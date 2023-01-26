Polestar 2 receives performance boost

The all-electric Polestar 2 is now available to order with rear-wheel drive, as part of a model update that introduces minor exterior styling changes, more power and an increased battery range.

One of the most popular all-electric cars sold in the UK last year, the Polestar 2 has been given a front-end styling refresh, as the car adopts similar exterior styling to that of the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. The front grille has been replaced with the brand’s ‘SmartZone’ panel, which houses some of the vehicle’s active safety features.

The electric saloon has also been given a pretty substantial mechanical update, as Polestar has decided to make the front-wheel drive single-motor versions of the car rear-wheel drive, which the manufacturer says improves battery efficiency and range.

The previous electric motor has also been replaced, its replacement offering a 50kW power increase, bringing the output of single-motor models up to 220kW. With this performance upgrade, the car can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.2 seconds – over a second faster than before the update.

More powerful dual-motor models also benefit from the update. The rear electric motor is now the main power source, which is supported by a smaller motor on the front axle to provide a maximum output of 310kW, up from 300kW before the update, and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.

Polestar has swapped out the car’s battery too. Long-range models now come with a larger 82kWh pack, providing up to 65 miles of extra range for the dual-motor variant (to 368 miles) and 52 miles for the single-motor (to 395 miles). Long-range cars can now charge at rates up to 205kW, a 55kW improvement.

Available to order now, prices for the updated Polestar 2 range now start at just under £45k for single-motor models – a price increase of close to £3k. The manufacturer expects to deliver the first UK orders in Autumn this year.

The Polestar 2 has received many positive reviews from the UK motoring media, as it has been particularly praised for its design, both internal and external, as well as for its performance and outstanding Euro NCAP safety scores. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%.

Looking for a Polestar 2? The Car Expert’s partners can help