Pricing announced for new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé

Mercedes-Benz has announced the pricing for hard-top coupé versions of its new CLE, which is now on sale in the UK. Cabriolet versions are set to arrive in the new year.

The ‘CLE’ nameplate is new. Previously, Mercedes-Benz offered its C-Class and E-Class models in saloon, estate, coupé and cabriolet body styles. The introduction of the CLE range slims down this wide range of models, as Mercedes-Benz ramps up its investment in its all-electric EQ range of cars.

The spiritual successor to the Mercedes-Benz CLK models that were removed from production back in 2010, the CLE replaces the coupé and cabriolet models in the C-Class and E-Class model lines, which are being retired.

The new range is based on the same foundations as the C-Class, and will no doubt be one of the German brand’s last combustion-powered models to debut in the UK. The 2+2 seater CLE is close to 4.9 metres in length, making it longer than the large E-Class coupé and its closest rival, the BMW 4 Series Coupé.

Four trims are on offer, starting with the entry-level ‘AMG Line’ trim. Mercedes’ trim names are a bit confusing – this trim and the grades above aren’t high-power ‘AMG’ versions, this is simply what the brand decided to name these trim grades. Mercedes’ MBUX software setup comes as standard, pairing a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a 12-inch infotainment display on the dashboard.

The lead-in model also comes with ambient lighting and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, as well as several safety tech features such as blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and a reversing camera for parking scenarios.

The ‘AMG Line Premium’ upgrades the car’s LED headlights with the brand’s ‘adaptive high-beam assistance’ tech, and gives the CLE a surround-view parking camera and a panoramic roof. Now reaching towards the top of the range, the ‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ introduces head-up display software which projects driving information onto the lower windscreen, and comes with a higher-quality Burmester speaker system that uses Dolby Atmos.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘AMG Line’ (from £46,605) 12-inch infotainment display

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Voice assistant

Wireless smartphone compatibility

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic climate control

LED headlights

Nappa leather steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Blind spot assistance

Traffic sign recognition

Reversing parking camera ‘AMG Line Premium’ (from £50,355) All ‘AMG Line’ features that are not replaced

19-inch alloy wheels

Adaptive LED headlights

Keyless start and entry

360-degree parking camera

Panoramic sliding roof

‘AMG Line Premium Plus’ (from £54,355) All lower trim features that are not replaced

20-inch alloy wheels

Head-up display

17-speaker Burmester sound system Top-spec ‘Premier Edition’ (from £56,855) All lower trim features that are not replaced

20-inch alloy wheels in black

Heated steering wheel

Nappa leather upholstery

Finally, the range-topping ‘Premier Edition’ will include all of the prior features, but with a more plush interior, including a heated steering wheel and Nappa leather upholstery.

Buyers who opt for either of the top two trims will be offered the optional ‘driving assistance package plus’ bundle. This includes more intelligent speed limiter tech, evasive steering assistance, and active lane change assistance.

Four different powertrain options are available, including both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, and all come with 48V of mild-hybrid assistance and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The range begins with the petrol-powered CLE 200 which makes use of a 198hp 2.0-litre engine. This is followed by the CLE 200d – a 191hp 2.0-litre diesel powertrain. These two are the only other rear-wheel drive choices.

The more expensive two are four-wheel drive. The CLE 300 4MATIC uses the same 2.0-litre petrol engine as the 200, but the 300’s output is boosted to 252hp. Finally, the range-topping engine belongs to the CLE 450 4MATIC – a 381hp 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds, around three seconds faster than the standard model.

Now available, prices for the CLE range start at under £47k, rising to £73k for the CLE 450 4MATIC in ‘Premier Edition’ guise.