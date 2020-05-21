The Range Rover Sport is a large SUV that sits abover the smaller Range Rover Velar and below the flagship Range Rover in the Land Rover family. The current model is the second generation, which was launched in 2013 and received a mid-life update in early 2018.

Unlike some other models in the Jaguar Land Rover stable, the Range Rover Sport is still built in the UK, at JLR’s factory in Solihull.

The Range Rover Sport’s overall Expert Rating of 80% (as of May 2020) is a good score but still falls behind rivals from Audi, BMW and Volvo, as well as the related Land Rover Discovery. The high-performance SVR model tends to score better than the ‘regular’ models in the range, particularly with enthusiast titles.

The Range Rover Sport has received many positive reviews from the UK automotive media. It gets particular praise for its ability to combine on-road and off-road performance, as well as comfort and luxury. However, like most Land Rover models, it is criticised for a high number of reliability and quality problems.

More Land Rover ratings, reviews, news and features

Body style: Large SUV

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £65,295 on-road Launched: Summer 2013

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you can afford to run it, the Range Rover Sport is a hugely capable SUV which combines luxury, performance, and unbeaten off-road ability.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HST

Score: 8 / 10

“It may not look much different, but beneath the bonnet this new Range Rover Sport HST is very different indeed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“With the exhaust baffles fully open, the steering weighted up, the gearbox in its most aggressive setting and the engine in its most unhinged mode, the Range Rover Sport SVR feels like a proper weapon.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid automatic P400e HSE

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport’s P400e powertrain is beautifully befitting of the brand – nothing screams luxury like the sound of silence, after all. If a plug-in hybrid works for you financially, we’ve few reasons not to recommend one.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SVR

Score: 10 / 10

“No rival better mixes handling prowess, off-road talent and an SUV sense of functional plushness. But more importantly, none comes close to capturing the perfect savagery and lewd sense of fun it keeps so amply on tap.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport offers just the right dynamic twist on the well-trodden SUV formula”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HST

Score: 8 / 10

“Your first impression of the new motor is one of refinement.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HST

Score: 8 / 10

“The new straight-six engine in the Range Rover Sport is a welcome powertrain replacement, suiting those who live and work in the city best (and avoiding some rather punishing diesel taxes in the process).”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric automatic plug-in hybrid P400e

Score: 8 / 10

“In the grand scheme of things, the plug-in Range Rover Sport makes as much sense as any of its rivals; the electrified powertrain feels better matched here than it does in the maximum Range Rover.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“A Porsche Cayenne Turbo might be for the discerning driver, but the Range Rover Sport SVR will whole-heartedly tick the entertainment factor box. You just have to put up with looking like a Premier League footballer.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic SDV6

Score: 8 / 10

“The 2017 update has kept the Range Rover Sport on the pace of newer rivals such as the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90. It’s not as light, frugal or tax-friendly as those peers, but it offers a compelling combination of comfort and dynamics.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport certainly isn’t cheap, but it offers most of the luxury of its big brother, while also being more enjoyable to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid automatic

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport PHEV is a desirable luxury SUV with low emissions. It’s not perfect, but should dramatically cut costs for some drivers.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“Given the performance on offer, the Range Rover Sport SVR is a surprisingly practical car. Its tall body gives the driver an excellent, commanding view of the road ahead and makes for a roomy cabin, with a big boot. Excellent off-road ability is a given, too.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport is a good choice if you want a posh car that’s brilliant for family life. Other models are sportier to drive but few can match the Range Rover’s luxurious cabin and impressive off-road ability.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 4.4-litre diesel automatic SDV8

“The Range Rover Sport is a very good car. Given the budget to pick an all-rounder, it would make a very good choice and the SDV8 sits firmly in the most sought after bracket of Range Rover Sports.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport SVR is impressively capable on road and off it, but not a car for those wishing to keep a low profile.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hugely capable off-roader that makes you question the relevance of the regular Range Rover.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid P400e HSE Dynamic

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s amazing that any car can feel so luxurious, sporty, comfortable and refined on tarmac roads, yet also be so competent off-road. In the case of the Range Rover Sport P400e, it’s even got added capability, because it can also travel on tarmac or off the beaten track in zero emission electric mode.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel hybrid automatic SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic

Score: 9 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport Hybrid is probably the world’s most capable all-round car. With help from its air suspension, it can drive over most off-road tracks and make them feel like a normal British urban road surface.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport isn’t as sharp as the Porsche Cayenne, but it’ll still take corners with gusto without making your passengers feel seasick. Where the Sport really shines is off-road – it can tackle much more challenging obstacles than any similar SUV on sale.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As a first in the Range Rover line-up, the Sport is available with an optional third row of seats, meaning that it is capable of transporting as many as seven people. While these seats are a bit too small for adults, parents will no doubt find them perfect for the school run.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The full-sized Range Rover designed to suit keener drivers.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s an SUV Jack of all trades. It does all the off-road stuff, combined with the ability to produce race car performance on tracks — yet also still be the coolest car on the school run.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover SVR is not about keeping a hold on your carbon footprint, but it’ll get you noticed. It’s even got a button to press in case there aren’t enough people looking at you.”

Read review Model reviewed: SVR

Score: 8 / 10

“Handles extremely well for something bigger than a Scottish island” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic P400 HST

Score: 8 / 10

“Its name might be evocative, but the HST feels a little pricey for what it is. However, the P400 engine it comes with is superb – a genuinely characterful petrol with the economy and towing capability of a diesel. It’s now the powerplant of choice in the Range Rover Sport.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport hybrid is potentially very economical over short distances between recharges. But that supposes the vehicle will be on charge when it is parked and as we know, that’s not always the case. Used improperly, the Sport becomes an absurdly heavy twin-engined car.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic SDV6

Score: 8 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport still strikes me as more of a luxury cruiser than a performance car. Perhaps its ability to make a decent fist of both roles is its strength.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“An imperious cruiser, best sampled with vast quantities of diesely torque. Now with better tech, but the same old image.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic HST

Score: 7 / 10

“The Range Rover Sport HST is far less brash than an SVR, feels like a more intelligent, educated choice that doesn’t sacrifice drivability, but does appear to get some fuel economy gains.”

Read review Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol SVR

“You have the likes of Kahn and Overfinch to blame for the SVR’s appearance. Bored of seeing such companies taking its cars, making them more brash and selling them on for a hefty profit, Land Rover decided it could do that itself via SVO. Not for us, but hey, who are we to lecture anyone on style.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Some rivals are faster and more fun to drive, but few are as comfortable or refined as the Range Rover Sport. Stick to the lower trim levels, though, as costs soon shoot up.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Range Rover Sport has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Given its age and price, the current model is now unlikely to ever be tested.

Eco Rating The Range Rover has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

The Range Rover Sport has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Range Rover Sport has received

2015 Autocar Awards – Autocar Star Award

Fleet World Honours – Best SUV 2013 4×4 Magazine Awards – 4×4 of the Year + Best Premium 4×4

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Range Rover Sport, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q7 | Audi Q8 | BMW X5 | BMW X6 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Volkswagen Touareg | Volvo XC90

More Land Rover ratings, reviews, news and features