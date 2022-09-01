fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Car buying advice

Range Rover named the UK’s most unreliable used car

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK's most unreliable cars, and the last-generation Range Rover tops the list

Sean Rees

Car warranty provider Warrantywise has named the UK’s ten most unreliable cars, with the last-generation Range Rover ranking last due to the SUV’s high repair frequency and high repair costs.

Warrantywise, which is also one of The Car Expert’s commercial partners, collected the data from 131,000 policyholders on vehicles up to ten years old – excluding very low volume models.

The data is then used to generate a reliability score for each car, and the cars are then ranked in the Warrantywise reliability index. Ranking these scores highlights what the company describes as the “problematic nature of luxury cars”, despite their high price tags.

As expensive models from the likes of Land Rover, Porsche, Bentley, BMW and Audi appear in the report’s ten-car unreliability list, Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker says that the general misconception that the more you pay, the more reliable the car will be, should be questioned by UK buyers.

“The opinion that they should be very reliable, for the price that customers pay for them, is quite a popular one, and this evaluation of our data is helpful for us to guide customers the right way when wanting to make a large purchase on a luxury car, like a Porsche.”

The ten most unreliable cars on UK roads

ModelHighest repair costReliability score
Range Rover£23,89020
BMW M3£12,11521
Range Rover Sport£22,35823
Porsche Panamera£10,78523
BMW X6£9,61324
Porsche Cayenne£6,36025
Audi Q7£8,71926
Bentley Continental GT£6,22729
Mazda CX-5£5,77730
BMW M5£10,12931
Source: Warrantywise

The report includes the highest repair fee that Warrantywise has paid out to policyholders that drive these cars, as well as a reliability score that is generated by the frequency of repair claims and how expensive these claims usually are.

Inevitably, as the data goes back up to ten years, some of the model names above may cross generations as all ten of the cars listed above had model changes within the last decade. However, Warrantywise was unequivocal that the wooden spoon specifically goes to the last-generation Range Rover.

Long known for potential reliability issues, it’s no surprise to see two Land Rover models appear in the list’s top three (or bottom three, depending on which way you look at it). This correlates with other reliability surveys and reports conducted over the years, as well as The Car Expert’s own data provided for our Expert Rating Index by MotorEasy.

Nine of the ten worst cars in Warrantywise’s index come from ‘premium’ brands, with three BMWs, two Land Rovers, two Porsches, a Bentley and an Audi. Only the Mazda CX-5 can really be considered as a car from a ‘mainstream’ car company.

Additional reporting by Stuart Masson

More car warranty information

Will a warranty save me money?

Will a warranty save me money?

Spares or repairs – and other dodgy trader tricks

Spares or repairs – and other dodgy trader tricks

Used car warranty – the law and your rights

Used car warranty – the law and your rights

The top 10 car warranty claims in the UK

The top 10 car warranty claims in the UK

What’s the difference? Car warranty vs. car insurance

What’s the difference? Car warranty vs. car insurance

*Warrantywise is a commercial partner of The Car Expert. If you click through to their websites and proceed to purchase a used car warranty, we may receive a small commission. This does not affect the price you pay.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Citroën C5 Aircross

Mazda CX-60

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network