Proof positive from Tusker

Scheme provider’s beating of its own carbon target a huge plus point

It’s a big thing reducing your carbon footprint these days, but one company has gone a step further – by becoming a net positive contributor to the environment.

Salary sacrifice provider Tusker has spent the last 11 years running as carbon neutral, but last month beat its annual carbon neutrality figure by 10%, putting it into ‘positive’ territory.

It’s especially good news, coming just weeks after the celebration of the international World EV Day.  Tusker is using the announcement to further push its promotion among blue chip companies to promote the take-up of zero and low emission cars on its salary sacrifice schemes.

This has made a huge impact on the average CO2 of its 20,000-vehicle fleet, reducing it from 107.9g/km in 2019, to just 70.2 g/km in 2021.

The switch to EV is well underway with Tusker’s customers, and the momentum of change shows no sign of stopping. In 2019, just 13% of its salary sacrifice vehicles were EVs, while three years later the figure has climbed to 73%.

Two thirds of Tusker’s order bank of cars, across all grades of taxpayer, are now EV which represents an average CO2 of just 37.3g/km, putting it on track to achieve a fleet average CO2 target of 0g/km by 2030.

“World EV Day is all about driving change, and at Tusker we are committed to increasing our sustainability through every aspect of our business,” says Paul Gilshan, Tusker CEO.

“Even the business park where our Watford-based HQ is based is environmentally friendly and we use 100% renewable energy throughout. Plus, we can rest assured our many recycling initiatives have sent zero office waste to landfill since 2012.

“We also provide EV charging points for our employees and encourage a car sharing scheme to contribute to our carbon neutral status.”

The company knows that not all drivers can run a hybrid or EV, which is why it spends time advising drivers on the fuel and car type which best suits their annual driving habits. For salary sacrifice vehicles that are petrol, diesel or hybrid, Tusker offsets the tailpipe emissions based on annual mileages using the Verified Carbon Standard offsetting project.

This ensures that real-world differences are made in the quest for carbon off-setting, with measurable results being recorded by internationally recognised bodies. In 2020, Tusker offset 132 tonnes of CO2 via a solar farm project in the Philippines, marking its tenth year as a carbon neutral business. And it will be planting 200 trees at a school in Hertfordshire this year.

Now it wants to understand how hydrogen will contribute to future emissions reduction as more car makers introduce new models.

Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.

Disclaimer

Tuskerdirect Limited (Tusker) is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. We do not receive any commission for any agreement you may sign with Tusker.

