Summary
The Range Rover is the flagship model in the Land Rover 4×4 line-up, a position it has held since the first model was launched more than 50 years ago.
The latest version shown here is the fifth-generation model, which reached UK roads in the first half of 2022 and replaced the model that had been on sale since 2013.
Available with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, the new Range Rover is more spacious, with a larger cabin and boot. It is also available in a seven-seat configuration for the first time.
The latest Range Rover has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from the British media. Many reviewers claim that it is the new benchmark for luxury SUVs, with overall qualities that exceed even the substantially more expensive Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Top Gear, for example, says that it is “cleverly conceived, intelligently engineered and breathtakingly well designed”.
What Car? describes it as the “undisputed off-road king in the luxury SUV class”, while Parkers says that the Range Rover “has taken great strides over the outgoing car”, thanks to its “opulent” and tech-laden interior.
Carbuyer states that the Range Rover is “uncharacteristically manoeuvrable around urban areas”, while Car adds that the fifth-generation Range Rover is pretty “easy on the eye”, and feels rewarding to drive.
That said, this impressive package comes at a steep price. Prices start at around the six-figure mark, which is significantly higher than the pricing for the old model, and running costs are still quite high overall. In addition, those interested in purchasing an all-electric version of the Range Rover will have to wait until 2024.
As of June 2022, the fifth-generation Range Rover holds an outstanding Expert Rating of 90%, based on ten reviews published by UK media sources. To date, the reviews do not yet cover the plug-in hybrid models, so this score may well increase or decrease in coming months as more reviews conducted on UK roads are published.
Range Rover highlights
- One of the most luxurious SUVs around
- Available with up to seven seats
- More spacious than last generation
- Alluring exterior styling
- Capable off-roader
Range Rover lowlights
- Sharp price increase over old model
- Optional extras get pricey
- No electric version yet
- High running costs
- Rivals are more engaging on the road
Key specifications
Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £99,375 on-road
Launched: Summer 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 Autobiography
Score: 9 / 10
“A UK drive in the high-spec Autobiography trim reveals a few chinks in the 2022 Range Rover’s armour, but it remains an incredibly convincing luxury car overall, with a vast breadth of abilities.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 HSE
Score: 10 / 10
“On our day’s acquaintance with this D350, we experienced near-Rolls Royce luxury and Land Rover Defender off-road ability within 15 minutes of one another. Chuck in much-improved rear space, the practicality of a huge boot, a tailgate you can sit on and a new level of city manoeuvrability via the four-wheel steering and you have one of the most versatile cars on the planet. “
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“From the front, things are better, but there’s still a niggle. The steering is beautifully smooth and accurate and the other controls weights spot on. But there’s something about the way it steers, turns and balances its body movements that doesn’t feel natural.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“This new Range Rover has taken great strides over the outgoing car, itself no slouch. Easier on the eye inside and out, the L460 is also infinitely more capable and rewarding to drive on the road, no less capable off it, roomier, more practical and quieter.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.8 / 10
“The gearlever is a little awkward and its sensitivity makes it hard to find neutral, while some of the plastic bits by the windows aren’t up to the quality of the rest of the interior. Really, though, these are minor gripes with what is otherwise an opulent cabin.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“This new Range Rover has taken great strides over the outgoing car, itself no slouch. Easier on the eye inside and out, it’s also infinitely more capable and rewarding to drive on the road, no less capable off it, roomier, more practical and quieter.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“Range Rovers must look and feel imperious on the road while being able to transport you in luxury across bumpy tracks and surfaces. More than 50 years after its introduction, the new model is the ultimate expression of that winning mix of off-road ability and opulence.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 HSE
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s a magnificent bit of kit, and a refreshing modern luxury car, because it doesn’t seek to bombard you with gadgets and woo you with technology. It’s Jeeves with wellies on, not Elon Musk.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“This is a car that will be at its imperious best sweeping along the motorway like an automotive super-yacht. The car’s rear end taps into that idea, and is the area of the car that’s most obviously different.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range Rover D350 SV
“The Range Rover offers a wonderful interior which is as luxurious as it is practical, a fabulously comfortable ride, brilliant levels of refinement, and is the undisputed off-road king in the luxury SUV class.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of June 2022, the Range Rover has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Being a brand-new model, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Range Rover to generate a reliability rating. However, it’s fair to say that previous Range Rovers (and pretty much all Land Rovers, for that matter) have a fairly lamentable record for reliability.
The Car Expert’s reliability score is provided to us exclusively from warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Range Rover, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover has received
2022
- What Car? Awards – Reader’s Choice Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Range Rover, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Aston Martin DBX | Audi Q8 | Bentley Bentayga | BMW X7 | Lamborghini Urus | Mercedes-Benz GLS | Porsche Cayenne | Rolls-Royce Cullinan
