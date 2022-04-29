Pricing and specs announced for Ineos Grenadier 4×4

Start-up 4×4 manufacturer Ineos Automotive has announced that its upcoming Grenadier 4×4 SUV will be available to order from the next month, this new boxy station wagon set to challenge upmarket rivals like the Land Rover Defender.

With the first customer orders expected to arrive in the UK in late Autumn or Winter 2022, the Grenadier is the brainchild of Ineos head Jim Ratcliffe. He conceived the vehicle as a tough go-anywhere replacement for the original Defender, which was dropped by Land Rover in 2016 ahead of the launch of an all-new design in 2020.

With both petrol and diesel models available, the Grenadier is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine supplied BMW that has been tuned to provide ‘optimal’ off-road performance. The petrol version produces up to 286hp for tackling difficult terrain, while the diesel can muster 249hp. Both variants use an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Available as both a two-seater commercial wagon and a five-seater passenger SUV, the Grenadier can tow up to 3,500kg and winch up to 5,500kg of weight. The passenger version has 1152 litres of rear load space thanks to the 4X4’s boxy silhouette, and Ineos says that its fledgling 4×4 will be customisable, with an “extensive choice of accessories” on offer.

Above the standard model, Ineos has also partnered with outdoor clothing company Belstaff to produce two top-spec special edition variants of the new Grenadier. The Trialmaster Edition comes with a number of mechanical upgrades with extreme off-roading in mind, while the Fieldmaster Edition comes with interior upgrades and additional on-board tech – offering more comfort and convenience in off-road scenarios.

Prices for the standard five-seater Grenadier 4×4 start at £52,000, and can be ordered online from the 18th May 2022. A few months later, Ineos says it will begin selling the Grenadier at a number of dealer locations across the UK.

Ineos says that its UK locations include “established dealer groups, 4×4 specialists and agricultural outlets” – several of the initial 24 are in groups alongside outlets for upmarket brands Audi, BMW and Ferrari, with others being placed with dealer groups holding Ford franchises.

The first dealer will open in June and Ineos intends to add a further ten UK outlets to the initial 24, as part of a network that will initially consist of 160 locations globally.

By the end of 2022, the brand expects to grow its global network to 200 locations and is also setting up a number of aftersales service centres following an agreement with Bosch. In the UK the stated aim is that customers will never be more than 45 minutes from a dealer.

Additional reporting by Andrew Charman