Polestar 4 coupé-SUV revealed

All-electric manufacturer Polestar has unveiled the Polestar 4 - a coupé-SUV that the brand says is the fastest model it has ever developed

Sean Rees

Following the launch of the all-electric Polestar 3 SUV, the Polestar 4 coupé-SUV has now been unveiled – its UK arrival planned for early next year.

Like the Polestar 3, this is a bespoke model designed by Polestar which is not based on models from parent company Volvo. In terms of size, it will sit between the Polestar 2 saloon and Polestar 3 SUV, offering a sloping rear roofline with the notable absence of a rear window.

Instead, the rearview mirror in the cabin has a high-definition screen that displays the live feed of a roof-mounted rear camera, which the manufacturer says gives a much wider field of view. This screen can also be disabled, allowing the driver to view passengers in the rear seats when needed.

On the performance front, Polestar remarks that this new model is the fastest car it has ever produced – capable of completing a 0-62mph spirit in 3.8 seconds. Powered by a 102kWh battery and with single- and dual-motor drivetrain options available, the Polestar 4 can reportedly muster 544hp (dual-motor version) – around 25hp more than the range-topping Polestar 3 variant.

Polestar is yet to confirm the car’s maximum battery range figures – the brand has published a preliminary figure of 372 miles. A disconnect clutch allows the car to disengage the front electric motor when not needed, to maximise range and efficiency.

The brand is confident that the model will produce impressive battery range results, thanks to its aerodynamic design that features a low bonnet nose, flush door handles, frameless windows and other air flow optimisation tweaks in the front and rear. The car comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 22-inch alloys also available for an additional cost.

All versions are compatible with up to 200kW DC and 22kW AC charging stations, and the car also features Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging, meaning that the car’s battery can be used to charge other electric appliances like laptops and e-bikes, and even other electric cars.

Stepping inside, the Polestar 4 “celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience”, says Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. A full-length glass roof comes as standard, which is also available with an electrochromic functionality which controls the flow of light into the cabin.

A 15-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen juts out of the dashboard which runs the brand’s Snapdragon software, which features Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play as standard. A secondary media and climate control screen is mounted between the front seats to enable rear occupant control.

A ten-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel, and a heads-up display projects driving information on to the windscreen. This heads-up display software also comes with a ‘snow mode’, that changes the colour of projected driving information from white to yellow.

UK specifications and pricing are yet to be announced – this information will be announced closer to the model’s arrival early next year.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

