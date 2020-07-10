Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
77 %
Expert Rating
Polestar 1 (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

Polestar 1

(2019 – present)

The Polestar 1 is the first car from Volvo’s spin-off car brand, Polestar. It is a two-door coupé powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain, available in left-hand drive only.

The styling is based on a 2013 Volvo concept car called the Volvo Concept Coupe, which is why it bears a strong resemblance to the current Volvo saloon and estate model range. It is a halo car for the new Polestar brand, and is the only model from the company that is likely to have a petrol engine component – the upcoming Polestar 2 and following models will only be avilable as fully-electric vehicles.

The Polestar 1 has received very positive reviews from the UK media, although with several caveats and reservations, which are reflected in an overall Expert Rating score of 77% (as of July 2020) that is not as high as the praise for the car would suggest. Reviewers have praised the external styling, driving dynamics, performance, overall comfort and the low running costs associated with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, they have been more critical of the interior design, which is lifted largely from the Volvo V60 and S60 models, as well as the relatively cramped rear seats and poor boot space.

Body style: 2+2 coupé (left-hand drive only)
Motor: petrol/electric plug-in hybrid
Price: From £139,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Polestar 1 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Based on its high price and limited production run, it’s highly unlikely that such testing will ever take place. If it does, we’ll update this page.

Being a part of the Volvo family and developed largely under the same roof as the current Volvo range, the Polestar 1 gets all of the safety technology developed by its Swedish parent. That means advanced active safety systems, like autonomous emergency braking, blind spot and lane-keeping assistance, and adaptive control with steering assistance. Given that every Volvo model has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and most have also won various awards for their safety systems, it’s a fair bet to say that the Polestar 1 would perform better than most cars when things go wrong.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Polestar 1 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Again, based on the car’s price and exclusivity, it’s not likely to ever happen but we’ll update this page if it does.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which be very low for a plug-in hybrid) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, and given that the Polestar 1 can run for considerable distance on electric power, it would be very likely to score highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Polestar 1 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. Once again, we’re not expecting it to ever happen.

Thatcham’s Security Rating programme is a new initiative that only started in 2019. As of July 2020, the only Volvo product to have been tested is the V60 estate, which received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test that measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and keyless start systems. Given that the Polestar 1 shares a lot of its systems with the Volvo family, it may be susceptible to the same attacks.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Polestar 1, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Aston Martin DB11 | Bentley Continental GT | BMW i8 | Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupé | Porsche Taycan

The Polestar 1 doesn’t have any rivals that quite match its particular qualities. The Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental and Mercedes S-Class are petrol-engined GTs rather than plug-in hybrids. The BMW i8 is a plug-in hybrid like the Polestar, but its a mid-engined sports car rather than a GT (and it’s also just ended production). The Porsche Taycan is perhaps most similar in overall concept, although it’s fully electric rather than a hybrid and it’s also a four-seat saloon rather than a 2+2 coupé.

More Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Expert Rating

Polestar 1

77%
The Polestar 1 is the first car from Volvo's new electric car brand. It has received positive media reviews, albeit with some reservations.
Read more
Expert Rating

Vauxhall Corsa-e

76%
Initial reviews of the Vauxhall Corsa-e have been positive, and the electric model's Expert Rating is notably better than the regular Corsa.
Read more
Expert Rating

Audi Q2

75%
The Audi Q2 range has received generally good media reviews, although its overall score is off the pace of the best in its class.
Read more
Expert Rating

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

91%
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been universally praised, with many UK reviewers rating it more highly than the benchmark BMW M3.
Read more
Expert Rating

Toyota Prius

75%
The Toyota Prius has always been well-known for its eco credentials, but the latest model is also a considerable improvement to drive.
Read more
Expert Rating

BMW X1

76%
The BMW X1 has received good reviews and is a substantial improvement over the old model, but it's still a long way off the class leaders.
Read more

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Concept car

Striking new Polestar Precept concept showcases sustainable future

The Polestar Precept concept showcases the firm’s future design direction as well as its commitment to using more sustainable materials.
Read more
Car reviews

Polestar 1 test drive

The Polestar 1 is an absolute masterclass, and a superb showcase at to what Polestar will hopefully offer from future all-electric models.
Read more
New model

All-electric Polestar 2 pricing confirmed

Prices for the upcoming all-electric Polestar 2 have been confirmed ahead of the car entering production early next year.
Read more
New model

Geneva: Polestar 2 SUV doubles electric brand’s model line

Volvo has decided to skip the Geneva show, but the company's electric performance brand Polestar is present to unveil its second model, the Polestar 2.
Read more
New model

New cars to look forward to in 2019

We've rounded up a healthy mix of both sensible and sensational new cars coming in 2019 for you to sink your teeth into.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

Geneva: more electric unveilings

New electric cars unveiled in the Geneva Motor Show halls provide something for all tastes, from mainstream to supercar.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.