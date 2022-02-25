With the UK government banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030, the number of plug-in hybrid models (PHEVs) has been growing rapidly.

Although momentum is now swinging to fully electric models, the plug-in hybrid offers a comfortable halfway house for buyers who are not ready or not able to let go of their combustion engine just yet, but still want the benefit of an EV at least some of the time. If you’re a company car driver, there are still some good tax benefits to driving a PHEV instead of a purely petrol or diesel car.

So if you are wondering if your favourite badge now sits on a plug-in hybrid car, our guide tells you what’s already available and what’s coming in the next year.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Tonale Alfa Romeo entered 2022 without any plug-in models in the range, but that will change later this year with the arrival of the all-new Tonale small SUV. Unveiled in February and expected to go on sale in April, the Tonale is the first Alfa Romeo to be launched since the company became part of the Stellantis empire.

PHEVs on sale now None PHEVs launching this year Alfa Romeo Tonale

Audi

Audi A6 Audi has plug-in hybrid versions of most models in its range – it would probably be easier to list the models that are not available with plug-in assistance. The most obvious omission is the popular Audi A4 saloon and estate range, although we may see an all-new A4 launched before the end of this year. Whenever it arrives, it will definitely have plug-in versions available.

Bentley

Bentley Bentayga Bentley has a plug-in version of the Bentayga large SUV, which is not that surprising since it shares most of its mechanical parts with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne. The Flying Spur saloon gains a plug-in drivetrain in 2022, although there’s no indication that this will be offered on the mechanically similar Continental GT and GTC models.

PHEVs on sale now Bentley Bentayga PHEVs launching this year Bentley Flying Spur

BMW

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer Like Audi, BMW offers plug-in hybrid versions of most of the top-selling models in its range, with the main exception being the 1 Series hatch. Sadly the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car is no more, and there’s no sign of any replacement in BMW’s plans. The second-generation 2 Series Active Tourer MPV arrives later this year, with a PHEV version included in the line-up. A larger Gran Tourer version is likely to follow, although it’s yet to be revealed.

Citroën

Citroën C5X Citroën currently offers two models with plug-in hybrid power; the C5 Aircross – which is about to receive a mid-life facelift – and the C4 mid-size hatchback. These will be joined later in the year by the new C5X, which will sit at the top of the Citroën range when it arrives in the UK summertime. Meanwhile, plug-in versions of the Berlingo and SpaceTourer van-based people carriers have been dropped as those models move to fully-electric power only.

PHEVs on sale now Citroën C4

Citroën C5 Aircross PHEVs launching this year Citroën C5X

Cupra

Cupra Leon SEAT spin-off Cupra currently offers plug-in hybrid variants of its parent’s Leon model and its standalone Formentor, in two varieties. As Cupra’s range grows, we can expect more PHEVs to join the line-up, but we don’t have an indication of any timings yet. The Ateca medium SUV probably won’t get a plug-in version until an all-new model is launched, which is not likely to be this year.

PHEVs on sale now Cupra Leon

Cupra Formentor PHEVs launching this year None

Dacia

The UK’s favourite budget brand doesn’t have any plug-in hybrid cars on sale at the moment, and apparently has no firm plans to launch any in the next 12 months.

DS Automobiles

DS 4 Upmarket Citroën spin-off brand DS Automobiles has three models with plug-in assistance. The DS 7 Crossback has been around for a few years, Meanwhile, the DS 4 and DS 9 models are brand new. The first DS 9 large saloons are now being delivered in the UK, with the DS 4 medium hatchback set to arrive shortly.

PHEVs on sale now DS 4

DS 7 Crossback

DS 9 PHEVs launching this year None

Ferrari

Ferrari 296 GTB Ferrari’s first-ever plug-in hybrid model will arrive in 2022, as the Italian supercar brand begins its move away from pure petrol engines to an electrified future. The 296 GTB will be powered by a 2.9-litre petrol V6 and a 165hp electric motor, which should combine to give it stunning performance and suprising economy (although not at the same time, obviously). A GTS or Spider version has yet to be announced, but seems inevitable based on Ferrari’s mid-engined sports car history over the last 50 years.

