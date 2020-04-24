The Porsche Macan is a mid-size premium SUV that sits below the Cayenne in the company’s SUV range. It was launched back in 2014, with a mid-life update in late 2018. The Macan shares its basic platform with the original Audi Q5 (2008), but with extensive modifcations by Porsche.
The Macan is available with a selection of turbocharged petrol engines (not just the Macan Turbo model). A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was previously available, but was discontinued in the wake of parent company Volkswagen’s infamous Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal.
The Porsche Macan range has received strongly positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, although the top-spec Turbo model tends to score a bit lower than other models in the range. It is highly praised for its driving dynamics, while also being refind and comfortable. The main criticisms have been that (like any Porsche) it tends to be expensive once you start adding too many optional extras, and that many of those extra-cost options are standard on plenty of cheaper cars.
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £46,913 on-road
Launched: Spring 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Replacement due: 2021?
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
“The Macan S is a more compelling option than the four-cylinder base car, offering a new world of performance in comparison.”
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Turbo
Score: 9 / 10
“The Porsche Macan Turbo may have a new powertrain, but there’s nothing new about how impressive this SUV is. It’s still a showcase of how to launch a bona-fide performance SUV, blending pace and agility with genuine comfort and refinement.”
Score: 8 / 10
“The Porsche Macan delivers SUV practicality in a package that stays true to Porsche’s performance car heritage.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s beautifully made, has cracking performance and handling, and will also keep the family comfortable. Some will bemoan the lack of diesel options, but it’s the most fun you can have in a small SUV.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: Turbo
Score: 8 / 10
“Yes all Macans have turbo engines, but like the new electrically-powered Taycan, the big ‘T’ turbo badge now denotes a level of performance rather than any under bonnet shenanigans.”
Model reviewed: S5 quattro
Score: 8 / 10
“The Macan S has the very broad power band so common amongst modern multicylinder turbo petrol motors, so it feels brisk in any of its lower intermediate gears, and from almost any speed.”
Model reviewed: Macan S
Score: 9 / 10
“If ever there was a car to win over the dyed-in-the-wool SUV cynic, the Porsche Macan S is surely it.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol
Score: 8 / 10
“In the absence of a diesel option, and weedy though it might look on paper, the 2.0-litre engine in the base Macan provides a credible, interesting and capable alternative.”
Car
Model reviewed: Turbo
Score: 10 / 10
“And what they do get is a genuinely fast, comfortable, physics-bending, fruity-sounding, five-person carrying, luggage-fitting, do-anything kinda car. And there really aren’t many of those around.”
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic
Score: 8 / 10
“On the one hand, deep down, the Macan’s related to an Audi Q5 and now you’re most likely to buy it with a 2.0-litre engine. On the other, its dynamic abilities are way beyond your expectations of an SUV. Add in the badge, the refinement, the comfort, the top-notch interior, and with good reason it’ll continue to be Porsche’s best-selling model.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S
Score: 8 / 10
“The Porsche Macan S gets four stars here on the basis of what I imagine it would be like on the standard 18-inch wheels. On 20-inch wheels, it barely qualifies for two.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Porsche Macan looks great, drives fantastically for an SUV and is even quite capable off-road”
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The Porsche Macan is a practical, roomy SUV that’s also quick and fun-to-drive. A smart-looking infotainment screen is standard, but basic models look plasticky inside.”
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S
“The Porsche Macan S is rapid, handles with a poise and entertainment that an SUV really shouldn’t be capable of and costs less than £50,000.”
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: Macan Turbo
Score: 8 / 10
“A rocket ship of a crossover, she goes like stink, but you’ll be paying big-time for the pleasure” (Chris Evans)
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic S
“If you hate that computer-style scrolling through endless options, you’ll love this car. It has buttons. Lots of pushbuttons. You just know this is a real engineer’s car.”
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Rivals have caught up, but the Porsche Macan remains an engaging and appealing sports SUV”
Model reviewed: 2.9-litre petrol V6 automatic GTS
Score: 8 / 10
“Porsche’s mid-sized Macan GTS remains the most impressive SUV to drive with a tad more polish and tech”
Model reviewed: Turbo
Score: 7 / 10
“All the usual Macan virtues, but no longer the best performance SUV to drive”
Honest John
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 10 / 10
“The Porsche Macan is the best-handling SUV money can buy. It might be pricier than rivals, but if you like driving and your budget stretches far enough it is very easy to recommend.”
“The Porsche Macan remains a well designed and immensely capable high-performance crossover – and one that’s comfortable and practical, too.”
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Owning a Porsche Macan will be a special thing for most buyers, such is its breadth of talent. However, it’ll also satisfy owners as a genuinely talented family car with good interior space, a quality feel and big boot.”
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Porsche Macan consistently defies the laws of physics, to take it beyond the boundaries of any other SUV”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic GTS
Score: 8 / 10
“An SUV that thinks it’s a sports car”
The Telegraph
Score: 8 / 10
“The second generation Macan is lightly refreshed rather than entirely transformed. This base model is neither fast nor a substitute for the deleted diesel model, but is likeable and capable nonetheless.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“For stunning breadth of ability underlined by sporting nous, no small SUV gets close”
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic GTS
“There’s something oddly appealing about the Porsche Macan GTS’s defiantly sporting bent, Alcantara and all. We shouldn’t really like it, but we rather do.”
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“Above all, sports SUVs have to be fast and fun, and the Porsche Macan absolutely delivers. However, it’s also a great all-rounder: luxurious, refined and comfortable.”
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.5 / 10
“A dynamic masterclass, the Macan is a very desirable SUV indeed. It drives, stops and corners with an agility difficult to fathom in a fairly large 4×4. It’s also reasonably practical, despite only adequate rear passenger space.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2014
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
As yet, the Porsche Macan has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Macan has received
2020
- What Car? Awards – Best Sports SUV
2014
- Auto Express Awards – Best Compact SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Porsche Macan, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60