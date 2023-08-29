fbpx

Model update

Pricing and specs for Hyundai i20 update

Hyundai has announced pricing and specs for its refreshed i20 hatchback, which gains exterior revisions and a few tech additions

2023 Hyundai i20

by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Hyundai has announced pricing and specifications for its refreshed i20 hatchback, which has gained an updated exterior and a few tech additions.

This mid-life facelift, which was announced in May, includes a redesigned front end, with a lower nose that moves the brand’s logo from the front grille to the bonnet. Alongside a new-look rear bumper, the refreshed i20 also features thicker LED lights in the front and rear and new-look 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels.

The hatchback’s options list will also include three new paint colours – a metallic lime green, a metallic blue and a grey.

The updated range begins with the ‘Advance’ trim, which comes with LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and a ten-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. To meet the UK’s most recent safety regulation changes, the car now comes with lane-keeping assistance as standard too.

Key trim features

Entry-level ‘Advance’ (from £20,770)

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Eight-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Ten-inch instrument cluster
  • Cruise control with a speed limiter
  • Leather steering wheel
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Rear view parking camera
  • Adjustable heated wing mirrors
  • Lane-keeping assistance

Mid-range ‘Premium’ (from £22,570)

All ‘Advance’ features plus:

  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Privacy glass
  • Automatic wipers
  • Ambient interior lighting
  • Heated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Front armrest
  • Ten-inch infotainment touchscreen

Top-sped ‘Ultimate’ (from £24,070)

All ‘Advance’ and ‘Premium’ features plus:

  • Keyless entry
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Bose sound system upgrade

The mid-range ‘Premium’ grade adds rear privacy glass and heating for the steering wheel and front seats. This trim also comes with a larger ten-inch infotainment console in the centre of the dashboard, and automatic wipers.

The top-spec ‘Ultimate’ introduces an eight-speaker Bose sound system with “‘dynamic speed compensation technology” which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels, as well as a wireless smartphone charger, blind spot monitoring and keyless entry.

Prices for the refreshed i20 start at under £21k, rising to just over £24k for the ‘Ultimate’.

The Hyundai i20 has received praise for being a significant improvement over the previous model. Reviewers have particularly noted its styling and interior quality, although it’s still not considered to be on a par with rivals like the SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 62%.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
