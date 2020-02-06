Car industry news

Private new car sales take a dive in January

Buyers abandon new car purchases as sales fall 14%

Stuart Masson
- Advertisement -

Consumer new car purchases fell by just under 14% compared to the same month a year ago, according to data published this week.

Some 11,700 fewer cars new were registered in January than during the same month in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The majority of this fall was due to a drop in private new car sales – down 14% – while fleet sales were down by just over 2%

With the frenzy of Brexit activity reaching a peak in January as the UK finally made good on its 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, customers kept their wallets firmly in their pockets. The industry will now be nervously waiting to see if the market bounces back in February and the all-important registration month of March.

(SMMT) – which means any comments about how to spell ‘January’ should be directed their way…

Diesel sales plumb new depths, EVs keep improving

Sales of diesel cars* were down 27% year-on-year, falling below a market share of 20%. This suggests that fleet buyers are following consumers in abandoning diesel in ever-growing numbers. The SMMT press release still talks about “confusion” over diesel cars, but there appears to be no confusion at all from buyers at all – they very clearly don’t want diesel cars.

Alternatively-fuelled vehicles (electric cars, plug-in hybrids, regular hybrids) reached a record market share of almost 12% in January, up from less than 7% in the same month last year.

(SMMT)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed the figures show Government investment is “powering the electric transition across the UK’s roads”, but the reality is probably somewhat different.

Sales for plug-in hybrids more than doubled from the artificially low numbers a year ago, when a number of plugin models had been temporarily withdrawn from sale due to WLTP compliance dramas. The number of pure electric cars leaving showrooms tripled compared with January 2019 – largely thanks to the new Tesla Model 3, which has been a strong seller since its launch last August.

Neither of these is directly connected to government actions, although ongoing investment in electric vehicle infrastructure will certainly encourage more car buyers to go electric.

*including diesel mild hybrids, which the SMMT has recently decided to report separately

Good times, bad times

While the overall market took a New Year’s tumble, some brands started off 2020 better than others.

Audi, Bentley, DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Jeep, Lexus, Lotus, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Porsche all reported double-digit growth against a market that fell by 7% overall.

On the other hand, it wasn’t as much fun for several other brands. Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Alpine, Citroën, Dacia, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Maserati, Mazda, Mini, Renault, Smart, SsangYong, Subaru, Suzuki and Vauxhall all took a double-digit dive in January.

Ford starts the year on top

After taking a bit of a beating at the end of last year, the Ford Fiesta returned to the top of the sales charts in January. And right behind it was its bigger brother, the Ford Focus.

(SMMT)

It was also a good month for the Nissan Qashqai and the outgoing Vauxhall Corsa, which outsold last month’s top dog, the Volkswagen Golf.

How will the top ten look by the end of the year? Stay tuned…

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

Latest Expert Advice

Car insurance

Car insurance providers cut coverage for misfuelling drivers

The number of car insurance providers refusing to cover damage caused by drivers putting the wrong fuel in their cars has increased considerably.
Read more
Car finance advice

Car finance: Voluntary termination of a PCP or HP

Voluntary termination is your legal right to cancel your PCP or HP car finance agreement in certain circumstances. The Car Expert explains how it works.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

Audi A4

79%
Based on nearly 50 reviews, the Audi A4 has an Expert Rating that matches the Mercedes-Benz C-Class but falls some way behind the BMW 3 Series and others.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

BMW X5

80%
The BMW X5 currently holds a rating of 80% on our Expert Rating scale, which is a few points behind the class leaders but still competitive.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Refreshed Mitsubishi Mirage arrives in UK

The revised Mitsubishi Mirage is now available in the UK, with pricing starting at £10,550.
Read more
Model update

Renault Megane receives mild update and plug-in option

Renault hopes to take a chunk out of the Ford Focus and Volkswagen Golf in the family hatchback market by giving the Megane a mild refresh.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car industry news

Private new car sales take a dive in January

Consumer new car purchases fell by just under 14% compared to the same month a year ago, according to data published this week.
Read more
Car industry news

Ban on new petrol and diesel cars brought forward to 2035

The ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars in the UK will be brought forward to 2035 under new government plans to be announced today.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.