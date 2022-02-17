Porsche unveils ‘more agile’ Macan T SUV

Porsche has applied its ‘T’ designation to a new and ‘more agile and responsive’ version of the Macan SUV.

The Macan is the first four-door Porsche to be given the T moniker, which stands for Touring. Previously it has only been applied to the two-door 911 Carrera and 718 Cayman / Boxster sports cars.

The new model will sit between the stock Macan and the Macan S in the model line-up and is intended to offer improved driving dynamics over the Macan S.

This is achieved principally by a new engine, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo at 265hp which according to Porsche saves almost 59kg of weight over the front axle compared to the 2.9-litre 354hp twin-turbo V8 of the Macan S. As a result acceleration off the line and cornering ability are improved.





The Macan T won’t be as fast as the Macan S – it returns a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds, compared to the 4.6 seconds of its sister. Combined cycle fuel consumption is quoted at 26-28mpg and CO 2 emissions at 229-242g/km.

The engine is mated as standard to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system – this is retuned to suit the car with a bias towards the rear axle.

Also standard is the Sport Chrono package, which includes selectable driving modes and a launch control button on the steering wheel for fine control of swift getaways.

The Macan T chassis is lowered slightly over the standard car and employs steel-sprung suspension with the electronically controlled Porsche Active Suspension Management. Further changes intended to improve handling include stiffer front anti-rollbars, while the optional air suspension will lower the body a further centimetre.

Dealers are taking orders for the Macan T at prices starting from £53,970. First deliveries are expected in spring 2022 and all buyers will be invited to a driving day at the Porsche Experience Centre experience centre at the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.