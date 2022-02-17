fbpx

Porsche unveils ‘more agile’ Macan T SUV

Andrew Charman

Porsche has applied its ‘T’ designation to a new and ‘more agile and responsive’ version of the Macan SUV.

The Macan is the first four-door Porsche to be given the T moniker, which stands for Touring. Previously it has only been applied to the two-door 911 Carrera and 718 Cayman / Boxster sports cars.

The new model will sit between the stock Macan and the Macan S in the model line-up and is intended to offer improved driving dynamics over the Macan S.

This is achieved principally by a new engine, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo at 265hp which according to Porsche saves almost 59kg of weight over the front axle compared to the 2.9-litre 354hp twin-turbo V8 of the Macan S. As a result acceleration off the line and cornering ability are improved.

The Macan T won’t be as fast as the Macan S – it returns a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds, compared to the 4.6 seconds of its sister. Combined cycle fuel consumption is quoted at 26-28mpg and CO2 emissions at 229-242g/km.

The engine is mated as standard to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system – this is retuned to suit the car with a bias towards the rear axle.

Also standard is the Sport Chrono package, which includes selectable driving modes and a launch control button on the steering wheel for fine control of swift getaways.

The Macan T chassis is lowered slightly over the standard car and employs steel-sprung suspension with the electronically controlled Porsche Active Suspension Management. Further changes intended to improve handling include stiffer front anti-rollbars, while the optional air suspension will lower the body a further centimetre.

Dealers are taking orders for the Macan T at prices starting from £53,970. First deliveries are expected in spring 2022 and all buyers will be invited to a driving day at the Porsche Experience Centre experience centre at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

