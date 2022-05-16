fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Porsche 911 Turbo

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

79%

Expert Rating

Porsche 911 Turbo

(2020 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Porsche 911 Turbo S 992 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Porsche 911 Turbo is an uprated performance-enhanced version of the standard 911 range, available as a coupé or a cabriolet.

    This is the seventh-generation version of the 911 Turbo that arrived in the UK in 2020 (known as the 992 generation). The range consists of two powertrains – the entry-level ‘Turbo’ and the more powerful ‘Turbo S’ – which both use a 3.7-litre petrol engine to produce 580hp and 645hp respectively.

    The current-generation 911 Turbo is also wider and longer than its predecessor, and all models come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

    For the Daily Mirror, this powerful performance package is a bit too much to handle. “It’s too fast. Way too fast”, it explains. “In fact, it’s too everything. Wide, heavy, ­complicated, grippy and quite frankly, computer game-like. Oh, and expensive.”

    Fortunately for Porsche, the rest of the motoring publications largely disagree. Top Gear has proclaimed the 911 Turbo as its favourite performance car of 2020, while Autocar describes the supercar as “arguably the world’s most complete and versatile all-season supercar.”

    The majority of reviewers comment that the latest iteration of the 911 Turbo is faster, grippier and more involving than any 911 Turbo model that came before. “Simply put this model is more rounded than ever”, Car explains. “No 911 has ever been as disarmingly multi-talented as this Turbo.”

    Despite the high level of praise from dedicated motoring titles, most are still in agreement that the substantially cheaper standard 911 range is still the way to go if you’re in the market for 992-spec model – as it has been for most of the 911’s almost 60-year history.

    As of May 2022, the Porsche 911 Turbo holds an Expert Rating of 79%, based on a collection of nine reviews published by UK media sources. That’s currently 13% down on the outstanding score attained by the regular 911 Carrera / GTS / Targa / Cabriolet range.

    911 Turbo highlights

    • A well-rounded all-season supercar
    • Faster and grippier than its predecessors
    • Very agile cornering and responsive braking

    911 Turbo lowlights

    • Very expensive, entry-level and up
    • Questionable ride comfort
    • Loud road noise in the cabin

    Key specifications

    Body style: Coupé and convertible
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £143,200 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2020
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Porsche 911 Turbo S coupé – front
    Porsche 911 Turbo S coupé
    Porsche 911 Turbo S coupé – rear
    Porsche 911 Turbo S coupé
    Porsche 911 Turbo cabriolet front view | Expert Rating
    Porsche 911 Turbo cabriolet
    Porsche 911 Turbo cabriolet rear view | Expert Rating
    Porsche 911 Turbo cabriolet

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Evo

    +

    The Intercooler

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Porsche 911 Turbo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to ever be crash tested.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Porsche 911 Turbo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissons tested in the future.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche 911 Turbo has received

    2021

    • GQ Car Awards – Best Convertible (911 Turbo Cabriolet)
    • World Car Awards – Performance Car of the Year

    2020

    • Top Gear Awards – Performance Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Porsche 911 Turbo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin Vantage | Audi R8 | BMW 8 Series | Ferrari Portofino | Ferrari Roma | Jaguar F-Type | Lexus LC | Lotus Emira | McLaren Artura | Mercedes-AMG GT | Nissan GT-R

    Buy a new or used Porsche 911 Turbo

    If you’re looking to buy a Porsche 911 Turbo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Specialist Car Finance logo black 600x300

    Specialist car finance solutions for the finest vehicles.
    Find out more

    Lease a new Porsche 911 Turbo

    If you’re looking to lease a new Porsche 911 Turbo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Faster and more involving than ever before, the Porsche 911 Turbo is more capable than its predecessors, but criticisms of its ride comfort remain.Sean ReesPorsche 911 Turbo

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings