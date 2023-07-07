Pricing announced for new Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai has announced the UK pricing list for its second-generation Kona Electric crossover, with four different trim grades on offer.

Hyundai previewed the new model at the end of last year, and released further details back in March. The next-generation Kona Electric range features two different drivetrain options – the entry-level 39kWh battery package has been replaced by a more powerful 48kWh unit, while a 65kWh powertrain sits at the top of the line-up.

Hyundai has now announced the trim grades that customers will be able to choose from, the pricing of these trims, and upped its estimation of the larger battery pack’s maximum range – from 304 miles in March to 319 miles.

The range will begin with the entry-level ‘Advance’ trim, which is available with both battery pack options. LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights come as standard, as well as a leather steering wheel and rain-sensing windscreen wipers. The lead-in model sits on 17-inch alloy wheels, and comes with both front and rear parking sensors and a rear view parking camera.

The new crossover also gains a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function as standard, that uses the car’s battery to power electronic devices like laptops, e-bikes and kettles when the car is parked.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Advance’ (£34,940) 17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Leather steering wheel

Cloth upholstery

Dual-zone climate control

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Rain-sensing windscreen wipers

LED headlights

LED daytime running lights

Smart cruise control

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view parking camera

Vehicle to Load (V2L) capability

12-inch digital instrument cluster

12-inch infotainment screen ‘N Line’ (£40,395) All ‘Advance’ features that are not replaced

19-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black door mirrors

‘N Line’ exterior and interior design touches

Aluminium foot pedals

Heated front and rear seats

Interior ambient lighting

Rear privacy glass

Heated steering wheel

Motorised boot lid

Wireless smartphone charging

‘N Line S’ (£43,095) All ‘Advance’ and ‘N Line’ features that are not replaced

Electronically-adjustable front seats

Alcantara leather upholstery

Three-zone climate control

Full-width ‘Horizon’ LED daytime running light

BOSE sound system upgrade

Blind spot monitoring

360-degree parking camera Top-spec ‘Ultimate’ (£43,095) All features included with lower trims that are not replaced (no ‘N Line’ styling or aluminium pedals)

Suede and leather upholstery

Electronically-operated sunroof

The mid-range ‘N Line’ and ‘N Line S’ trims will reportedly arrive later in early 2024. All trims at this grade and above are only available with the more powerful 64kWh battery pack. The ‘N Line’ offers larger 19-inch alloy wheels and some extra design flair inside and out. The front and rear seats are heated with this trim, as is the steering wheel.

The ‘N Line’ also adds an ambient lighting package and wireless smartphone charging in the cabin, and a powered tailgate.

Opting for the more expensive ‘N Line S’ makes the front seats electronically-adjustable, and trims the seats in Alcantara leather. It is this trim grade that introduces the premium Bose sound system that Hyundai has been displaying in its press photos. Upgrades also include a surround view parking camera, and the addition of blind spot monitoring tech.

The range-topping ‘Ultimate’ comes with all these features (that have not been replaced), excluding the design pack which is exclusive to ‘N Line’ and ‘N Line S’ models. The cabin is instead trimmed with a suede and leather combination, and an electronically-operated sunroof is also included.

Prices for the new range start at just under £35k, rising to £43k for the ‘N Line S’ and ‘Ultimate’. By comparison, the current iteration of the Kona Electric is priced at around £33k, and prices for mainstream rivals like the MG 4 and Kia Niro EV currently start at £27k and £37k respectively.