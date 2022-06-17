fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Range Rover

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

90%

Expert Rating

Range Rover

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Range Rover (2022-present) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Range Rover is the flagship model in the Land Rover 4×4 line-up, a position it has held since the first model was launched more than 50 years ago.

    The latest version shown here is the fifth-generation model, which reached UK roads in the first half of 2022 and replaced the model that had been on sale since 2013.

    Available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, the new Range Rover is more spacious, with a larger cabin and boot. It is also available in a seven-seat configuration for the first time.

    The latest Range Rover has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the British media. Many reviewers claim that it is the new benchmark for luxury SUVs, with overall qualities that exceed even the substantially more expensive Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Top Gear, for example, says that it is “cleverly conceived, intelligently engineered and breathtakingly well designed”.

    What Car? describes it as the “undisputed off-road king in the luxury SUV class”, while Parkers says that the Range Rover “has taken great strides over the outgoing car”, thanks to its “opulent” and tech-laden interior.

    Carbuyer states that the Range Rover is “uncharacteristically manoeuvrable around urban areas”, while Car adds that the fifth-generation Range Rover is pretty “easy on the eye”, and feels rewarding to drive.

    That said, this impressive package comes at a steep price. Prices start at around the six-figure mark, which is significantly higher than the pricing for the old model, and running costs are still quite high overall. In addition, those interested in purchasing an all-electric version of the Range Rover will have to wait until 2024.

    As of June 2022, the fifth-generation Range Rover holds an outstanding Expert Rating of 90%, based on ten reviews published by UK media sources. To date, the reviews do not yet cover the plug-in hybrid models, so this score may well increase or decrease in coming months as more reviews conducted on UK roads are published.

    Range Rover highlights

    • One of the most luxurious SUVs around
    • Available with up to seven seats
    • More spacious than last generation
    • Alluring exterior styling
    • Capable off-roader

    Range Rover lowlights

    • Sharp price increase over old model
    • Optional extras get pricey
    • No electric version yet
    • High running costs
    • Rivals are more engaging on the road

    Key specifications

    Body style: Large SUV
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £99,375 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Range Rover (2022-present) front view | Expert Rating
    Range Rover (2022-present) side view | Expert Rating
    Range Rover (2022-present) rear view | Expert Rating
    Range Rover (2022-present) interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Being a brand-new model, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Range Rover to generate a reliability rating. However, it’s fair to say that previous Range Rovers (and pretty much all Land Rovers, for that matter) have a fairly lamentable record for reliability.

    The Car Expert’s reliability score is provided to us exclusively from warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Range Rover, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover has received

    2022

    • What Car? Awards – Reader’s Choice Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Range Rover, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Porsche Cayenne | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

    Buy a new or used Range Rover

    If you’re looking to buy a Range Rover, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Range Rover

    If you’re looking to lease a new Range Rover, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The new benchmark in the luxury SUV class, the Range Rover has received plenty of praise for its refinement and wide array of abilities.Sean ReesRange Rover

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore