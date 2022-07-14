fbpx

Model update

Pricing announced for revamped MG 5 estate

MG Motors has announced the pricing and trim level specifications for its updated MG 5 estate, with entry-level models costing around £31k

Sean Rees

MG Motors has announced the pricing and trim level specifications for its revised electric MG 5 estate, with prices starting around £31k and two trim levels to choose from.

As The Car Expert reported in June, MG Motors has given its MG 5 estate car a mid-life makeover, with some dramatic styling revisions and a bigger infotainment console on the car’s dashboard.

This new-look range is available to order now, either in the lead-in ‘SE’ guise or the range-topping ‘Trophy’ trim, which replace the pre-facelift ‘Meteor’ and ‘Exclusive’ trim grades.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘SE’ (£30,995)

  • LED headlights and taillights
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Roof rails
  • Ten-inch infotainment console compatible with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) function that can power external electric devices
  • Rear parking camera
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Traffic jam assistance feature that allows the car to automatically follow the vehicle in front
  • Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Rear traffic alert for reversing
  • Traffic sign recognition

Top-spec ‘Trophy’ (£33,495)

  • All ‘SE’ features that are not replaced
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Heated and electrically-adjustable front seats
  • Leather upholstery
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Automatic climate control
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • 360-degree parking camera

Introduced as part of the MG 5’s last update last year, the revised model comes with ‘MG Pilot’ – a rather generous safety features package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind spot monitoring and traffic sign recognition.

The standard ‘SE’ spec also includes a revised 10-inch infotainment console, as well as a ‘Vehicle-To-Load’ (V2L) function which allows you to charge or power devices like e-bikes, portable heaters or camping equipment using the car’s battery. Roof rails also feature as standard, these previously being reserved for the top-spec model.

Like the old range-topping ‘Exclusive’ trim, the ‘Trophy’ trim grade adds heated and electrically-adjustable front seats trimmed in leather, increases the size of the alloy wheels and upgrades the parking camera.

With a promised battery range of 250 miles from full charge, the revamped MG 5 is now available for just under £31k – a price increase of more than £4k over the pre-facelift range.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 63%, the most prominent criticism of the MG 5 has centred around the car’s driving dynamics, which have not been addressed by this recent update. Therefore, this largely cosmetic range of updates is not likely to alter its review scores by any large margin in the coming months.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
