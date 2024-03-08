Pricing announced for electric Lotus Emeya

The brand’s second electric model after the Eletre SUV and its first battery-powered “hyper-GT”, the Lotus Emeya is now available to order in the UK, with three different variants offered.

Marketed as the “ultimate grand tourer package”, Lotus says that its new saloon proves that “electric cars do not have to be boring”, and that it combines “rich sports car heritage with the latest cutting-edge technologies.”

Set to challenge the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla Model S, the Emeya will be one of the fastest electric saloons on the market when it eventually arrives next year.

It is powered by the same 905hp dual-motor setup as the top-spec Eletre R, and can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.8 seconds. It also makes use of the Eletre’s large 102kW battery pack, which can charge from near empty to 80% charge in around 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charging station.

Lotus adds that the saloon can muster 379 miles of travel on a single charge, which is actually a 75-mile improvement on the Eletre SUV’s 304-mile maximum.

The Emeya takes several design cues from the Eletre, including narrow angular LED headlights (though the saloon has two strips on either side of the bonnet), deep bonnet contours, a large lower grille and a muscular curvy side profile. Like the Eletre, the saloon also has a two-tone bodywork finish that paints the roof and window pillars in black.

Inside, the four-seater comes with a ‘state-of-the-art’ 15-inch infotainment screen that floats above the dashboard and is powered by Unreal Engine gaming tech, which is said to improve screen response times. The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is quite narrow, which frees up windscreen space for the huge 55-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the front window.

Drivers can control the ride height, air suspension stiffness, acceleration response, seat position, and the car comes with power-assisted doors, a kick sensor below the boot lid and an ‘intelligent’ panoramic glass roof, which drivers can switch between opaque and clear. The saloon offers 509 litres of boot space, which is around the same amount of luggage room that the Audi A4 saloon offers in the rear.

The new Lotus range consists of three different variants, starting with the entry-level ‘Emeya’ which is priced at just south of £95k. The mid-range ‘Emeya S’ costs around £108k, while pricing for the top-spec ‘Emeya R’ starts at £130k.