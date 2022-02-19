Summary

Arriving in the UK in late 2021, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a slightly higher-riding estate version of the acclaimed Taycan electric sports saloon.

The Cross Turismo is offered in several versions all focused on high performance. The entry-level 4 and 4S models used a large 93kWh battery to produce power outputs of 469hp and 563hp respectively – Porsche promises that both variants can travel up to 283 miles from full charge.

Using the same battery, the range-topping Turbo S model produces 751hp – able to complete a 0-60mph sprint in just 2.7 seconds. All models can charge at speeds up to 270kW, and as well as more ground clearance and rear headroom, the Porche Taycan Cross Turismo comes adorned with SUV-style bumper cladding, and fitted with an additional ‘gravel’ driving mode for facing moderate off-road challenges.

Branded ‘Porsche’s swiss army knife’ by The Sunday Times, The Taycan Cross Turismo has been very positively received by the UK media. While retaining the distinctive driving appeal of the standard Taycan range, the Cross Turismo adds 80 litres more boot space – quickly garnering a reputation as a do-all sports car and one of the best EVs money can buy.

What Car? comments that the Cross Turismo’s interior quality is “wonderful”, while Driving Electric labels the estate’s battery range and ultra-rapid charging ability “superb”. “A car couldn’t work any harder to take the sting out of going electric”, Top Gear concludes.

If you are happy to stick with combustion power however, Carbuyer points out that the Mercedes-AMG E63 estate comes with a much bigger boot, even if it lacks the Taycan’s ‘frunk’ storage under the bonnet.

Unlike the Taycan saloon range, there is no entry-level rear-wheel drive model. The estate car’s price tag, which can easily surpass £100,000, has been described as rather steep – particularly the top-of-the-range Turbo S trim, which Car describes as “phenomenally expensive”. Many reviewers earmark the mid-range 4S model as the sweet spot in the Cross Turismo line-up, which The Telegraph calls “astonishing” and “ceaselessly potent”.

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan holds an impressive Expert Rating of 91%, based on 15 published reviews published by UK media outlets. This is a score that is slightly higher than the Taycan saloon, which won The Car Expert’s Large Car Class Champion Award in 2021.

Taycan Cross Turismo highlights More practical than Taycan saloon

Turbo S models have serious pace

Well-built and refined interior

Alluring exterior design

Fast charging and long battery range Taycan Cross Turismo lowlights Expensive, particularly top-spec models

Teslas have more battery range

No rear-wheel drive variants

The coupé has better weight distribution

Base model lacks kit

Key specifications

Body style: Large estate car

Engines: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £81,500 on-road Launched: Winter 2021/22

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 4S

Score: 9 / 10

“With a lower price tag and more boot space, the all-electric Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is the perfect all-rounder.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo’s more practical bodystyle brings extra versatility to the stunning electric car’s line-up.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Fast, expensive and oh-so-cool, the Cross Turismo is an arch blend of fashionable SUV looks and electrified performance.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 4S Cross Turismo

Score: 10 / 10

“I think Porsche allows its cars to naturally feel more aggressively dynamic than most rivals would, because it considers itself a sports car company. But noise levels are generally low and refinement is high, too.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s a beautifully made car. Practical too, thanks to the biggish boot. Sensible charging times, and decent range add to this. In Turbo S guise it’s both phenomenal and phenomenally expensive – the 4S Cross Turismo, with its sweeter combination of price and performance, is likely to be the one to go for. As a do-all electric sports car it’s brilliant. As an estate car it’s more flawed. But, this isn’t an estate car.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has all the attributes of the saloon but with more space and a unique style of its own.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Taycan Cross Turismo is as sharp and engaging as its slimmer saloon sibling, but adds practicality to make the car a package more people could live with.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Turbo S Cross Turismo

Score: 10 / 10

“The technology underneath that sleek body really does move the game on in terms of charging speeds and efficiency. The Cross Turismo adds practicality too – but I’m not sure the SUV-alike cladding is really needed.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Turbo S Cross Turismo

“Its off-road pretensions may not be an everyday benefit for owners, but the extra ride quality they bring certainly will be, as should the sheer added attitude the Cross Turismo’s appearance commands out on the road. I didn’t expect it to be as distinct from the regular Taycan as it is.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It is arguably one of the most accomplished, yet emotionally appealing electric cars on sale now, retaining Porsche’s driver appeal without sacrificing the benefits of battery power.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Turbo S Cross Turismo

Score: 9 / 10

“Porsche’s Swiss Army knife could be hugely popular for anyone who lives around farm tracks and broken roads, but who also wants the German brand’s trademark performance, build quality, forensic attention to detail and driving dynamics. It can’t compare with a Tesla for range between charges but is more stylish and more sophisticated in terms of driving dynamics on a twisty road than a Model X.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 94kWh 4S

Score: 10 / 10

“The way the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo drives is truly brilliant, no matter which environment you’re in, and there are very few cars about which you can say that, let alone EVs. It’ll soothe your furrowed brow when you ask it to, yet once it’s finished doing that it can put a huge grin on your face in more challenging terrain.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 4S Cross Turismo

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s got the right badge, it’s got the right build quality and it’s certainly got the performance. A car couldn’t work any harder to take the sting out of going electric.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The most complete fast estate available today. And perhaps the best electric car, too.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“If you’re looking for the ultimate electric vehicle driving experience, the standard Porsche Taycan coupé with its low-slung body and optimum weight distribution is still king. However, if you have a family or just crave a little extra practicality, we reckon the Cross Turismo is the more compelling package.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The Taycan saloon was awarded a five-star rating in 2019, but this has not yet been applied to the Cross Turismo

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has received

2021 Auto Trader New Car Awards – The Rory Reid Award

The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Adventure Car

Top Gear Electric Awards – Best Electric Car + Best Estate

+ Best Estate What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car (4S)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi RS 6 | BMW X6M | Jaguar F-Pace SVR | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate | Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo | Tesla Model X

