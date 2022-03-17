Pricing and specs for new Lotus Emira First Edition

Lotus has announced that the high-spec first editions of its Emira Coupé will soon be able to order, with entry-level models planned for early 2023.

The Lotus Emira will be the last petrol-powered sports car and the end of an era for its British manufacturer, which contrasts with a brand-new all-electric model called the Type 132, which will be revealed at the end of March.

Lotus has two Emira First Edition engine options on offer – the cheaper four-cylinder automatic first available in Winter 2022, and the more expensive six-cylinder manual which customers will be able to order earlier in Spring 2022. First deliveries are expected by the end of the year.

Using the same engine as the Mercedes-AMG A 45 hot hatch, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Emira is capable of producing 365hp. Lotus notes that the engine produces more than 400hp in other uses, which suggests the possibility of a higher-performance version down the line.

The Lotus Emira First Edition is rear-wheel drive, and Lotus says it worked in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG to develop the eight-speed automatic gearbox used in the 2.0-litre model, which is exclusive to the Emira range. The First Edition models distinguish themselves from subsequent models with a unique engine bay cover and ‘First Edition’ branding on the window surrounds.

Riding on 20-inch diamond-cut or gloss black alloy wheels, the Lotus Emira First Edition range has six exterior colours to choose from. Included with the First Edition as standard are heated and adjustable seats, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and cruise control.

The coupé comes with a ten-inch infotainment screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

The First Edition also throw includes equipment packs that will be optional on subsequent models. The Driver’s Pack allows customers to choose between suspension and tyre options, the Convenience Pack adds a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming mirrors, while the Design Pack adds alcantara suede headlining and branded mats in the cabin, and a number of brake calliper colours to choose from outside.

Joining the Emira range alongside the more powerful £75,995 V6 Emira, the four-cylinder Emira First Edition will cost £71,995.

By comparison, the Porsche 718 Cayman S, which is also rear-wheel drive and almost as powerful, has a much shorter list of features available as standard, but also costs far less, with prices starting from £56,300.

The specification list for the Emira is likely to match what the 718 Cayman S offers as standard when the First Edition models make way for the cheaper entry-level models in early 2023, with prices for the four-cylinder and six-cylinder models starting from £59,995 and £64,995 respectively.