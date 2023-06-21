fbpx

Range Rover Evoque refresh now available

Land Rover has given its Range Rover Evoque a small refresh, including an infotainment revamp and engine line-up alterations

by Sean Rees
Land Rover has given its Range Rover Evoque a small facelift, including an infotainment revamp, a new air purification system, alternate upholstery options and engine line-up alterations.

Rolled out to make the Evoque “even smarter and more sophisticated than its predecessor”, this is the SUV’s first notable update since its 2021 facelift, which also introduced a new infotainment system.

This time around, the Evoque gains a curved 11-inch central touchscreen that protrudes out of the dashboard. Compatible with over-the-air updates and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, this new system comes with Amazon Alexa voice controls as a built-in feature.

The car’s climate controls are now settings on the infotainment screen, freeing up space where the physical climate controls were to fit a storage cubby with a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Speaking of climate control, the update also includes a more advanced air purifier which the brand hails as “one of the most sophisticated interior air quality technologies in its class”. The system works to reduce the level of allergens and other potentially harmful particles inside the car, and is an optional extra as part of the ‘Comfort’ pack.

The facelift also adds some extra non-leather interior upholstery choices, including the brand’s ‘Kvadrat’ wool blend fabric. Lighter than traditional leather, Land Rover says the material and has undergone extensive in-house durability testing to ensure customers that the material provides longevity and robustness in the years after purchase.

Finally, the Evoque’s engine line-up has had a few revisions. Above the entry-level manual diesel model, all Evoque models are now either mild-hybrids or plug-in hybrids. The range-topping ‘P300e’ plug-in hybrid’s 15kWh battery has also had a slight upgrade, all-electric range officially increasing from 38 miles to 39 miles.

Pricing for the updated range now starts at a smidge over £40k, making the Range Rover markedly more expensive than the latest iteration of the BMW X1 (£34k) and the Volvo XC40 (£36K).

The Range Rover Evoque has been commended by the British motoring media for its comfortable ride, smooth engines and its off-road ability. Currently holding an Expert Rating of 74%, the SUV’s score is hindered by its expensive price tag, its rather cramped rear seating and Land Rover’s poor long-term reliability record.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

