Expert Rating

Porsche 911 GT3

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

96%

Expert Rating

Porsche 911 GT3

(2021 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Porsche 911 GT3 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Porsche 911 GT3 is a lightweight, high-performance version of the regular 911 coupé (992 generation). This is the fourth-generation version of the 911 GT3, which arrived in the UK in 2021.

    The range consists of the standard GT3, along with the GT3 Touring version, which replaces the coupé’s enormous fixed rear wing with an automatically deployable rear spoiler.

    Above those two is the even-higher performance GT3 RS model, which joined the line-up in 2022. This comes with several bodywork changes to improve aerodynamics and a minor performance boost. All models make use of the same 510hp (518hp for the GT3 RS) 4.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine as the previous GT3 range, which produces a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds. Both manual and automatic gearboxes are available.

    As with previous GT3 generations, the current 911 GT3 range has had a rapturous reception from the British motoring media. Top Gear describes it as “phenomenal”, while the What Car? team concludes its review by proclaiming that the coupé is “completely and utterly brilliant”.

    “It’s married to one of the most sublime engines fitted to any car on sale today”, says Alex Ingram of Auto Express. “Compared with rival performance machinery, it’s even staggeringly good value for money.” While the GT3’s six-figure price tag is not exactly affordable for the average UK buyer, the coupé is still cheaper than equivalent performance rivals like the Aston Martin Vantage, McLaren 765 LT, and Mercedes-AMG GT Pro.

    As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3 holds an Expert Rating of 96% based on 14 reviews. This is an outstanding score and puts it only a fraction of a percentage point beind the Ferrari 296 at the top of our Expert Rating table, which currently covers 450 vehicles.

    911 GT3 highlights

    • Blistering pace and acceleration
    • Aerodynamics are functional as well as aesthetic
    • Class-leading driving dynamics
    • Price undercuts key rivals

    911 GT3 lowlights

    • Load road noise at high speed
    • Raw performance can be hard to handle
    • Reduced equipment levels compared to regular 911
    • Still expensive, base price and up

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £135,700 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2021
    Last updated: Summer 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Porsche 911 GT3 front view | Expert Rating
    911 GT3
    Porsche 911 GT3 rear view | Expert Rating
    911 GT3
    Porsche 911 GT3 interior view | Expert Rating
    Porsche 911 GT3 Touring front view | Expert Rating
    911 GT3 Touring
    Porsche 911 GT3 Touring rear view | Expert Rating
    911 GT3 Touring

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Evo

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 range has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given that previous generations of 911 have never been tested, we’re not expecting this one to be put through the Euro NCAP programme, either.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of November 2022, the Porsche 911 GT3 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissons tested in the future.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    Total claims: 37
    Average repair cost: £2057.98
    Last updated: November 2022

    Reliability score

    All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

    As of November 2022, the overall Porsche 911 family has a poor reliability rating of 34%, according to warranty data provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our partner MotorEasy. This applies to both the current 911 range (including the GT3) and previous generations, although it’s based on a relatively small number of data points.

    Also worth noting is the very high average repair cost for 911 repairs, at more than £2,000. In every category, the average repair bills are significantly higher than normal, but most notably for engine repairs, where the average warranty claim for repairs to the famed Porsche flat-six engine was more than £8,000.

    If you own or are considering a used Porsche 911, make sure that any used car warranty covers all these critical areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche 911 GT3 has received.

    2022

    • Autocar Awards – Britain’s Best Driver’s Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Porsche 911 GT3, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | Ferrari 296 GTB | Lotus Emira | McLaren 765 LT Mercedes-AMG GT | Nissan GT-R

