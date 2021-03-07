fbpx

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
83 %
Expert Rating
Polestar 2 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Polestar 2

(2020 – present)

The Polestar 2 is a mid-sized electric saloon and the first volume production vehicle from Volvo’s EV spin-off brand. Unlike the limited-production halo model Polestar 1, the 2 is a regular production model aimed at the hotly contested executive saloon market.

Inevitably, the Polestar 2 has been drawn into comparisons with the Tesla Model 3, which is broadly similar in price and size – and, of course, also powered by an electric motor supplied by batteries. General media consensus has been that the two cars are very evenly matched, but that the Tesla currently has a significant advantage in its comprehensive nationwide Supercharger charging network.

The Polestar 2 has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, as well as from lifestyle and technology titles that we don’t include in our Expert Rating index. As of March 2021, its score of 83% is a few points behind the Model 3 and the BMW 3 Series but a few points better than other premium saloons like the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

The 2 has been particularly praised for its design, both internal and external, as well as for its performance and outstanding Euro NCAP safety scores. Like most electric cars, it is more expensive to purchase than a conventional petrol or diesel rival, although running costs will inevitably be cheaper.

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Powertrain: electric motor and batteries
Price: From £46,900* on-road
* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Polestar 2 (2020 onwards) – rear view
Polestar 2 (2020 onwards) – front view
Polestar 2 (2020 onwards) – dashboard

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Daily Mirror

+

DriveNation

+

Evo

+

Fleetworld

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: March 2021

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

89%

CHILD OCCUPANT

80%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

86%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Polestar 2 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Polestar 2 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Polestar 2 hasn’t been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the Polestar 2 is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Polestar 2 has received

2021

  • edie Sustainability Leaders Awards – Product Innovation of the Year

2020

  • Sunday Times Driving Awards – Motoring Innovation of the Year

Find your perfect Polestar 2

Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Polestar 2, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Jaguar XE | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo S60

More Expert Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

This page last updated:
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA | Warranty offers from Warrantywise | Sell your car with Motorway | Cars for sale from Carsnip

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.