Summary
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a lightweight, high-performance version of the regular 911 coupé (992 generation). This is the fourth-generation version of the 911 GT3, which arrived in the UK in 2021.
The range consists of the standard GT3, along with the GT3 Touring version, which replaces the coupé’s enormous fixed rear wing with an automatically deployable rear spoiler.
Above those two is the even-higher performance GT3 RS model, which joined the line-up in 2022. This comes with several bodywork changes to improve aerodynamics and a minor performance boost. All models make use of the same 510hp (518hp for the GT3 RS) 4.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine as the previous GT3 range, which produces a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are available.
As with previous GT3 generations, the current 911 GT3 range has had a rapturous reception from the British motoring media. Top Gear describes it as “phenomenal”, while the What Car? team concludes its review by proclaiming that the coupé is “completely and utterly brilliant”.
“It’s married to one of the most sublime engines fitted to any car on sale today”, says Alex Ingram of Auto Express. “Compared with rival performance machinery, it’s even staggeringly good value for money.” While the GT3’s six-figure price tag is not exactly affordable for the average UK buyer, the coupé is still cheaper than equivalent performance rivals like the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 765 LT, and Mercedes-AMG GT Pro.
As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3 holds an Expert Rating of 96% based on 14 reviews. This is an outstanding score and puts it only a fraction of a percentage point beind the Ferrari 296 at the top of our Expert Rating table, which currently covers 450 vehicles.
911 GT3 highlights
- Blistering pace and acceleration
- Aerodynamics are functional as well as aesthetic
- Class-leading driving dynamics
- Price undercuts key rivals
911 GT3 lowlights
- Load road noise at high speed
- Raw performance can be hard to handle
- Reduced equipment levels compared to regular 911
- Still expensive, base price and up
Key specifications
Body style: Coupé
Engines: petrol
Price: From £135,700 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: Summer 2022
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 RS
Score: 10 / 10
“The new GT3 RS is a very special car indeed. Maybe even the best yet, and there have been some quite good ones over the years.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“Sampled in the more subtly-styled Touring Package guise, the chassis really shows its sophistication. It’s married to one of the most sublime engines fitted to any car on sale today. Compared with rival performance machinery, it’s even staggeringly good value for money.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: 911 GT3
Score: 9 / 10
“This car has a level of track- devoted purpose unknown to its predecessors. It’s absolutely no half-measure. Truly specialised and uncompromising, it’s the sort of car that a firm like Porsche might make if it knew that the clock was ticking on hardcore, truly driver- and track- focused, piston-engined cars of its ilk, and that the good old days had been suddenly numbered.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 RS
“This GT3 RS is clearly a more serious and much more purposeful track tool than any of its predecessors, but it’s cleverer and more adaptable, too.” (Matt Saunders)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 RS
Score: 10 / 10
“The most remarkable thing about it is how approachable it is, despite its extremity. You sense that it could trickle to the shops and back and feel entirely at ease. Weirdly, the fact this car’s six-figure sterling price begins with a ‘1’ is quite remarkable. The technology and content feels more in line with a car costing a quarter of a million pounds or more.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“Track drivers will want the GT3’s genuine downforce. But for the rest of us the Touring Package is the definitive road-going ‘event’ 911.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: 911 GT3
Score: 10 / 10
“Make use of the huge options list, and you can also tune the GT3 pretty much exactly to your taste, whether that be a stripped-out hardcore track day monster to pretty much the perfect high-performance road car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“Perhaps the most telling and appealing aspect of the GT3 Touring, which goes hand-in-hand with its more subtle appearance, is that it remains a car that rewards you so much more than others, even when you’re not extending it to its limits, following in the tyre tracks of the 911 R and its Touring predecessor it remains the connoisseur GT3 choice. “
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: GT3 Touring
Score: 9 / 10
“The 911 GT3 Touring is an exotic and immersive experience, one that feels closer to an RS than ever before. It also has the brilliant build quality and relative practicality that make the 911 the sports car benchmark. Sadly, you can’t have one with rear seats, but it remains a supercar you could conceivably drive every day.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Incremental upgrades to the engine combine with enhanced aero and reworked mechanicals — the headline change being the new double wishbone front suspension — in a sensational blend of performance, handling and excitement.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 RS
Score: 9 / 10
“The GT3 RS is no oil painting, but you won’t worry about its form given how well it all functions. You’ll need to bring your A-game, though. It deserves it.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s more apparent than ever that the 911 GT3 is part of a famous motorsport bloodline. Another phenomenal car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 911 GT3 Touring
Score: 10 / 10
“Grip is more evenly distributed front to rear and there’s more than enough of it, but it’s the texture, the sense of what’s going on – not just from the chassis, but the drivetrain – that makes it so special. It’s not raw, just perfectly filtered. It means this is a car you can daily drive without concern.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“One of the best-sounding engines ever built, delivering extreme performance to a sublime-handling car. The Porsche 911 GT3 is completely and utterly brilliant.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 range has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given that previous generations of 911 have never been tested, we’re not expecting this one to be put through the Euro NCAP programme, either.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissons tested in the future.
Reliability rating
Total claims: 37
Average repair cost: £2057.98
Last updated: November 2022
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
As of November 2022, the overall Porsche 911 family has a poor reliability rating of 34%, according to warranty data provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our partner MotorEasy. This applies to both the current 911 range (including the GT3) and previous generations, although it’s based on a relatively small number of data points.
Also worth noting is the very high average repair cost for 911 repairs, at more than £2,000. In every category, the average repair bills are significantly higher than normal, but most notably for engine repairs, where the average warranty claim for repairs to the famed Porsche flat-six engine was more than £8,000.
If you own or are considering a used Porsche 911, make sure that any used car warranty covers all these critical areas.
Awards
2022
- Autocar Awards – Britain’s Best Driver’s Car
Similar cars
