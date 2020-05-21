Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

80 %
Expert Rating
Range Rover Sport (2013 onwards) Expert Rating

Range Rover Sport

(2013 - present)

The Range Rover Sport is a large SUV that sits abover the smaller Range Rover Velar and below the flagship Range Rover in the Land Rover family. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2013 and received a mid-life update in early 2018.

Unlike some other models in the Jaguar Land Rover stable, the Range Rover Sport is still built in the UK, at JLR’s factory in Solihull.

The Range Rover Sport’s overall Expert Rating of 80% (as of May 2020) is a good score but still falls behind rivals from Audi, BMW and Volvo, as well as the related Land Rover Discovery. The high-performance SVR model tends to score better than the ‘regular’ models in the range, particularly with enthusiast titles.

The Range Rover Sport has received many positive reviews from the UK automotive media. It gets particular praise for its ability to combine on-road and off-road performance, as well as comfort and luxury. However, like most Land Rover models, it is criticised for a high number of reliability and quality problems.

Body style: Large SUV
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £65,295 on-road

Launched: Summer 2013
Last updated: Spring 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Range Rover Sport has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given its age and price, the current model is now unlikely to ever be tested.

Eco Rating

The Range Rover has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover Sport has received

2015

  • Autocar Awards – Autocar Star Award
  • Fleet World Honours – Best SUV

2013

  • 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Premium 4×4

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Range Rover Sport, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | BMW X5 | BMW X6 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX LMaserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