PHEVs on sale now None PHEVs launching this year Ferrari 296 GTB

Fiat

Fiat currently has no plug-in hybrids and only one full EV (the new 500), and there are no new models on the horizon for the rest of 2022.

Now that it’s part of the vast Stellantis empire, future Fiat models will share platforms with Peugeot/Citroën/Vauxhall models, so we can expect to see PHEVs rolled out with every new car launched. The first of these is likely to be an SUV version of the next-generation Panda, but that is unlikely to appear until 2023.

Ford

Ford Kuga Ford currently offers a plug-in hybrid version of the Kuga medium SUV, as well as the van-based Tourneo Custom. It’s likely that we will see a new SUV unveiled later this year, which will replace the soon-to-be-axed Mondeo. This will almost inevitably include a plug-in hybrid version of some sort, but we’ll have to wait and see.

PHEVs on sale now Ford Kuga

Ford Tourneo Custom PHEVs launching this year None

Genesis

New brand Genesis has attracted criticism for the lack of electric options, having launched a new brand into Europe in 2021 with only petrol and diesel models.

Genesis does intend to electric versions of its G80 large saloon and GV70 mid-size SUV this year, as well as the all-new GV60 crossover, but there’s no news of any plug-in hybrids at this stage.

Honda

Honda has long been an industry pioneer in hybrid models, but has been rather behind the game with longer-range plug-in hybrid options.

Despite the Jazz, HR-V and CR-V ranges all offering regular hybrid models, there are currently no plug-in hybrids in the Honda range. There is an all-new Civic due later this year, but (initially, at least) there will not be any PHEV version.

Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson Hyundai launched its first plug-in hybrid with the Ioniq saloon five years ago. It’s not the most exciting car in the world, but it has been a popular alternative to the Toyota Prius. Today, it also has PHEV versions of the Tucson medium SUV and Santa Fe large SUV. We’re not expecting any additional plug-in hybrids this year, but other existing models are likely to get plug-in power as they are updated in coming years.

PHEVs on sale now Hyundai Ioniq

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Santa Fe PHEVs launching this year None

Jaguar

Jaguar E-Pace Jaguar is in the midst of a product reorganisation that will ultimately see its entire model range replaced by EVs in the second half of this decade. In the meantime, the E-Pace small SUV and F-Pace medium SUV are the only models in the current line-up that are available with plug-in hybrid power. We’re not expecting to see the ageing XE and XF saloons, which now only make up a small percentage of Jaguar sales, updated to accept PHEV powertrains.

PHEVs on sale now Jaguar E-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace PHEVs launching this year None

Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep currently offers plug-in hybrid options on its two smaller SUVs, the Compass and Renegade. There’s no PHEV version of the Wrangler currently in the UK, although it exists in America so it may end up here at some point. The all-new Grand Cherokee, which is Jeep’s flagship large luxury SUV, will be offered with a plug-in hybrid option when it lands here later this year.

PHEVs on sale now Jeep Compass

Jeep Renegade PHEVs launching this year Jeep Grand Cherokee

Kia

Kia Sportage Kia has one of the most impressive electrified model portfolios in the industry, with three highly regarded EVs (EV6, e-Niro and Soul) and four models available as plug-in hybrids. 2022 will see the arrival of an all-new Niro, which as before will be available in regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric forms.

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque Unlike sister brand Jaguar, Land Rover has rolled out plug-in hybrid versions of every model it offers over the last couple of years. An all-new flagship Range Rover model will arrive in 2022 with a PHEV option. Fully electric Land Rovers are not expected until at least 2025.

Lexus

Lexus NX Lexus, like sister brand Toyota, has long been an advocate of hybrids. However, it’s taken a long time for Lexus to get around to releasing its first plug-in hybrid model. The new Lexus NX is a medium SUV, and the second generation of model to carry the name. However, there do not appear to be plans for any other PHEV models to join the family this year.

