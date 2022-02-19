fbpx

Expert Rating

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Expert Rating

91%
Summary

Arriving in the UK in late 2021, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is a slightly higher-riding estate version of the acclaimed Taycan electric sports saloon.

The Cross Turismo is offered in several versions all focused on high performance. The entry-level 4 and 4S models used a large 93kWh battery to produce power outputs of 469hp and 563hp respectively – Porsche promises that both variants can travel up to 283 miles from full charge.

Using the same battery, the range-topping Turbo S model produces 751hp – able to complete a 0-60mph sprint in just 2.7 seconds. All models can charge at speeds up to 270kW, and as well as more ground clearance and rear headroom, the Porche Taycan Cross Turismo comes adorned with SUV-style bumper cladding, and fitted with an additional ‘gravel’ driving mode for facing moderate off-road challenges.

Branded ‘Porsche’s swiss army knife’ by The Sunday Times, The Taycan Cross Turismo has been very positively received by the UK media. While retaining the distinctive driving appeal of the standard Taycan range, the Cross Turismo adds 80 litres more boot space – quickly garnering a reputation as a do-all sports car and one of the best EVs money can buy.

What Car? comments that the Cross Turismo’s interior quality is “wonderful”, while Driving Electric labels the estate’s battery range and ultra-rapid charging ability “superb”. “A car couldn’t work any harder to take the sting out of going electric”, Top Gear concludes.

If you are happy to stick with combustion power however, Carbuyer points out that the Mercedes-AMG E63 estate comes with a much bigger boot, even if it lacks the Taycan’s ‘frunk’ storage under the bonnet.

Unlike the Taycan saloon range, there is no entry-level rear-wheel drive model. The estate car’s price tag, which can easily surpass £100,000, has been described as rather steep – particularly the top-of-the-range Turbo S trim, which Car describes as “phenomenally expensive”. Many reviewers earmark the mid-range 4S model as the sweet spot in the Cross Turismo line-up, which The Telegraph calls “astonishing” and “ceaselessly potent”.

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan holds an impressive Expert Rating of 91%, based on 15 published reviews published by UK media outlets. This is a score that is slightly higher than the Taycan saloon, which won The Car Expert’s Large Car Class Champion Award in 2021.

Taycan Cross Turismo highlights

  • More practical than Taycan saloon
  • Turbo S models have serious pace
  • Well-built and refined interior
  • Alluring exterior design
  • Fast charging and long battery range

Taycan Cross Turismo lowlights

  • Expensive, particularly top-spec models
  • Teslas have more battery range
  • No rear-wheel drive variants
  • The coupé has better weight distribution
  • Base model lacks kit

Key specifications

Body style: Large estate car
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £81,500 on-road

Launched: Winter 2021/22
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. The Taycan saloon was awarded a five-star rating in 2019, but this has not yet been applied to the Cross Turismo

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of February 2022, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo has received

2021

  • Auto Trader New Car Awards – The Rory Reid Award
  • The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Adventure Car
  • Top Gear Electric Awards Best Electric Car + Best Estate
  • What Car? Awards – Best Performance Car (4S)

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi RS 6 | BMW X6M | Jaguar F-Pace SVR | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate | Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo | Tesla Model X

This page last updated:

