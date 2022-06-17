Summary

The Range Rover is the flagship model in the Land Rover 4×4 line-up, a position it has held since the first model was launched more than 50 years ago.

The latest version shown here is the fifth-generation model, which reached UK roads in the first half of 2022 and replaced the model that had been on sale since 2013.

Available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, the new Range Rover is more spacious, with a larger cabin and boot. It is also available in a seven-seat configuration for the first time.

The latest Range Rover has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the British media. Many reviewers claim that it is the new benchmark for luxury SUVs, with overall qualities that exceed even the substantially more expensive Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Top Gear, for example, says that it is “cleverly conceived, intelligently engineered and breathtakingly well designed”.

What Car? describes it as the “undisputed off-road king in the luxury SUV class”, while Parkers says that the Range Rover “has taken great strides over the outgoing car”, thanks to its “opulent” and tech-laden interior.

Carbuyer states that the Range Rover is “uncharacteristically manoeuvrable around urban areas”, while Car adds that the fifth-generation Range Rover is pretty “easy on the eye”, and feels rewarding to drive.

That said, this impressive package comes at a steep price. Prices start at around the six-figure mark, which is significantly higher than the pricing for the old model, and running costs are still quite high overall. In addition, those interested in purchasing an all-electric version of the Range Rover will have to wait until 2024.

As of June 2022, the fifth-generation Range Rover holds an outstanding Expert Rating of 90%, based on ten reviews published by UK media sources. To date, the reviews do not yet cover the plug-in hybrid models, so this score may well increase or decrease in coming months as more reviews conducted on UK roads are published.

Range Rover highlights One of the most luxurious SUVs around

Available with up to seven seats

More spacious than last generation

Alluring exterior styling

Capable off-roader Range Rover lowlights Sharp price increase over old model

Optional extras get pricey

No electric version yet

High running costs

Rivals are more engaging on the road

Key specifications

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £99,375 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 Autobiography

Score: 9 / 10

“A UK drive in the high-spec Autobiography trim reveals a few chinks in the 2022 Range Rover’s armour, but it remains an incredibly convincing luxury car overall, with a vast breadth of abilities.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 HSE

Score: 10 / 10

“On our day’s acquaintance with this D350, we experienced near-Rolls Royce luxury and Land Rover Defender off-road ability within 15 minutes of one another. Chuck in much-improved rear space, the practicality of a huge boot, a tailgate you can sit on and a new level of city manoeuvrability via the four-wheel steering and you have one of the most versatile cars on the planet. “

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“From the front, things are better, but there’s still a niggle. The steering is beautifully smooth and accurate and the other controls weights spot on. But there’s something about the way it steers, turns and balances its body movements that doesn’t feel natural.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“This new Range Rover has taken great strides over the outgoing car, itself no slouch. Easier on the eye inside and out, the L460 is also infinitely more capable and rewarding to drive on the road, no less capable off it, roomier, more practical and quieter.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The gearlever is a little awkward and its sensitivity makes it hard to find neutral, while some of the plastic bits by the windows aren’t up to the quality of the rest of the interior. Really, though, these are minor gripes with what is otherwise an opulent cabin.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This new Range Rover has taken great strides over the outgoing car, itself no slouch. Easier on the eye inside and out, it’s also infinitely more capable and rewarding to drive on the road, no less capable off it, roomier, more practical and quieter.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Range Rovers must look and feel imperious on the road while being able to transport you in luxury across bumpy tracks and surfaces. More than 50 years after its introduction, the new model is the ultimate expression of that winning mix of off-road ability and opulence.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 HSE

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s a magnificent bit of kit, and a refreshing modern luxury car, because it doesn’t seek to bombard you with gadgets and woo you with technology. It’s Jeeves with wellies on, not Elon Musk.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This is a car that will be at its imperious best sweeping along the motorway like an automotive super-yacht. The car’s rear end taps into that idea, and is the area of the car that’s most obviously different.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 SV

“The Range Rover offers a wonderful interior which is as luxurious as it is practical, a fabulously comfortable ride, brilliant levels of refinement, and is the undisputed off-road king in the luxury SUV class.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Being a brand-new model, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Range Rover to generate a reliability rating. However, it’s fair to say that previous Range Rovers (and pretty much all Land Rovers, for that matter) have a fairly lamentable record for reliability.

The Car Expert’s reliability score is provided to us exclusively from warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Range Rover, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover has received

2022 What Car? Awards – Reader’s Choice Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Range Rover, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Porsche Cayenne | Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Buy a new or used Range Rover

If you’re looking to buy a Range Rover, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Lease a new Range Rover

If you’re looking to lease a new Range Rover, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)