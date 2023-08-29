Pricing and specs for Hyundai i20 update

Hyundai has announced pricing and specifications for its refreshed i20 hatchback, which has gained an updated exterior and a few tech additions.
This mid-life facelift, which was announced in May, includes a redesigned front end, with a lower nose that moves the brand’s logo from the front grille to the bonnet. Alongside a new-look rear bumper, the refreshed i20 also features thicker LED lights in the front and rear and new-look 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels.
The hatchback’s options list will also include three new paint colours – a metallic lime green, a metallic blue and a grey.
The updated range begins with the ‘Advance’ trim, which comes with LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and a ten-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. To meet the UK’s most recent safety regulation changes, the car now comes with lane-keeping assistance as standard too.
Key trim features
Entry-level ‘Advance’ (from £20,770)
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Eight-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Ten-inch instrument cluster
- Cruise control with a speed limiter
- Leather steering wheel
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Rear view parking camera
- Adjustable heated wing mirrors
- Lane-keeping assistance
Mid-range ‘Premium’ (from £22,570)
All ‘Advance’ features plus:
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Privacy glass
- Automatic wipers
- Ambient interior lighting
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Front armrest
- Ten-inch infotainment touchscreen
Top-sped ‘Ultimate’ (from £24,070)
All ‘Advance’ and ‘Premium’ features plus:
- Keyless entry
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Blind spot monitoring
- Bose sound system upgrade
The mid-range ‘Premium’ grade adds rear privacy glass and heating for the steering wheel and front seats. This trim also comes with a larger ten-inch infotainment console in the centre of the dashboard, and automatic wipers.
The top-spec ‘Ultimate’ introduces an eight-speaker Bose sound system with “‘dynamic speed compensation technology” which monitors vehicle speed and automatically adjusts music levels, as well as a wireless smartphone charger, blind spot monitoring and keyless entry.
Prices for the refreshed i20 start at under £21k, rising to just over £24k for the ‘Ultimate’.
The Hyundai i20 has received praise for being a significant improvement over the previous model. Reviewers have particularly noted its styling and interior quality, although it’s still not considered to be on a par with rivals like the SEAT Ibiza and Ford Fiesta. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 62%.