PHEVs on sale now Lexus NX PHEVs launching this year None

Maserati

Maserati is another brand with nothing on the books now. However, it is due to launch the new Grecale medium SUV shortly, which is believed to be getting a plug-in hybrid version at some point.

Maserati’s existing models (Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante) are unlikely to be given plug-in upgrades, with the company expected to transition to pure EVs for most models in coming years.

Mazda

Mazda has long been an advocate of improving combustion engines rather than investing in electric car technology, but it finally joined the EV ranks with the MX-30 crossover in 2020. However, its battery range did not impress customers so an additional version is coming in 2022 with a petrol engine added to chage the battery…

Due to be officially revealed in March is the CX-60, a new mid-sized SUV and Mazda’s first dedicated PHEV. A larger seven-seat model called the CX-80 is lso on its way, although probably not before 2023.

PHEVs on sale now None PHEVs launching this year Mazda CX-60

Mazda MX-30 (range-extender PHEV)

McLaren

McLaren Artura Like Ferrari, McLaren will also start delivering its first plug-in hybrid model in 2022. Called the Artura, it will be a rival for the new 296 GTB. Also like Ferrari, this will simply be the first step on McLaren’s path to full electrification over the next new years. Supercars as we know them are ending, and a brave new world is about to start.

PHEVs on sale now None PHEVs launching this year McLaren Artura

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes-Benz has moved to electrified powertrains with enthusiasm. As well as a range of EQ electric models, Mercedes offers plug-in options across most of its main model families. In fact, it’s only the low-volume niche models that are not available with plug-in power.

MG

MG HS MG is pushing hard on its EV line-up, with the ZS small SUV and MG 5 estate both fully electric and a new MG 4 EV model on the way. On the plug-in hybrid side, MG offers the HS medium SUV, which is one of the most affordable PHEV cars on the market in 2022. Like all MGs, it’s quantity over quality – so there’s a lot of value for money but it lacks the refinement of bigger-name brands.

PHEVs on sale now MG HS PHEVs launching this year None

Mini

Mini Countryman Most of the Mini range is relatively old now, which makes integrating a plug-in hybrid set-up difficult and expensive if the car wasn’t originally designed for it. The only model available with plug-in hybrid power is the Countryman SUV, which has been a solid seller for Mini in the last few years. The next-generation Mini hatch is due in 2023, although that may skip PHEV and simply offer a choice between pure petrol and pure electric (like the current one).

PHEVs on sale now Mini Countryman PHEVs launching this year None

Nissan

Nissan was one of the first to embrace the electric age with its Leaf, now in its second generation. But its model range is notably lacking when it comes to plug-in hybrid models. Surprisingly, the popular Qashqai medium SUV does not offer a plug-in option, which puts Nissan rather behind its major rivals.

The all-new X-Trail larger SUV is set to arrive later this year, and is likely to have some kind of PHEV option, although nothing has been formally announced.

PHEVs on sale now None PHEVs launching this year Nissan X-Trail

Peugeot

Peugeot 308 Peugeot has made a solid start to electrifying its model range. At the smaller end of the scale, the 208 supermini and 2008 small SUV are both available with pure electric power, while the 508 saloon/estate and 3008 medium SUV are available as plug-in hybrids. An all-new Peugeot 308 family car is landing in the UK right about now, which will also be available with PHEV power. A fully-electric version will also join the range next year.

PHEVs on sale now Peugeot 508

Peugeot 3008 PHEVs launching this year Peugeot 308

Polestar

Polestar 1 If you haven’t heard of Polestar, it’s Volvo’s electric performance car offshoot. So far, it has launched the Polestar 1 (a plug-in hybrid GT) and the Polestar 2, an compact executive alternative to the Tesla Model 3 or more conventionally powered rivals. The Polestar 1 is the brand’s first and only PHEV, as all future models are set to be purely electric. It has now ended its limited production run, so even if you have about £140K lying around, you might struggle to find a new one.

