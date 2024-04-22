fbpx

Range revisions for Skoda Fabia and Karoq

Skoda has revised its Fabia hatchback and Karoq SUV model ranges, now offering more equipment as standard and an updated engine line-up

2024 Skoda Fabia

by Sean Rees
Skoda has revised its Fabia hatchback and Karoq SUV model ranges, now offering more equipment as standard and an updated engine line-up.

Starting with the Fabia’s trim revisions, the entry-level ‘SE’ comes with a eight-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, replacing traditional gauges. A larger ten-inch digital cluster is available with the mid-range ‘SE L’. Skoda has also made the infotainment screen in the centre of dashboard bigger, now measuring eight inches diagonally from corner to corner. Other entry-level additions include a front centre armrest and two additional rear speakers.

The Fabia ‘SE L’ now also comes with LED tail lights, while the range-topping ‘Monte Carlo’ package now features cruise control with a speed limiter and front seat lumbar support.

The standard Karoq ‘SE’ grade now gets a ten-inch infotainment screen and a wireless smartphone charging pad – features formerly reserved for higher trims. The standard Karoq also now comes with lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition safety technology.

The mid-range Karoq ‘SE L’ now comes fitted with larger 18-inch silver alloy wheels, while buyers who instead opt for the top-spec ‘SportLine’ will find that it now comes with two tablet holders and ISOFIX on the front passenger seat. All Fabia and Karoq trim levels also come with Skoda’s updated logo inside and out.

The engine options for both cars are almost identical – the sole change being the upgraded entry-level petrol choice. This 1.0-litre unit comes from Volkswagen Group’s latest ‘EVO2’ engine generation, and produces 116hp – an increase of 6hp over the former 1.0-litre option.

Available to order now, pricing for the refreshed Fabia starts just south of £20k, while pricing for the Karoq now starts at over £28k.

The Skoda Fabia currently holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 74%, while the Karoq holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 66%. Both models have already been praised by the British motoring media for their impressive levels of standard equipment.

