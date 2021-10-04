Power your car buying decisions with Expert Ratings

If you’re looking to buy a new car (or near-new car), then car reviews are a great way to help you understand which car might be right for you. But there are literally tens of thousands of car reviews – just from UK sources – on the internet. So which reviews should you trust?

Every website will tell you that their reviews are the best in the business but, at the end of the day, they all have their good and bad points.

Each review will be one website’s (well, usually one person’s) opinion of that car. Some motoring journalists drive lots of cars each year, and have been doing so for decades. Others might review a few cars here and there along with various other roles.

Each website will have its own methods for reviewing cars, as well as its own way of measuring and scoring cars. Some sites update their reviews on a regular basis to account for changes to each model and the overall marketplace, while others don’t. And most websites don’t review every car available, or they use a number of different journalists to review different cars, so it all gets a bit hit-and-miss very quickly.

We built a better solution

The Car Expert has been bringing real-world, practical advice to car buyers and car owners for the last ten years. There’s no spin and no favouritism; just honest, independent and impartial consumer advice on buying, financing, owning and selling your car.

Now, we’re bringing our expert guidance to not just how to buy a car, but which car to buy. Our unique Expert Rating index is the new gold standard for ranking new cars for consumers.

Pieces of a puzzle

All those thousands of car reviews on the internet and in car magazines are like individual pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. To really work out what the best car in your price range is, you need to put all the pieces of that puzzle together. So if you’re only relying on one or two sources, you’re not getting the full picture.

To help you do that, The Car Expert has created our Expert Rating index.

We compile and analyse new car reviews from 25 of the UK’s leading automotive websites. As of October 2021, we have indexed nearly 9,000 reviews and we’ve published comprehensive Expert Ratings on more than 300 new cars – including all the biggest-selling cars in every price bracket.

Rather than reading one or two reviews of a couple of different cars in your price range, you can see every review published from the 25 sources we monitor at a single glance.

We pull together dozens of reviews for every car on the market and use an advanced algorithm to analyse all those reviews, compare different scoring systems and adjust for the age of each review. It’s a complex process, but all of this effort produces a definitive score for each car.

Bringing science and data to your car buying choices

Think of our Expert Rating index as “the Rotten Tomatoes of new car reviews”. By aggregating dozens of reviews for each car, you get a consensus of expert opinion, not just one journalist’s thoughts.

The Expert Rating index brings a level of sophistication never before seen in ranking the best and worst new cars in the UK. It’s the most accurate and reliable method ever developed to rate and rank every new car on sale.

We’re bringing science and data analysis to the subjective and old-fashioned world of reviewing new cars, using established aggregating principles in a similar fashion to sites like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic.

If you like what you see, we can then link you straight to some of the top sales and leasing sites in the UK, like Cazoo, Heycar and Motors.co.uk so that you can check out prices and the latest deals on offer.

No spin, no favouritism. Just the answers you need

Check out our latest analysis of the following new and used car sectors:

Or you can see the rankings of every new car in all of these categories:

… with more categories coming soon.

So if you really want to know whether Car A is better or worse than Car B, we have the definitive answer. Whatever sort of car you’re looking for, you can use our Expert Ratings to help you choose.