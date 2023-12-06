fbpx

Pricing confirmed for Smart #3 SUV

Smart has announced pricing for its new #3 SUV, which will launch as the largest offering in the brand's line-up in early next year

Smart #3 pricing

by Sean Rees

Smart has announced pricing for its new #3 (pronounced ‘hashtag three’) SUV, which will launch as the largest offering in the brand’s line-up in early next year.

Called a “sports utility coupé” by its manufacturer, the Smart #3 crossover will launch as a direct rival of the electric Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV, and sports a similar exterior design to the smaller #1 hatchback.

As part of this pricing announcement, Smart has also shared more details about the trims that will be available, and the car’s electric powertrain. The entry-level ‘Pro’ grade is powered by a 272hp battery unit – the same as the smaller Smart #1 – which provides a 0-62mph sprint time of 5.8 seconds and a 202-mile range.

Higher trims offer a longer range – the ‘Pro+’ has a maximum range of 270 miles, while the ‘Premium’ can reportedly muster up to 283 miles on a single charge.

This new range will also include a high-power ‘Brabus’ model, which is capable of completing a 0-62mph sprint in 3.7 seconds, thanks to its 428hp powertrain. Faster pace and acceleration comes with a trade-off – this top-spec model has a reduced battery range of 258 miles.

Pricing for the Smart #3 will start at just under £33k for the ‘Pro’, rising to £37k and £40k for the ‘Pro+’ and ‘Premium’ respectively. The limited-run ‘Anniversary Edition’ will cost £41k, while the ‘Brabus’ price list starts at over £45k.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
