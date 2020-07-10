The Polestar 1 is the first car from Volvo’s spin-off car brand, Polestar. It is a two-door coupé powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, available in left-hand drive only.

The styling is based on a 2013 Volvo concept car called the Volvo Concept Coupe, which is why it bears a strong resemblance to the current Volvo saloon and estate model range. It is a halo car for the new Polestar brand, and is the only model from the company that is likely to have a petrol engine component – the upcoming Polestar 2 and following models will only be avilable as fully-electric vehicles.

The Polestar 1 has received very positive reviews from the UK media, although with several caveats and reservations, which are reflected in an overall Expert Rating score of 77% (as of July 2020) that is not as high as the praise for the car would suggest. Reviewers have praised the external styling, driving dynamics, performance, overall comfort and the low running costs associated with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, they have been more critical of the interior design, which is lifted largely from the Volvo V60 and S60 models, as well as the relatively cramped rear seats and poor boot space.

Body style: 2+2 coupé (left-hand drive only)

Motor: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Price: From £139,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019











"The Polestar 1 is an absolute masterclass, and a superb showcase at to what Polestar will hopefully offer from future all-electric models."

Score: 8 / 10

"While every other manufacturer is trying to shuffle people into bloated electric SUVs, Polestar's elegant coupe is a breath of fresh air in the plug-in segment."

Score: 6 / 10

"Strictly a collector's item, the Polestar 1 is a mind-boggling, plug-in-hybrid, super grand tourer, and the first model from the electric performance brand that used to be part of Volvo. It's seriously expensive and available in left-hand drive only."

Score: 8 / 10

"As a showcase for what Polestar can achieve in the future, the handsome 1 hits the spot. Despite its fiendishly complex underpinnings, the quick and composed coupé also has genuine personality."

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

Score: 8 / 10

"Its excellent electric-only range means it's both a convincing EV and a satisfying and highly desirable new petrol-electric performance GT."

Score: 7.4 / 10

"Left-hand drive and a limited production run mean the Polestar 1 is destined to be a rare collectible coupe that combines 601bhp with a 78-mile pure-electric range."

Score: 8 / 10

"The Polestar 1 looks superb, has a genuinely brilliant hybrid system and is great to drive. It's pricey, though, especially when lots of its parts are found in much cheaper Volvos."

"The Polestar 1 has plenty of dram about it. It might be a hybrid but it's far from boring, designed to look like a sophisticated sporty GT."

Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

Score: 8 / 10

"One of the most appealing electrified vehicles on offer from any manufacturer, but not without its flaws."

"The Polestar 1 is an electric performance hybrid 2+2 coupe with 600hp and 1,000Nm of torque."

Score: 7.2 / 10

"Stunning looks, plus all-electric powertrain from debut Polestar"

Score: 8 / 10

"In as much as we will move on from the oil age eventually and on to battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cells, the Polestar 1 is a transition car, which struggles to contain its power and its wide variety of power sources. But it also has an integrity and sheer muscularity that is hard to resist."

Score: 8 / 10

"Not the softest nor the sportiest GT car, but probably the most interesting."

Score: 8 / 10

"Polestar should be applauded for making its first car such a convincing alternative to conventional GTs. It's unlikely you'll want for more performance, yet its hybrid system means that it's surprisingly cheap to run."

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Polestar 1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its high price and limited production run, it’s highly unlikely that such testing will ever take place. If it does, we’ll update this page.

Being a part of the Volvo family and developed largely under the same roof as the current Volvo range, the Polestar 1 gets all of the safety technology developed by its Swedish parent. That means advanced active safety systems, like autonomous emergency braking, blind spot and lane-keeping assistance, and adaptive control with steering assistance. Given that every Volvo model has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and most have also won various awards for their safety systems, it’s a fair bet to say that the Polestar 1 would perform better than most cars when things go wrong.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Polestar 1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, based on the car’s price and exclusivity, it’s not likely to ever happen but we’ll update this page if it does.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which be very low for a plug-in hybrid) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, and given that the Polestar 1 can run for considerable distance on electric power, it would be very likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Polestar 1 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Once again, we’re not expecting it to ever happen.

Thatcham’s Security Rating programme is a new initiative that only started in 2019. As of July 2020, the only Volvo product to have been tested is the V60 estate, which received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test that measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and keyless start systems. Given that the Polestar 1 shares a lot of its systems with the Volvo family, it may be susceptible to the same attacks.

The Polestar 1 doesn’t have any rivals that quite match its particular qualities. The Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental and Mercedes S-Class are petrol-engined GTs rather than plug-in hybrids. The BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid like the Polestar, but its a mid-engined sports car rather than a GT (and it’s also just ended production). The Porsche Taycan is perhaps most similar in overall concept, although it’s fully electric rather than a hybrid and it’s also a four-seat saloon rather than a 2+2 coupé.