Car buying advice

Porsche named least reliable car brand

Car warranty provider Warrantywise names Porsche as the UK's least reliable car brand for 2022, as Land Rover and Jaguar also score poorly.

Sean Rees

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK’s least reliable car companies, and the published data suggests that expensive premium cars have the highest repair frequency and repair costs.

Warrantywise, which is also one of The Car Expert’s commercial partners, collected the data from 131,000 UK warranty repair claims on vehicles up to ten years old – excluding very low volume models. This is unlike many consumer reliability reports, which use owner-reported information from incentivised surveys and can be far less reliable.

The data is then used to generate a reliability score for each brand, and the brands are then ranked in the Warrantywise reliability index. These rankings name Porsche as the least reliable car brand for UK motorists, followed by Tata-owned sister brands Land Rover and Jaguar.

Italian marque Alfa Romeo also scored poorly, followed by the upmarket German brands Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, despite the perception of their high build quality. Vauxhall and Volvo also feature in this unfavourable top ten, followed by Mitsubishi, which has now pulled out of the UK market after several years of abysmal review scores and declining sales.

Warrantywise has also published the rankings at the top of its reliability index, which named mainstream Japanese brands Honda, Toyota and Suzuki as the most reliable manufacturers.

The UK’s ten least reliable car brands 2022

RankingBrandReliability score
1Porsche35
2Land Rover40
3Jaguar48
4Alfa Romeo52
5Audi59
6BMW60
7Mercedes-Benz60
8Vauxhall68
9Volvo69
10Mitsubishi69
Source: Warrantywise

These unreliability rankings are not all that surprising. Land Rover, in particular, has long been known for the questionable reliability of their cars, and this news follows the Warrantywise car reliability rankings released earlier this year, which awarded the last-generation Range Rover the unflattering title of most unreliable used car in the UK.

This Warrantywise report correlates with other reliability surveys and reports conducted over the years, as well as The Car Expert’s own data provided for our Expert Rating Index by MotorEasy, which reinforces the findings in this report.

When on the lookout for their next car, Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker advises consumers to keep in mind that “premium prices really do make for premium costs.”

“With more technology in high-end cars than ever before, we suppose it’s only natural that they require a bit more TLC than normal.”

*Warrantywise is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. If you click through to its website and/or proceed to purchase a used car warranty, we may receive a small commission. This does not affect the price you pay.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The best new cars of 2022

