenne Launching this year Porsche Panamera (new version)

Renault

Renault Captur

Renault has offered just one plug-in model for more than two years now, the Captur small SUV. However, it’s a rare bird and small plug-in hybrid SUVs do not appear to be popular.

This won’t change in 2024, the brand focused mainly on new full EVs led by the revival of the Renault 5. There was talk of the company’s new Rafale mid-sized coupé-SUV being offered as a plug-in hybrid, but so far only a regular hybrid version has been unveiled.

On sale now Renault Captur Launching this year None

SEAT

SEAT Leon

The one SEAT plug-in option in the range for the last few years, a variant of the Leon family car, seems to have quietly shuffled off the forecourt. Not only is there no news of any potential replacements, but little news of any kind for SEAT as parent brand Volkswagen prefers to focus its energies on spin-off brand Cupra.

On sale now SEAT Leon Launching this year None

Skoda

Skoda Kodiaq (next generation)

Skoda previously offered two plug-in hybrid models, in the Octavia mid-sized car and the larger Superb. You can’t buy the Octavia in this format any longer, while the Superb has ended production ahead of an all-new generation heading to the UK this year. A plug-in hybrid version will be available, but only on the estate model.

Also coming in 2024 is an all-new version of the popular Skoda Kodiaq seven-seat SUV. A plug-in hybrid will be included in its powertrain options.

On sale now None Launching this year Skoda Superb (estate only)

Skoda Kodiaq

Suzuki

Suzuki Across

Suzuki continues to market a singular plug-in hybrid model, the Across SUV, which is actually a rebadged Toyota RAV4. There’s nothing new on the horizon – the brand’s popular supermini, the Swift, will arrive in all-new form this year but only with petrol power, albeit with mild hybrid assistance.

On sale now Suzuki Across Launching this year None

Toyota

All-new Toyota C-HR

Long an advocate of traditional hybrid models, Toyota has belatedly joined the electric movement and is developing an all-new family of electric models. But while this time last year the brand was offering only the RAV4 SUV with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, there’s now another choice.

The new, second-generation, version of the sharply styled C-HR SUV launched at the end of 2023. It includes a plug-in hybrid range-topper and will arrive in UK showrooms early in 2024. It matches the electric motor to a 2.0-litre petrol engine and testers have generally got around 30 miles in full-electric mode out of it.

On sale now Toyota RAV4 Launching this year Toyota C-HR

Vauxhall

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall’s leading plug-in hybrid model is the Astra, which joined the range in 2023 along with a fully electric version launching this year. It joins the plug-in hybrid version of the Grandland SUV, which underwent a major facelift in 2022.

It appears there will be no hybrid headlines from Vauxhall in 2024. An all-new Grandland is expected but not until at least 2025, while the second-generation version of the smaller Crossland could launch in 2024 – its engines are said to be ‘electrified’ but more likely to be mild hybrids. Overall, Vauxhall and its parent company Stellantis are tending to jump directly from petrol to electric models rather than stepping via plug-in hybrids.

On sale now Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Grandland Launching this year None

Volkswagen

All-new Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen’s initial enthusiastic adoption of plug-in hybrid powertrains has been steadily waning as it launches new versions of various models with full-electric propulsion instead. A year ago there were five plug-in hybrids on offer, now there are just three: the Golf hatch, the Arteon executive liftback model and the Touareg large SUV.

There’s an all-new Tiguan going on sale this year and it will include a plug-in hybrid option, with the electric motor now matched to a more modern 1.5-litre petrol engine. Similarly, the all-new Passat (now estate-only) will include a plug-in hybrid version. A major facelift for the Golf will also be revealed in 2024, but with the same engine options as at present.

This year is likely to be the final one for the Arteon, as Volkswagen finally accepts that big saloons are an exclusive taste and focuses on future electric models. The new ID.7 EV saloon is effectively a replacement for both the Arteon and the Passat saloon in the VW family.

On sale now Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen Touareg Launching this year Volkswagen Golf (facelift)

Volkswagen Tiguan (new model)

Volkswagen Passat (new model)

Volvo

Volvo XC60

Volvo’s electrification path is similar to Volkswagen’s. The Swedish brand’s initial forays into electrification saw a wide range of plug-in hybrids on offer, but the marque’s key focus now is fully electric models.

Of the six plug-in hybrid models on offer a year ago, only the XC60 and XC90 options remain. Volvo has decided to go SUV-only for the foreseeable future, dropping the S60/V60 mid-sized and S90/V90 large saloons and estates.

On sale now Volvo XC60

Volvo XC90 Launching this year None

New arrivals

A host of new brands have been arriving in the UK over the past year and the pace is set to accelerate in 2024. Virtually all of them are Chinese, and as a result the models they are putting on sale almost entirely have fully electric rather than plug-in hybrid powertrains – China the acknowledged world leader in electric propulsion.

Having said that, Chinese brand BYD will unveil brand-new plug-in hybrid technology at the Geneva motor show in coming weeks. Called Super Dual Mode, it’s being shown in a version of the Seal saloon, the third of three models that were launched here in 2023. UK sales of the PHEV variant are not yet confirmed but likely.

One other Chinese brand is bucking the trend – GWM (Great Wall Motors). This brand’s latest bid to break the UK market started in 2023 when it put its electric hatchback on sale under the memorable name of the Ora Funky Cat.

The Funky Cat has now been renamed as the GWM Ora 3, and sometime in 2024 it could be joined by the first model from sister and hybrid-focused brand Wey. The first arrival will be the GWM Wey 3, described as a luxury SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

More car buying advice from The Car Expert: