Pricing announced for refreshed Skoda Scala and Kamiq

Skoda has decided to roll out a small update for its Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover – two compact models built on the same foundations – which will be available to order in the UK from early October.

The update includes a few minor exterior design alterations, as both cars have been given a larger front grille and slimmer LED headlights, much like the latest iteration of the Fabia hatchback.

Changes also include tweaks to the hatchback and crossover’s front and rear bumper designs, and new pattern designs for the alloy wheels. Skoda says that these changes have been made to make the Scala look more like the brand’s 2018 Vision RS hatchback concept, and give the Kamiq a more “rugged SUV appeal”.

2023 Skoda Scala

Both model ranges will consist of three trim levels – ‘SE’, ‘SE L’ and the range-topping ‘Monte Carlo’ – and Skoda says that these trims have been revised to offer higher levels of standard equipment.

Both models will come with an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch infotainment screen as standard, while mid-range ‘SE L’ models will feature a larger ten-inch digital instrument cluster and a nine-inch infotainment screen package. LED headlights with LED daytime running lights are now also standard equipment, as are rear parking sensors and keyless entry.

More advanced Matrix LED headlights are also available for both models for the first time, as part of the ‘Monte Carlo’ trim. Other new additions include a foot-gesture control for versions equipped with the optional powered tailgate, smartphone storage pockets on the back of the front seats, and a removable box on the centre console that includes a cup holder.

2023 Skoda Kamiq

Pricing for the new Scala range will begin at just over £22k, while an entry-level Kamiq ‘SE’ will be priced at just north of £24k. Sportier ‘Monte Carlo’ versions will cost £5k more than the lead-in price.

The engine options remain essentially the same. Both the Scala and Kamiq will be available with three different petrol unit options ranging from 95hp to 150hp. Skoda’s engineers increased the power output of the mid-range petrol engine option though – it now produces 116hp instead of 110hp.

Both Skodas have been praised by the motoring media for their practicality, spaciousness and value-for-money, but reviewers conclude that they lack some of the interior refinement of their respective rivals. The Scala currently holds an Expert Rating of 62%, while the Kamiq holds an Expert Rating of 71%, falling a few points short of the class-leading Ford Puma.