Pricing announced for Kia EV4 Fastback

The electric Kia EV4 is now available to order in a ‘Fastback’ saloon body style, with two trim levels to choose from.

Now joining the EV4 hatchback range that launched in the UK at the start of July, the EV4 ‘Fastback’ is Kia’s first ever battery-powered saloon car, the brand boasting that this latest edition to its UK line-up is the most aerodynamic car the marque has produced to date.

While the Fastback is identical to the five-door EV4 hatchback from the front, the saloon comes with a larger rear overhang and a sloping rear roofline – the 1.2-metre wide boot opening revealing 490 litres of boot space. That is 55 litres more than the hatchback variants can handle. It’s also the same boot capacity as the Kia EV6, which is actually slightly shorter than the EV4 Fastback thanks to the saloon’s extended rear end.

Kia says that the hatchback comes with the brand’s latest suite of on-board tech, pointing to the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen pairing on the dashboard that the brand calls the ‘connected car Navigation Cockpit’. This comes as standard, with these two displays connected together by a smaller five-inch touchscreen dedicated to the car’s climate control settings.

While the EV4 hatchback has an entry-level price of under £35k, pricing for this Fastback range instead starts at just under £41k. This price hike isn’t solely due to the longer rear end, however.

The Fastback range isn’t available with the hatchback’s lead-in ‘Standard Range’ 58kWh powertrain, and is only currently available to order with the ‘Long Range’ 81kWh battery pack. The front-mounted 201hp electric motor applies 283Nm of torque through the front wheels, allowing the car to complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 7.9 seconds.

The EV4 hatchback’s cheapest ‘Air’ trim also isn’t offered in this saloon variety, with customers able to choose between ‘GT Line’ and top-spec ‘GT Line S’ models. Both models can reportedly muster up to 380 miles on a single charge. The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive on UK roads this Autumn.