PHEVs on sale now Polestar 1 PHEVs launching this year None

Porsche

Porsche Panamera Porsche has two plug-in hybrids in its line-up – the Panamera large saloon and estate, and the Cayenne large SUV. The Panamera has been largely overshadowed for the last couple of years by the new Taycan electric model, which is also available as a saloon and an estate. It will be interesting to see whether it has a future once the current model reaches the end of production in a few years’ time.

PHEVs on sale now Porsche Panamera

Porsche Cayenne PHEVs launching this year None

Renault

Renault Captur Renault currently offers the choice of two plug-in hybrids, although one of them is on the way out very shortly. The Captur one of a small number of small SUVs available as a PHEV, which is a handy USP in a ever-growing market. Meanwhile, the Megane medium hatch and estate range has now ended production, which includes the plug-in hybrid version. It will be replaced by an all-new Megane later this year, but that will be a fully electric SUV.

PHEVs on sale now Renault Captur

Renault Megane PHEVs launching this year None

SEAT

SEAT Leon At the start of 2022, the only plug-in hybrid in SEAT’s range is the Leon, available as a hatchback or estate. Later this year, we expect to see an update to the Tarraco large seven-seat SUV. This is likely to include a PHEV option, but there are no details yet.

PHEVs on sale now SEAT Leon PHEVs expected to launch this year SEAT Tarraco

Skoda

Skoda Octavia Skoda has had a plug-in hybrid version of its highly awarded Superb for a few years, and it has been joined recently by a PHEV powertrain in the new Octavia. The company apparently has no plans to offer plug-in hybrid versions of its other models, preferring to move straight to fully electric vehicles instead.

PHEVs on sale now Skoda Octavia

Skoda Superb PHEVs launching this year None

Suzuki

Suzuki Across Suzuki is another Japanese brand that is arriving very late to the plug-in party. The company’s only offering is a rebadged Toyota RAV4 PHEV called the Across, and there appear to be no plans to add any other plug-in hybrids anytime soon.

PHEVs on sale now Suzuki Across PHEVs launching this year None

Tesla

Tesla has always been a pure EV brand, so no plug-in hybrids here.

Toyota

Toyota Prius Plug-in For the company that essentially pioneered hybrid cars with the Prius more than 20 years ago, Toyota has been curiously resistant to building hybrids that can plug into a socket. It even developed an entire marketing strategy – the “self-charging” hybrid – to try and convince people that not being able to plug the car in was somehow better. Anyway, the company finally released a plug-in version of the Prius a few years back, and then a similar PHEV powertrain for the RAV4 more recently.

PHEVs on sale now Toyota Prius

Toyota RAV4 PHEVs launching this year None

Vauxhall

Vauxhall Grandland Vauxhall has enjoyed success with the Corsa-e and Mokka-e electric models, but it has a couple of PHEV options as well. The Grandland (nee Grandland X) SUV has had a plug-in hybrid option for a couple of years now, while the all-new Astra hatchback and estate are due to hit UK showrooms very soon, with plug-in hybrid versions of both and an all-electric model arriving in 2023 as well.

PHEVs on sale now Vauxhall Grandland PHEVs launching this year Vauxhall Astra (all-new model)

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Golf If you’re looking for a plug-in hybrid, Volkswagen has several models for you to choose from. Whether its hatch, saloon/liftback, estate or SUV, VW has PHEVs up and down the range. Most of these will only be available for as long as the current generation models remain in production, with the company shifting to purely electric power for most of its most popular models.

Volvo

Volvo S60 Volvo is another brand that has plug-in models all the way through its range of stylish saloons, estates and SUVs. The current XC90, which spearheaded Volvo’s reinvention over the last decade, will end production this year to be replaced by an all-new, all-electric large SUV. Other models will continue offering plug-in hybrid power for now, but their eventual replacements are also likely to be pure EVs.

Additional reporting by Stuart Masson and Sean Rees