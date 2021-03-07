The Polestar 2 is a mid-sized electric saloon and the first volume production vehicle from Volvo’s EV spin-off brand. Unlike the limited-production halo model Polestar 1, the 2 is a regular production model aimed at the hotly contested executive saloon market.

Inevitably, the Polestar 2 has been drawn into comparisons with the Tesla Model 3, which is broadly similar in price and size – and, of course, also powered by an electric motor supplied by batteries. General media consensus has been that the two cars are very evenly matched, but that the Tesla currently has a significant advantage in its comprehensive nationwide Supercharger charging network.

The Polestar 2 has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, as well as from lifestyle and technology titles that we don’t include in our Expert Rating index. As of March 2021, its score of 83% is a few points behind the Model 3 and the BMW 3 Series but a few points better than other premium saloons like the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The 2 has been particularly praised for its design, both internal and external, as well as for its performance and outstanding Euro NCAP safety scores. Like most electric cars, it is more expensive to purchase than a conventional petrol or diesel rival, although running costs will inevitably be cheaper.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon

Powertrain: electric motor and batteries

Price: From £46,900* on-road

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + “The Polestar 2 is a fully-fledged, brilliantly executed vehicle that feels just as good to drive as it is to look at. Cleverly packaged and featuring some innovative tech, it’s very much the real deal.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The stylish, all-electric Polestar 2 oozes quality and is a great alternative to a Tesla.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Polestar 2 is a stylish, all-electric sporting crossover built by Volvo’s new luxury sub-brand and delivering a stylish spin on zero-emissions motoring.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 2 delivers a really good turn of pace, interior ambience, driving range, and a general sense of wellbeing.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 2 deserves your attention because instead of reinventing the wheel, it’s nailed the basics, the less glamorous things that actually make a difference to you day-to-day.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Polestar 2 is a stylish choice and Tesla Model 3’s most convincing rival so far. It feels better-built and some buyers will prefer its interior.”

Read review Carwow + Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 2 is cool and understated, but with more than enough power in reserve to thrill should you need it too.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“As the only real rival to the trailblazing Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 is a high-quality first effort from the fledgling carmaker and well worth considering.”

Read review Daily Mail + “Step inside the clean, chic, cabin and a pressure-sensitive monitor in the driver’s seat fires up the electric motors automatically. Now brace yourself, because the near-silent Polestar 2 has Concorde-like acceleration but without the noisy roar.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Score: 10 / 10

“Polestar is a new brand and an unfamiliar one. Not for long, I suspect, because the Polestar 2 is the most desirable EV that we’ve tested so far. Competition in the EV world is hotting up and that’s great news for the customer and enthusiast.”

Read review DriveNation + Model reviewed: Performance Pack

Score: 8 / 10

“After five hours and 300 miles at the wheel of the Polestar 2, I found myself wondering how I could put one on my driveway. The 2 drives beautifully and I find it enormously driveable, but in terms of range and charging it falls short of the Tesla Model 3.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Another sign electric cars are maturing to become competent and clever. But while the Polestar 2 makes a great everyday car, it’s still no performance hero.”

Read review Fleetworld + Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish with impressive range, the Polestar 2 has the ‘want’ factor.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Performance Pack

Score: 9 / 10

“The all-electric Polestar 2 offers an official 292-mile electric range, good performance, excellent traction, and it feels like a premium product.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“Not only does the Polestar 2 look great, it’s sensational to drive and offers build quality that’s superior to its rival – even if it can’t quite match the TeslaModel 3’s pace.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Polestar 2 is the best reason yet not to buy a Tesla Model3.”

Read review The Sun + “Talking car Polestar 2 is a Swedish Tesla – only better.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 9 / 10

“From the design and technology to the fit and finish, safety and usability, performance and handling, the Polestar 2 really feels like a quality package.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 8 / 10

“Polestar may be seen as coming second to Tesla – but that’s often a good place to be. The market is small but growing fast and this likeable car could catch the wave thanks to a more familiar layout for those who have struggled with Tesla’s unashamed disruptive design (and so-so reliability).”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“One of the most complete electric cars money can buy. Superb build quality, and decent to drive.”

Read review “The Polestar 2 is a lovely piece of design inside and out, and well-engineered. Smooth, quiet, and almost over-endowed with acceleration and grip.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“The Polestar 2 is a thrillingly quick electric car with an exquisite interior and a decent range. Just bear in mind that the similarly-priced Telsa Model 3 Performance is better to drive, has a longer range, a better charging network and is more practical.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2021 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 89% CHILD OCCUPANT 80% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 86% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Polestar 2 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Polestar 2 hasn’t been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Polestar 2 is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Polestar 2 has received

2021 edie Sustainability Leaders Awards – Product Innovation of the Year 2020 Sunday Times Driving Awards – Motoring Innovation of the Year

