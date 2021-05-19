fbpx
Expert Rating

Porsche Taycan

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

90 %
Porsche logo | The Car Expert

Summary

The Porsche Taycan was launched in 2019 as the first production full electric vehicle from the upmarket German brand, and to great acclaim – many reviewers dubbed it a true threat to the standard-bearing performance EVs from Tesla and it sold 20,000 in its first year.

The Taycan is a four-door saloon, offered in several versions all focused on high performance – the slowest version passes 62mph from rest in just 5.4 seconds, the fastest in under three seconds.

Entry-level is a rear-wheel-drive model with 326hp or 380hp depending on whether the standard 79kWh or larger 93kWh battery is fitted. The 4S adds a second electric motor to the front axle and comes in 435hp and 490hp versions, while the Turbo and Turbo S variants get the larger battery and more power – both offer 625hp but the Turbo S enjoys the greatest uprate, to 761hp, from an overboost function available on all models.

The Taycan has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the automotive media, all bar one rating it at least 8 out of 10 and many giving it full marks. As of May 2021, it currently holds an Expert Rating of 90% from 21 reviews.

Top Gear dubbed the car “a proper Porsche – massively fast, great to drive and practical enough to use every day,” while Auto Express said it “could well be the finest and most complete electric car we’ve ever driven.”

While most reviewers highlight the Taycan’s performance, it also earns praise for ride quality and interior space. It scores highly on practicality too, larger-battery versions of the entry-level model going close to 300 miles between charges and even the Turbo S achieving over 200 miles. And it’s fitted with 270kW charging capacity which when plugged into a suitable charger can replenish 80% capacity in around 20 minutes.   

Taycan highlights

  • Plenty of battery range for most owners
  • Turbo S models are massively fast
  • Surprisingly good ride quality
  • Practical for four adults and some luggage

Taycan lowlights

  • Lots of options that should really be standard
  • Top spec cars are very pricey
  • Weight affects overall handling
  • Shallow windows affect visibility

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £70,690 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: Winter 2020/21
Update due: TBA

Porsche Taycan 4S (2020 onwards) - front
Taycan 4S
Porsche Taycan 4S (2020 onwards) - rear
Taycan 4S
Porsche Taycan Turbo (2019 onwards) - front
Taycan Turbo
Porsche Taycan 4S (2020 onwards) - interior and dashboard
Taycan 4S

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Daily Mirror

+

DriveNation

+

Evo

+

Honest John

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019

85%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

70%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

73%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Porsche Taycan has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Taycan is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Alfa Romeo Giulia has received

2021

  • Electrifying.com Awards – Best Performance Car

2020

  • World Car Awards – World Performance Car + World Luxury Car
  • Autocar Awards – Game Changer
  • What Car? Awards – Best Electric Performance Car
  • Sunday Times Motor Awards – Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Alfa Romeo Giulia, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | BMW M8 Gran Coupé | Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door | Polestar 1 | Tesla Model S

This page last updated:

