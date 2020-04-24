Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings

Porsche Macan

(2014 - present)

83 %
Expert Rating

The Porsche Macan is a mid-size premium SUV that sits below the Cayenne in the company’s SUV range. It was launched back in 2014, with a mid-life update in late 2018. The Macan shares its basic platform with the original Audi Q5 (2008), but with extensive modifcations by Porsche.

The Macan is available with a selection of turbocharged petrol engines (not just the Macan Turbo model). A 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was previously available, but was discontinued in the wake of parent company Volkswagen’s infamous Dieselgate emissions-cheating scandal.

The Porsche Macan range has received strongly positive reviews from across the UK motoring media, although the top-spec Turbo model tends to score a bit lower than other models in the range. It is highly praised for its driving dynamics, while also being refind and comfortable. The main criticisms have been that (like any Porsche) it tends to be expensive once you start adding too many optional extras, and that many of those extra-cost options are standard on plenty of cheaper cars.

More Porsche ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £46,913 on-road

Launched: Spring 2014
Last updated: Autumn 2018
Replacement due: 2021?

  • Porsche Macan (2014 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Porsche Macan (2014 onwards) - front
  • Porsche Macan (2014 onwards) - rear

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mail

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2014

88%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

60%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

66%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

As yet, the Porsche Macan has not been lab-tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Macan has received

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Sports SUV

2014

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Compact SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Porsche Macan, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC60

More Porsche ratings, reviews, news and features

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car maintenance

Car companies causing ‘undue stress’ over servicing demands

A number of car companies are causing ‘unnecessary stress’ for customers who can’t get their vehicles serviced during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
Car reviews

Porsche Macan Turbo test drive

The Porsche Macan Turbo has a lot going for it, managing to be fast and fun to drive. It sounds great when you’re pushing it and it’s rewarding in corners.
Read more
New model

Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed with 650hp

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S has been revealed, with the latest flagship 911 model producing a monstrous 650hp.
Read more
Model update

Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 revealed with six-cylinder engine

Porsche has unveiled new six-cylinder-powered versions of its 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS models, addressing one of the biggest concerns of the 718 twins.
Read more
Car reviews

Porsche Panamera GTS test drive

For a sports car that can do it all, the Porsche Panamera GTS might just be the one to go for – as long as you’re willing to stump up its steep price.
Read more
New model

All-electric, 760hp Porsche Taycan revealed

After what seems an eternity of previews, Porsche has revealed its all-electric Porsche Taycan in all its glory ahead of next week's Frankfurt motor show.
Read more
This page last updated:

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.