Pricing and specs set for new Toyota bZ4X EV

Toyota has released new details about the first car to arrive from its forthcoming range of new electric cars, the bZ4X SUV, with full UK pricing and specifications.

The Toyota bZ4X is the Japanese manufacturer’s first purpose-built electric vehicle, and is also the basis for the technically identical Subaru Solterra.

This pricing and trim level news comes after Toyota announced 11 new EV concepts in line with its ‘Beyond Zero’ strategy, including three other ‘bZ’ models that are planned to eventually sit alongside the bZ4X in Toyota showrooms.

The bZ4X was unveiled for the first time in October, featuring a new chassis design that Toyota claims is “class-leading” interior space, and plans to eventually offer the bZ4X with electronic ‘steer-by-wire’ steering, similar to the yoke control used by some aircraft.

All models have the same 71kWh battery and a range of 280 miles, with customers able to choose between four-wheel drive and ‘X-Mode’ all-wheel drive models.





The new bZ4X range includes four trim levels. The entry-level ‘Pure’ trim starts at just under £42K and is only available with front-wheel drive. It includes 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment console, seven-inch digital cockpit behind the steering wheel, a reversing camera, climate control and keyless entry.

The mid-range ‘Motion’ trim, which costs just under £46K in front-wheel drive and £48K in all-wheel drive, adds a rear spoiler, rear privacy glass, parking sensors, heated front seats, ambient lighting in the cabin and a wireless charging tray.

£48K will also buy you the front-wheel drive version of the ‘Vision’ trim, which additionally includes a remotely controlled parking assist system, leather seat upholstery, a heated steering wheel, and a digital key allowing the car to be unlocked and started with the driver’s smartphone. The ‘Vision’ trim with all-wheel drive will cost £50k.

Top of the range is the all-wheel drive only ‘Premiere Edition’ trim, which features a nine-speaker JBL premium sound system and a panoramic roof, costs £51.5K.





The ‘Premiere Edition’ will only be available through Toyota’s online retail service, and the manufacturer says it has more information on the way about the bZ4X before its arrival on UK roads sometime in early 2022.