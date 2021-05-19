Summary
The Porsche Taycan was launched in 2019 as the first production full electric vehicle from the upmarket German brand, and to great acclaim – many reviewers dubbed it a true threat to the standard-bearing performance EVs from Tesla and it sold 20,000 in its first year.
The Taycan is a four-door saloon, offered in several versions all focused on high performance – the slowest version passes 62mph from rest in just 5.4 seconds, the fastest in under three seconds.
Entry-level is a rear-wheel-drive model with 326hp or 380hp depending on whether the standard 79kWh or larger 93kWh battery is fitted. The 4S adds a second electric motor to the front axle and comes in 435hp and 490hp versions, while the Turbo and Turbo S variants get the larger battery and more power – both offer 625hp but the Turbo S enjoys the greatest uprate, to 761hp, from an overboost function available on all models.
The Taycan has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the automotive media, all bar one rating it at least 8 out of 10 and many giving it full marks. As of May 2021, it currently holds an Expert Rating of 90% from 21 reviews.
Top Gear dubbed the car “a proper Porsche – massively fast, great to drive and practical enough to use every day,” while Auto Express said it “could well be the finest and most complete electric car we’ve ever driven.”
While most reviewers highlight the Taycan’s performance, it also earns praise for ride quality and interior space. It scores highly on practicality too, larger-battery versions of the entry-level model going close to 300 miles between charges and even the Turbo S achieving over 200 miles. And it’s fitted with 270kW charging capacity which when plugged into a suitable charger can replenish 80% capacity in around 20 minutes.
Taycan highlights
- Plenty of battery range for most owners
- Turbo S models are massively fast
- Surprisingly good ride quality
- Practical for four adults and some luggage
Taycan lowlights
- Lots of options that should really be standard
- Top spec cars are very pricey
- Weight affects overall handling
- Shallow windows affect visibility
Key specifications
Body style: Large saloon
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £70,690 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Update due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 4S 2021
Score: 9 / 10
“This 4S is the most affordable version of the Porsche Taycan EV – and it’s the best yet. That’s because it still offers superb performance and genuinely engaging handling, yet it mixes this with a great blend of ride comfort and refinement.”
Read review
Score: 9 / 10
“The Porsche is a car with a realistic electric range, a delightful interior and the handling characteristics of a lightweight sports car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 4WD
Score: 9 / 10
“The rear-drive Taycan’s lower price makes it even more appealing than the more expensive editions, since it never feels anything but plenty quick enough for British roads anyway, and the beautiful cabin quality remains.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 4S
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s rare to drive a car that feels truly revolutionary, but that is exactly what the Porsche Taycan is – a vehicle that shows how much fun a plug-in future can be.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Turbo S
Score: 9 / 10
“The new Porsche Taycan could well be the finest and most complete electric cars we’ve ever driven.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Rather than electrify an existing SUV, saloon or coupe the Porsche Taycan is something new in its own right – a four-door, all-electric sports car that radically reinterprets Porsche’s values for the electric age. Stylish, fast, fabulous to drive and hugely desirable, it’s the EV to be seen in.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: RWD 2021
Score: 10 / 10
“Porsche Taycan is the most enjoyable EV on sale.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 4S
Score: 10 / 10
“The Porsche Taycan 4S finds itself in an enviable sweet spot. And if you’re in the market for a fast, practical and talented electric sports car, it remains the smart choice by quite a margin.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Turbo S
Score: 9 / 10
“I think this handsome thing is the world’s best electric car.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Turbo
Score: 10 / 10
“The Porsche Taycan is an incredible technical achievement. It does the things we all enjoy about driving – accelerating, braking, going around corners – with supreme alacrity, and features a massive well of capability largely untapped by normal driving.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Porsche Taycan is a fully electric four-seater saloon that’s great to drive, has a smart interior and supports ultra-fast charging.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: Four-door saloon
Score: 10 / 10
“This least expensive Porsche Taycan is the best one to drive.”
Read review
DriveNation
Model reviewed: 4S
Score: 9 / 10
“If ever you were going to be swayed by an electric car, at least of those made to date, the Porsche Taycan 4S surely is it. Like the Taycan Turbo, its ride and refinement are sublime, but its steering is sharper still. It is no less easy to live with, but its feel is a little more that of a Porsche.”
Read review
Evo
Score: 8 / 10
“The Taycan steers better, accelerates harder and is built better than the competition, but its weight ultimately undoes its claim as a sports car.”
Read review
Score: 7 / 10
“The promise of adding rear-drive thrills to the Taycan’s already formidable dynamic repertoire falls rather flat in reality.”
Read review
Honest John
Score: 8 / 10
“The Porsche Taycan is creating shockwaves in the electric car world. It’s phenomenally good to drive, has a superb interior and is practical enough to use as your main family car.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: RWD
Score: 10 / 10
“The Porsche Taycan RWD has a purity that will appeal to keen drivers.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Stuttgart’s first EV is a proper Porsche – massively fast, great to drive, quick to charge and practical enough to use every day.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 4S
“And the brakes are terrific, even though you’re actually seldom using the discs because this car summons so much force from regeneration alone.”
Read review
What Car?
Score: 10 / 10
“If you’re looking for all the usual electric car benefits but want real driving pleasure, the Porsche Taycan is the car for you.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.1 / 10
“Porsche has proved that it’s possible to make an electric car that not only goes fast in a straight line but is also truly rewarding to drive in other respects, feeling every bit as sporty as other models in its range.”
Read review
Safety rating
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Porsche Taycan has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Taycan is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Awards
2021
2021
- Electrifying.com Awards – Best Performance Car
2020
- World Car Awards – World Performance Car + World Luxury Car
- Autocar Awards – Game Changer
- What Car? Awards – Best Electric Performance Car
- Sunday Times Motor Awards – Car of the Year
Similar cars
Audi e-tron GT | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Tesla Model S
Audi e-tron GT | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Tesla Model S
