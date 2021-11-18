fbpx

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo EV joins the family

Porsche has unveiled a new version of its Taycan electric sports saloon with an estate body taken from its crossover-style Taycan Cross Turismo.

The Taycan Sport Turismo, revealed at the Los Angeles motor show, is ‘aimed at customers seeking a similar level of everyday practicality as that offered by the Taycan Cross Turismo, combined with the on-road performance of the Taycan sports saloon’, says manufacturer Porsche.

The third body style in the Taycan line-up offers rear-seat headroom 5cm higher than in the saloon, combined with a 1,200-litre boot. But it does without the raised suspension, gravel and loose surfaces driving mode and off-road styling add-ons of the Cross Turismo.

Debuting with the Sport Turismo in Los Angeles is a new powertrain level dubbed GTS, sitting between the existing 4S and Turbo versions. An identifier long used by Porsche, GTS is described as ‘the sporting all-rounder’ of the Taycan range, ‘with a specific focus on driver appeal and athletic style’.

Meeting these sporting credentials sees the GTS in both saloon and Sport Turismo style fitted with Porsche’s 93.4kWh Performance Plus battery as standard.

The car retains all-wheel-drive, the separate motors in the front and rear axles delivering a combined 598hp in overboost mode using the launch control feature. This enables the car to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.7 seconds. Range between charges is quoted at up to 312 miles.

Further GTS-specific features include bespoke tuning of the adaptive air suspension and the optional rear-wheel steering. The Porsche Electric Sport Sound feature offered with the Taycan is also specifically tuned for a sportier note.

Porsche dealers are already taking orders for Taycan GTS models at prices starting from £104,190 for the saloon and £104,990 for the Sport Turismo. The first deliveries are expected on UK roads in Spring 2022, and Porsche adds that further powertrain options for the Sport Turismo will join the range later.

Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

