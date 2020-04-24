The Porsche Macan is a mid-size premium SUV that sits below the Cayenne in the company’s SUV range. It was launched back in 2014, with a mid-life update in late 2018. The Macan shares its basic platform with the original Audi Q5 (2008), but with extensive modifcations by Porsche.

The Macan is available with a selection of turbocharged petrol engines (not just the Macan Turbo model). A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was previously available, but was discontinued in the wake of parent company Volkswagen’s infamous Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal.

The Porsche Macan range has received strongly positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, although the top-spec Turbo model tends to score a bit lower than other models in the range. It is highly praised for its driving dynamics, while also being refind and comfortable. The main criticisms have been that (like any Porsche) it tends to be expensive once you start adding too many optional extras, and that many of those extra-cost options are standard on plenty of cheaper cars.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £46,913 on-road Launched: Spring 2014

Last updated: Autumn 2018

Replacement due: 2021?







SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2014 88% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 60% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 66% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

As yet, the Porsche Macan has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Macan has received

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Sports SUV 2014 Auto Express Awards – Best Compact SUV

Similar cars

