Porsche has unveiled new six-cylinder versions of its 718 Cayman and Boxster.

Taking on a detuned version of the range-topping Cayman GT4 engine, the GTS 4.0 twins boast 400hp from the 4.0-litre flat-six unit, sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. As a result, 0-60mph is covered in 4.3 seconds with a 182mph top speed possible in both models.

In a bid to give the GTS 4.0 models a distinct engine note, a sports exhaust system is fitted as standard too — which also contains a petrol particulate filter in an effort to cut emissions.

Under the skin of these 718 variants is the standard inclusion of ‘Porsche Active Suspension Management’, which aims to improve cornering and offers a 2cm lower ride over standard versions of both cars.

Cross-drilled brake discs with red brake calipers are a standard inclusion and are housed in 20-inch alloy wheels, with a ceramic composite braking system available as an optional extra.

Inside the car, Alcantara features prominently throughout the cabin. The material is used for the standard sport seats, steering wheel, centre console gear stick and armrests. The Cayman also sees an Alcantara roof lining included.

Order books for the Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 are now open, with on-road prices starting from £64,088 and £65,949 respectively. First deliveries of the six-cylinder models are expected in March.