Model update

Pricing announced for updated Mazda MX-5

Mazda has revealed the UK pricing for its latest MX-5 refresh, which includes exterior design alterations and a few mechanical upgrades

2024 Mazda MX-5

by Sean Rees
Mazda has revealed the UK pricing for its latest minor MX-5 refresh which is due in March – an update that includes small exterior design alterations, a larger infotainment touchscreen, a new ‘track driving mode’ and a few mechanical upgrades.

Starting with the car’s looks, the updated MX-5’s exterior design is largely the same as the current model, but does feature redesigned LED headlights that now incorporate daytime running lights, and Mazda says it has updated the design of the tail lights in the rear too. An additional grey paint option has also been introduced.

Inside, a larger nine-inch touchscreen display that the manufacturer says offers clearer navigation mapping and, like the current software, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. Mazda adds that it has also added some additional USB-C ports for charging electronic devices, and installed a frameless rear-view mirror.

Mazda has also introduced a ‘track’ mode that can be activated using a physical button on the lower right-hand side of the steering wheel, which uses dynamic stability control tech to improve track times. This tech automatically controls braking and engine torque in high speed corners to prevent the car’s rear end from slipping at high speed.

The manufacturer also says it has improved response of the accelerator “to deliver a more accurate throttle application” and has tweaked the steering system, again to improve response.

This facelift also introduces a few additional bits of safety tech, including lane-keeping assistance and speed sign recognition which are included as standard.

The refreshed range of convertible and ‘RF’ retractable hard-top models will arrive in March with an unchanged engine line-up. Pricing begins at £28k for the convertible in the lead-in ‘Prime-Line’ guise.

The Mazda MX-5 has received widespread praise for its driving dynamics, light weight and uncompromised sports car experience. The only real criticisms relate to its lack of space and inevitably poor practicality. It currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 67%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
