Pricing revealed for revamped Kia XCeed

Kia has announced the UK pricing and specifications for its facelfited XCeed crossover, with two engine options on offer and a revised trim line-up.

As The Car Expert reported last month, this minor model refresh consists of revised exterior styling, suspension improvements and changes to the range of trim grades available.

The update slims down the range of engine options too – the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol is no more, and diesel options have been scrapped as well. The only choices now available are a 160hp 1.5 litre petrol engine, and a 140hp 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. The former is only available as a six-speed manual, while the latter is fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Once you have chosen your engine, there are three trim levels on offer. The range starts with the lead-in ‘2’ trim, followed by the mid-range ‘3’ trim. The range-topping grade, which used to be called ‘4’, has been renamed ‘GT-Line S’.

Apart from this marketing revamp, the equipment list is nearly the same as before, apart from a few tweaks. The entry-level ‘2’ trim no longer has heated wing mirrors like the more expensive models, but does now come with an extra USB port in the back.

While collision avoidance safety technology used to be optional on entry-level models, this software is now included with the ‘2’ package as well.

Aside from their exterior design tweaks, the ‘3’ and sporty ‘GT-Line S’ spec sheets remain the same. Please note that the PHEV version is only available with the ‘3’ trim (there used to be a ‘4’ PHEV model before the update), and has a few features not included with the petrol-powered ‘3’ package, including smart cruise control.

Lane-keeping assistance used to come with ‘3’ PHEV models before the update, but that feature is currently missing from the facelift specifications list.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘2’ (from £22,995) 16-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Eight-inch infotainment screen

Seven-speaker audio system

Rear parking camera

USB ports in the front and back of the cabin

Collision avoidance tech that can recognise pedestrians and cyclists

Cruise control and a speed limiter

Leather-trimmed steering wheel and faux leather-trimmed gearshift

Black cloth upholstery Mid-range ‘3’ (from £25,495) All features included with the ‘2’ if they are not replaced

18-inch alloy wheels (unique 16-inch alloys on the PHEV)

Ten-inch infotainment screen

Privacy glass

Rain-sensing front wipers

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with integrated LED indicators

Black cloth and faux leather upholstery

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning

Automatic defog system

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Smart key with engine start/stop button

Rear parking sensors

Smart cruise control (PHEV only) Range-topping ‘GT-Line S’ (from £29,995) All features included with the ‘2’ and ‘3’ if they are not replaced

GT-Line body kit

Panoramic sunroof

Black leather with suede seat upholstery

Memory driver’s seat with power height adjustment

Heated outer rear seats

Electronically-operated tailgate

Eight-speaker audio system

12-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless smartphone charger

Front parking sensors

Blind-spot monitoring

Speed limit warning feature

Prices for the new range kick off at £23k, rising to £30k for the top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ before optional extras are considered, including roof racks, tow bars, interior lighting, mud guards and even a Kia-branded watch.

The XCeed ‘3’ PHEV variant is the most expensive option available – priced at over £32k. This is only £1k less than the brand-new and slightly larger Kia Niro PHEV.

As the most prevalent criticism of the XCeed has been that it has rather cramped rear seating, this minor facelift is not likely to significantly improve its current Expert Rating of 67% in coming months.